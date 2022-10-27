Premier League odds, picks: Week 14 of the 2022-23 season

Will another midweek’s worth of fixture pileups create havoc for Premier League clubs in Europe?
Manchester United vs West Ham is the only pairing of European contributors this Premier League weekend, giving several teams huge chances to deliver the goods against favored sides?
Man City, Spurs, and Chelsea are all away from home against “rested” clubs, while Liverpool will host Leeds United late Saturday afternoon and Arsenal is home to Forest.
Let’s see how the matches shake out, and if Joe Prince-Wright continues to grow his advantage on Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola.
PST’s Premier League picks standings after Week 13
Considering that winning requires getting the correct result (win, loss, or draw), getting a ‘W’ in picks isn’t all that easy.
Joe builds his lead on Nick by one and Andy by two as the resident expert of our staff slides into a more familiar position.
STANDINGS
Wk13
JPW 4-6
Andy 2-8
Nick 3-7
Season
Joe Prince-Wright, 58-58
Nick Mendola, 55-60
Andy Edwards, 49-66
Premier League picks: Week 14 of the 2022-23 season
Leicester vs Man City
Odds: Leicester (+850) v Man City (-351) | Draw (+475)
Kickoff: 7:30am ET Saturday
TV Channel/Stream: USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com
JPW: Leicester 1-2 Man City
Andy: Leicester 0-2 Man City
Nick: Leicester 0-3 Man City
Bournemouth vs Tottenham
Odds: AFC Bournemouth (+400) v Spurs (-145) | Draw (+225)
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
JPW: Bournemouth 0-2 Spurs
Andy: Bournemouth 0-1 Spurs
Nick: Bournemouth 1-3 Spurs
Brentford vs Wolves
Odds: Brentford (+115) v Wolves (+230) | Draw (+230)
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
JPW: Brentford 2-1 Wolves
Andy: Brentford 3-1 Wolves
Nick: Brentford 1-1 Wolves
Brighton vs Chelsea
Odds: Brighton (+190) v Chelsea (+145) | Draw (+225)
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel/Stream: USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com
JPW: Brighton 1-2 Chelsea
Andy: Brighton 1-2 Chelsea
Nick: Brighton 1-2 Chelsea
Crystal Palace vs Southampton
Odds: Crystal Palace (-105) v Southampton (+290) | Draw (+250)
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
JPW: Palace 1-1 Saints
Andy: Palace 2-2 Saints
Nick: Palace 2-0 Saints
Newcastle vs Aston Villa
Odds: Newcastle (-121) v Aston Villa (+325) | Draw (+260)
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
JPW: Newcastle 3-1 Villa
Andy: Newcastle 2-1 Villa
Nick: Newcastle 2-1 Villa
Fulham vs Everton
Odds: Fulham (+135) v Everton (+200) | Draw (+230)
Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday
TV Channel/Stream: NBC – Watch live on NBCSports.com
JPW: Fulham 2-2 Everton
Andy: Fulham 3-2 Everton
Nick: Fulham 0-0 Everton
Liverpool vs Leeds United
Odds: Liverpool (-351) v Leeds (+800) | Draw (+475)
Kickoff: 2:45pm ET Saturday
TV Channel/Stream: USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com
JPW: Liverpool 3-1 Leeds
Andy: Liverpool 2-2 Leeds
Nick: Liverpool 2-1 Leeds
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
Odds: Arsenal (-551) v Nottingham Forest (+1300) | Draw (+575)
Kickoff: 10am ET Sunday
TV Channel/Stream: USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com
JPW: Arsenal 2-1 Forest
Andy: Arsenal 2-1 Forest
Nick: Arsenal 2-0 Forest
Manchester United vs West Ham
Odds: Man Utd (-145) v West Ham (+375) | Draw (+290)
Kickoff: 12:15pm ET Sunday
TV Channel/Stream: USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com
JPW: Man Utd 3-1 West Ham
Andy: Man Utd 2-1 West Ham
Nick: Man Utd 1-1 West Ham