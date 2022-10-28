Fantasy Premier League, Week 14: What if Haaland doesn’t start?

By Oct 28, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT
0 Comments

You could hear the cry from Fantasy Premier League managers just as the echoes of concern faded from the chorus of Man City fans.

What do I do if Erling Haaland doesn’t play?

While Manchester City is used to playing without a center forward and has even won the Premier League without a traditional player in that role, FPL managers have gotten used to getting big points from the first-year Premier League star.

[ MORE: Make your Fantasy Premier League transfers ]

And there’s no guarantee they won’t get one from Haaland this weekend when City goes to Leicester, as the Norwegian is nursing a knock and could still play and even start at the King Power Stadium.

Yet there are few ways to overstate how important Haaland has been to FPL teams this season; There’s little excuse not to own the Norwegian, even given his lofty price tag (which has sank to 11.8 due to the knock, daring owners to cash-in if they bought him at his season-opening 11.5 and not the current 12.2).

Haaland has posted 117 points in FPL this season, 35 more than his closest competitor in Harry Kane and 47 more than third-place Kevin De Bruyne.

With only 57 players registered as FPL forwards — who do we speak to about this? — it makes little sense not to splash the cash on Haaland given that you have three roster spots for forwards and it’s a thinner position than anything but goalkeeper.

Six of the 57 forwards have yet to register a point this season while Wolves’ Sasa Kalajdzic posted just one before being lost in their opener. Another dozen or so should only be on your radar in case of an injured teammate.

Well, today’s your lucky day, as we present the Fantasy Premier League forward tiers, as of Week 14.

Elite

Not having at least one of this trio is a shocking approach.

Erling Haaland; Harry Kane, Gabriel Jesus

Almost necessary

Nearly at the top level but can be held back by their team or opponent any given week.

Ivan Toney, Aleksandar Mitrovic

On the bubble

Capable of a monstrous week any time out, but yet to prove they can deliver consistency.

Ollie Watkins, Darwin Nunez, Kai Havertz, Gianluca Scamacca

In the bubble (wrap)

Battling injuries or with a history of doing so that make them difficult to trust.

Diogo Jota, Alexander Isak, Richarlison, Callum Wilson, Anthony Martial, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Clock rewinders

Living off their reputations but still capable of a big week against the right opponent.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Raul Jimenez, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jamie Vardy, Diego Costa, Roberto Firmino

Ranking all 57 forwards in Fantasy Premier League

*injured/status for Week 14 in question

  1. Erling Haaland
  2. Harry Kane
  3. Gabriel Jesus
  4. Ivan Toney
  5. Aleksandar Mitrovic
  6. Callum Wilson
  7. Ollie Watkins
  8. Kai Havertz
  9. Roberto Firmino
  10. Richarlison*
  11. Jamie Vardy
  12. Darwin Nunez
  13. Diogo Jota*
  14. Alexander Isak*
  15. Odsonne Edouard
  16. Anthony Martial*
  17. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
  18. Danny Ings
  19. Dominic Calvert-Lewin
  20. Gianluca Scamacca
  21. Michail Antonio
  22. Che Adams
  23. Julian Alvarez
  24. Cristiano Ronaldo
  25. Raul Jimenez*
  26. Danny Welbeck
  27. Bryan Mbeumo
  28. Diego Costa*
  29. JP Mateta
  30. Neal Maupay
  31. Taiwo Awoniyi
  32. Armando Broja
  33. Patson Daka
  34. Dominic Solanke*
  35. Brennan Johnson
  36. Emmanuel Dennis
  37. Kelechi Iheanacho
  38. Patrick Bamford
  39. Joe Gelhardt*
  40. Adam Armstrong
  41. Eddie Nketiah
  42. Salomon Rondon
  43. Chris Wood
  44. Vinicius
  45. Kieffer Moore
  46. Sekou Mara
  47. Sam Greenwood
  48. Sam Surridge
  49. Cameron Archer
  50. Denis Undav
  51. Julio Enciso
  52. Evan Ferguson
  53. John-Kymani Gordon
  54. Terry Ablade
  55. Lyle Taylor
  56. Wilfried Gnonto
  57. Sasa Kalajdzic* (out for year)

