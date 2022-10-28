Fulham vs Everton: The newly promoted Cottagers will try to strengthen their hold on a place in the Premier League’s top half when they welcome the Toffees to west London on Saturday (watch live, 12:30 pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
It’s been a brilliant first dozen games back in the PL for Fulham (18 points – 7th place), with Marco Silva’s side entering Saturday’s late kickoff unbeaten in their last three games. As for Everton (13 points – 12th), massive strides have been made following last season’s near-relegation.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Fulham vs Everton.
How to watch Fulham vs Everton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday
TV channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
If not for Erling Haaland’s record-breaking start to life in the Premier League in 2022-23, Aleksandar Mitrovic would be the talk of the town. After a few disappointing top-flight seasons (and some record-breaking performances of his own in the Championship) in the past, Mitrovic has put it all together at the very highest level this season. The big Serbian’s nine goals stand him 3rd in the PL, just one behind perennial Golden Boot contender (and three-time winner) Harry Kane, but, hilariously, eight behind Haaland. More importantly, Mitrovic is yet to be sent off this season and has appeared in all but one game, playing 931 of a possible 1,080 minutes this far.
Everton started the season without a win (but with four draws) in their first six games, which saw them battle to draws in games they would have almost certainly found ways to lose a season ago. In the six games since, they picked up three wins and gave all three of Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle — three sides currently in the top-six — a tough fight in defeat. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back in the team (and amongst the goals) at just the right time, with positive momentum at the club and three games left before the World Cup.
Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Layvin Kurzawz (calf), Manor Solomon (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Kenny Tete (undisclosed)
Everton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Yerry Mina (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Patterson (ankle)