Bournemouth vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Oct 28, 2022, 12:13 PM EDT
Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur both look to snap out of mini-funks when the Cherries and Spurs meet up at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via NBCSports.com).

Bournemouth’s strong run of results has slowed and the Cherries are losers of two-straight and winless in three. Interim boss Gary O’Neil has a big task ahead of him if he’s to get back in the win column by defeating stung Tottenham.

Spurs have lost to Manchester United and Newcastle and will also be dealing with some real fatigue in attack as Heung-min Son and Harry Kane have been asked to log a lot of minutes with Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski still recovering from injuries.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bournemouth vs Tottenham.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel/Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

It’s been grit and defense that has served Bournemouth well during its better moments, and Lloyd Kelly and Philip Billing have joined Jefferson Lerma in making sure the opposition pays for its chances.

Spurs are more than Harry Kane, but it’s difficult to say that anyone in the Premier League not named Erling Haaland is having a better and more important season than England’s center forward.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Solanke (ankle). OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Lloyd Kelly (ankle), Neto (thigh).

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Dejan Kulusevski (thigh), Richarlison (calf)

Ever Wonder if Crystal Palace are named after a palace?

By Oct 28, 2022, 2:46 PM EDT
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs.

Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has a certain nickname? Why they play in those colors? How they were founded? Yep, us too.

This season we will be digging deep to tell the stories of the rich history, tradition and culture from around the Premier League and give you the answers to things you want to know more about.

Ever Wonder if Crystal Palace are named after a real Palace?

Crystal Palace have a unique name and have you ever wondered: hey, are Crystal Palace actually named after a, erm, a Palace made of Crystal?

This answer is, yes, of course they are!

The original Crystal Palace building was a cast-iron and glass structure which was considered an engineering masterpiece and was build to host the Great Exhibition in 1851, which was first exhibition of culture and industry of the World’s Fair, and was opened by Queen Victoria.

After the Great Exhibition the entire structure was moved from Hyde Park in central London to Sydenham in south London (from 1852-54) and the area around its new surroundings was renamed Crystal Palace. The palace continued to host incredible events and exhibitions and was world renowned.

How did the Crystal Palace Football Club arrive on the scene?

In 1857 a cricket club was set up by the Crystal Palace Company, the company which ran the original Crystal Palace once it moved to south London.

The cricket club then set up Crystal Palace Football Club in 1861 as a way to stay fit in the winter during the offseason and in 1863 they were founding members of the first-ever Football Association.

In 1875 Crystal Palace Club actually stopped playing football games for nearly two decades, as records of them vanished. Why? Club records suggest it was because the football team were damaging the cricket pitch!

However, football did return as a new stadium was built at the Palace and it actually hosted 20 FA Cup finals from 1895 to 1914.

Moving away from the Palace

Crystal Palace Football Club moved to their current home, Selhurst Park, in 1924, just two miles away from Crystal Palace.

Despite no longer being based at the actual Crystal Palace, their team name remained.

Over the years most of the original Crystal Palace had to be demolished after a huge fire in 1936.

But parts of it remained and have been used as a music venue as Pink Floyd, Bob Marley, Elton John, the Beach Boys and many other superstars played there, as well as other huge events being hosted there.

Today the site has an athletics track and other community venues on its site.

The palace will return to Selhurst Park!

Even if the actual Palace is no more, the memory of it lives on every day at Crystal Palace Football Club.

It is shown on the club logo, on huge tifos on a Matchday at Selhurst Park and on the famous gates in front of the stadium.

Crystal Palace v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Getty Images

And plans have just been approved (October 2022) for the main stand at Selhurst Park to be redeveloped on a huge scale in the coming years, with the design of the new stand and facilities to resemble the original Crystal Palace.

Over 170 years later the legacy of the original, magnificent Victorian Crystal Palace lives on each and every day at Crystal Palace Football Club.

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Oct 28, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

We’re just under a month away from the 2022 World Cup break, making the next four rounds of Premier League fixtures all the more important and intriguing.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

Just past the quarter mark of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest. The Gunners have themselves a four-point lead on the two-time defending champions heading into matchweek 13, but Erling Haaland (and his 15 goals) won’t let Pep Guardiola’s side go quietly into the night.

Who are the early-season candidates for relegation?

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest sit bottom of the table, with Leicester and Wolves currently occupying the other two relegation places. Aston Villa, Leeds, Everton, Southampton and West Ham all find themselves within two points of the bottom-three.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table ahead of the next round of fixtures…

Premier League table – Matchweek 14

Premier League table
https://scoreboard.nbcsports.com/soccer/season/93741/standings

World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates

By Oct 28, 2022, 12:30 PM EDT
The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November to December.

From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.

Then we have the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final to look forward to.

Below is the schedule in full, details on how to watch the games and everything else you need..