More Premier League

Fulham vs Everton live
Fulham vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Brentford vs Wolves live
Brentford vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Premier League Golden Boot
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Fulham vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By Oct 28, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT
0 Comments

Fulham vs Everton: The newly promoted Cottagers will try to strengthen their hold on a place in the Premier League’s top half when they welcome the Toffees to west London on Saturday (watch live, 12:30 pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE FULHAM vs EVERTON

It’s been a brilliant first dozen games back in the PL for Fulham (18 points – 7th place), with Marco Silva’s side entering Saturday’s late kickoff unbeaten in their last three games. As for Everton (13 points – 12th), massive strides have been made following last season’s near-relegation.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Fulham vs Everton

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Fantasy Premier League
Fantasy Premier League, Week 14: What if Haaland doesn’t start?
Brentford vs Wolves live
Brentford vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Premier League Golden Boot
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

How to watch Fulham vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday
TV channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

If not for Erling Haaland’s record-breaking start to life in the Premier League in 2022-23, Aleksandar Mitrovic would be the talk of the town. After a few disappointing top-flight seasons (and some record-breaking performances of his own in the Championship) in the past, Mitrovic has put it all together at the very highest level this season. The big Serbian’s nine goals stand him 3rd in the PL, just one behind perennial Golden Boot contender (and three-time winner) Harry Kane, but, hilariously, eight behind Haaland. More importantly, Mitrovic is yet to be sent off this season and has appeared in all but one game, playing 931 of a possible 1,080 minutes this far.

Everton started the season without a win (but with four draws) in their first six games, which saw them battle to draws in games they would have almost certainly found ways to lose a season ago. In the six games since, they picked up three wins and gave all three of Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle — three sides currently in the top-six — a tough fight in defeat. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back in the team (and amongst the goals) at just the right time, with positive momentum at the club and three games left before the World Cup.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Layvin Kurzawz (calf), Manor Solomon (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Kenny Tete (undisclosed)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Yerry Mina (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Patterson (ankle)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Brentford vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Oct 28, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT
0 Comments

Brentford vs Wolves: A pair of sides beaten 4-0 last weekend will perhaps be happy to see one another when they meet in west London on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium). 

STREAM LIVE BRENTFORD vs WOLVES

For Brentford (14 points – 11th place), last Sunday’s heavy defeat to Aston Villa raised some questions about Thomas Frank’s side after a sudden downturn in results. As for Wolves (9 points – 19th), losing to Leicester, another side in the relegation when the game began, was a new low for a manager-less side experiencing plenty of them these days.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Wolves

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Fulham vs Everton live
Fulham vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Fantasy Premier League
Fantasy Premier League, Week 14: What if Haaland doesn’t start?
Premier League Golden Boot
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

How to watch Brentford vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

After losing just one of their first six games (2W-3D-1L), Brentford have been on the wrong end of a few batterings in recent weeks. The defeat to Villa saw the Bees concede three goals in the opening 14 minutes and — to rub salt in the wound — a fourth from Ollie Watkins, their former star, in the second half. This kind of lopsided result was nothing new for Brentford, who were also been beaten 3-0 by Arsenal and 5-1 by Newcastle among their six most recent games (12 goals conceded in 3 games). Of course, the Bees kept clean sheets in the other three games during that same stretch. The only constant of late for Brentford: poor chance creation and poor finishing, with just three goals scored in six games.

Steve Davis will take charge of his fifth game as interim Wolves boss following Bruno Lage’s dismissal on Oct. 2. Wolves are 1W-0D-3L in four games under Davis, with two goals scored and nine conceded. The goal-scoring struggles are hardly new, with a Premier League-low five goals (in 12 games) on the season.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Christian Norgaard (achilles), Aaron Hickey (ankle), Thomas Strakosha (ankle)

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Tote Gomes (undisclosed)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

By Oct 28, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it.

