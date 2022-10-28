Brentford vs Wolves: A pair of sides beaten 4-0 last weekend will perhaps be happy to see one another when they meet in west London on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium).
For Brentford (14 points – 11th place), last Sunday’s heavy defeat to Aston Villa raised some questions about Thomas Frank’s side after a sudden downturn in results. As for Wolves (9 points – 19th), losing to Leicester, another side in the relegation when the game began, was a new low for a manager-less side experiencing plenty of them these days.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Wolves.
How to watch Brentford vs Wolves live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & star players
After losing just one of their first six games (2W-3D-1L), Brentford have been on the wrong end of a few batterings in recent weeks. The defeat to Villa saw the Bees concede three goals in the opening 14 minutes and — to rub salt in the wound — a fourth from Ollie Watkins, their former star, in the second half. This kind of lopsided result was nothing new for Brentford, who were also been beaten 3-0 by Arsenal and 5-1 by Newcastle among their six most recent games (12 goals conceded in 3 games). Of course, the Bees kept clean sheets in the other three games during that same stretch. The only constant of late for Brentford: poor chance creation and poor finishing, with just three goals scored in six games.
Steve Davis will take charge of his fifth game as interim Wolves boss following Bruno Lage’s dismissal on Oct. 2. Wolves are 1W-0D-3L in four games under Davis, with two goals scored and nine conceded. The goal-scoring struggles are hardly new, with a Premier League-low five goals (in 12 games) on the season.
Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Christian Norgaard (achilles), Aaron Hickey (ankle), Thomas Strakosha (ankle)
Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Tote Gomes (undisclosed)