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
Group stage game kick off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
Location: Qatar
TV channel in English: Fox
TV channel in Spanish: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Group A schedule (all kick off times ET)

November, 20: Qatar vs Ecuador – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 12pm
November, 21: Senegal vs Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
November, 25: Qatar vs Senegal – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
November, 25: Netherlands vs Ecuador – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
November, 29: Netherlands vs Qatar – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 10am
November, 29: Ecuador vs Senegal –  Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Group B schedule

November, 21: England vs Iran – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 21: USA vs Wales- Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November, 25: England vs USA – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
November, 25: Wales vs Iran – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
November, 29: Wales vs England – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November, 29: Iran vs USA – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group C schedule

November, 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 5am
November, 22: Mexico vs Poland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 26: Argentina vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 30: Poland vs Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm
November, 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Group D schedule

November, 22: France vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 2pm
November, 22: Denmark vs Tunisia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 26: France vs Denmark – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 26: Tunisia vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
November, 30: Tunisia vs France –  Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
November, 30: Australia vs Denmark – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Group E schedule

November, 23: Spain vs Costa Rica- Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 11am
November, 23: Germany vs Japan – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 27: Spain vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
November, 27: Japan vs Costa Rica – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
December, 1: Japan vs Spain – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
December, 1: Costa Rica vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group F schedule

November, 23: Belgium vs Canada – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November, 23: Morocco vs Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
November, 27: Belgium vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
November, 27: Croatia vs Canada – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
December, 1: Croatia vs Belgium – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
December, 1: Canada vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 10am

Group G schedule

November, 24: Brazil vs Serbia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 24: Switzerland vs Cameroon – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
November, 28: Brazil vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 28: Cameroon vs Serbia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
December, 2: Cameroon vs Brazil – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
December, 2: Serbia vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Group H schedule

November, 24: Portugal vs Ghana – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 24: Uruguay vs South Korea – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 28: Portugal vs Uruguay – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 28: South Korea vs Ghana – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
December, 2: South Korea vs Portugal – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
December, 2: Ghana vs Uruguay – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Round of 16 schedule

Match 49 – December, 3: Winner Group A vs Runners up Group B – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 50 – December, 3:  Winners Group C vs Runners up Group D – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Match 52 -December, 4: Winners Group D vs Runners up Group C – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 51 – December, 4: Winners Group B vs Runners up Group A – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Match 53 -December, 5: Winners Group E vs Runners up Group F – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Match 54 – December, 5: Winners Group G vs Runners up Group H – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Match 55 – December, 6: Winners Group F vs Runners up Group E – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 56 – December, 6: Winners Group H vs Runners up Group G – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Quarterfinal schedule

Match 58 – December, 9: Winners Match 53 vs Winners Match 54 – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 57 – December, 9: Winners Match 49 vs Winners Match 50 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

Match 60 – December, 10: Winners Match 55 vs Winners Match 56 – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 59 – December, 10: Winners Match 51 vs Winners Match 52 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Semifinal schedule

Match 61 – December, 13: Winners Match 57 vs Winners Match 58 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Match 62 – December, 14: Winners Match 59 vs Winners Match 60 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Third-place play-off

Match 63 – December, 17: Losers Match 61 vs Losers Match 62 – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Final

Match 64 – December, 18: Winners Match 61 vs Winners Match 62 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

Liverpool vs Leeds: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Oct 28, 2022, 12:30 PM EDT
Liverpool host Leeds at Anfield on Saturday with both teams needing a big win to try and boost confidence and get their season back on track.

STREAM LIVE LIVERPOOL v LEEDS

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds suffered a shock defeat away at new boys Nottingham Forest last weekend and that came after back-to-back 1-0 wins against Manchester City and West Ham. Just when it looked like Liverpool were back on track, they suffered another huge blow as their topsy-turvy season continues. At least in Europe they breezed into to the UEFA Champions League last 16 after a thumping win at Ajax in midweek.

As for Leeds, well, the pressure is building on head coach Jesse Marsch. The board and the players are backing the American coach but Leeds have failed to win any of their last eight Premier League games and they slipped into the relegation zone after a poor performance and defeat at home against Fulham last time out.

Here’s everything you need for Liverpool vs Leeds.

How to watch Liverpool vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Liverpool’s squad has been stretched by injuries but the fact they are 12 points off the top of the table is a huge shock. That said, they are only five points off fourth-place Newcastle and have a game in-hand. So all is not lost. Defensively they still look shaky and there is a real inconsistency about this Liverpool side. That is not something we are used to seeing. They are yet to lose at home this season, with all four of their Premier League wins coming at Anfield.

As for Leeds, the home fans at Elland Road let Jesse Marsch know exactly how they felt as boos were plentiful during and after their home loss to Fulham last time out. All of the advanced stats say that Leeds should be much higher up the table given their performances but the main stat, points won, looks pretty dismal after 11 games. After four-straight losses that have nine points from their first 11 games of the season. Marsch knows his side have to start picking up points fast. The only problem? They travel to Liverpool and Tottenham in two of their three games before the World Cup break.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is keeping them in games with some superb stops, while Andy Robertson coming back in at left back has been a huge boost. Darwin Nunez is also starting to find his feet in attack. Leeds and USMNT playmaker Brenden Aaronson is having a fine first season in the Premier League but his all-action displays aren’t leading to wins for Marsch’s men.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Naby Keita, Joel Matip, Diogo Jota, Naby Keita and Arthur Melo all remain out, while Thiago Alcantara should be available as he recovers from an ear infection. Given his team selection in midweek, it seems like Klopp could bring in Ibrahima Konate, Fabio Carvalho and James Milner to the lineup. After that he doesn’t have many options and the fact their Champions League midweek game against Napoli next week isn’t worth anything means he may go with the same lineup which played against Ajax (with Thiago coming in to midfield) and then rest plenty of his starts next midweek.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

Adam Forshaw, Leo Fuhr Hjelde and Stuart Dallas remain out, while USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams is a doubt after suffering a muscle injury and so too are Joe Gelhardt, Rodrigo, Luis Sinisterra and Liam Cooper. The big question is who does Marsch start up top? Will Gelhardt, Summerville and Bamford start? Something needs to change in attack because Leeds just aren’t putting away enough of the big chances they are creating.