There is something somewhat dull about not wondering the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, but just the number of his final tally.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 17 goals from 11 games has him seven goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Haaland scored twice in City’s 3-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend, as the big Norwegian’s now on pace for a record 58.7 goals.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland will not be beat up by the World Cup, though he’d surely trade the chance for Norway to be in the tournament).

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] 

And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all.

Premier League Golden Boot
Erling Haaland stats (fotmob.com)

Take a look at these digits (right).

Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning.

Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Latest Premier League

Fulham vs Everton live
Fulham vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Fantasy Premier League
Fantasy Premier League, Week 14: What if Haaland doesn’t start?
Brentford vs Wolves live
Brentford vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

  1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 17
  2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 10
  3. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 9
  4. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 8
  5. Phil Foden, Man City — 6
  6. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 6
  7. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 6
  8. Leandro Trossard — Brighton — 6
  9. James Maddison, Leicester City — 6
  10. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  11. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 5
  12. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 5

Ever Wonder if Crystal Palace are named after a palace?

By Oct 28, 2022, 2:46 PM EDT
0 Comments

Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs.

[ MORE: Check out our ‘Ever Wonder’ series in full ]

Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has a certain nickname? Why they play in those colors? How they were founded? Yep, us too.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

This season we will be digging deep to tell the stories of the rich history, tradition and culture from around the Premier League and give you the answers to things you want to know more about.

Latest Premier League news

Fulham vs Everton live
Fulham vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Fantasy Premier League
Fantasy Premier League, Week 14: What if Haaland doesn’t start?
Brentford vs Wolves live
Brentford vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Ever Wonder if Crystal Palace are named after a real Palace?

Crystal Palace have a unique name and have you ever wondered: hey, are Crystal Palace actually named after a, erm, a Palace made of Crystal?

This answer is, yes, of course they are!

The original Crystal Palace building was a cast-iron and glass structure which was considered an engineering masterpiece and was build to host the Great Exhibition in 1851, which was first exhibition of culture and industry of the World’s Fair, and was opened by Queen Victoria.

After the Great Exhibition the entire structure was moved from Hyde Park in central London to Sydenham in south London (from 1852-54) and the area around its new surroundings was renamed Crystal Palace. The palace continued to host incredible events and exhibitions and was world renowned.

How did the Crystal Palace Football Club arrive on the scene?

In 1857 a cricket club was set up by the Crystal Palace Company, the company which ran the original Crystal Palace once it moved to south London.

The cricket club then set up Crystal Palace Football Club in 1861 as a way to stay fit in the winter during the offseason and in 1863 they were founding members of the first-ever Football Association.

In 1875 Crystal Palace Club actually stopped playing football games for nearly two decades, as records of them vanished. Why? Club records suggest it was because the football team were damaging the cricket pitch!

However, football did return as a new stadium was built at the Palace and it actually hosted 20 FA Cup finals from 1895 to 1914.

Moving away from the Palace

Crystal Palace Football Club moved to their current home, Selhurst Park, in 1924, just two miles away from Crystal Palace.

Despite no longer being based at the actual Crystal Palace, their team name remained.

Over the years most of the original Crystal Palace had to be demolished after a huge fire in 1936.

But parts of it remained and have been used as a music venue as Pink Floyd, Bob Marley, Elton John, the Beach Boys and many other superstars played there, as well as other huge events being hosted there.

Today the site has an athletics track and other community venues on its site.

The palace will return to Selhurst Park!

Even if the actual Palace is no more, the memory of it lives on every day at Crystal Palace Football Club.

It is shown on the club logo, on huge tifos on a Matchday at Selhurst Park and on the famous gates in front of the stadium.

Crystal Palace v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Getty Images

And plans have just been approved (October 2022) for the main stand at Selhurst Park to be redeveloped on a huge scale in the coming years, with the design of the new stand and facilities to resemble the original Crystal Palace.

Over 170 years later the legacy of the original, magnificent Victorian Crystal Palace lives on each and every day at Crystal Palace Football Club.