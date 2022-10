Arsenal host Nottingham Forest on Sunday as Mikel Arteta’s side aim to stay top of the Premier League table with a win.

After drawing at Southampton last week and then losing away at PSV Eindhoven on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League, Arteta said Arsenal needs to hit the ‘reset’ button as their young squad looks a little jaded. It has still been a sensational start to the season but a few warning signs are starting to pop up.

As for Nottingham Forest, they will be full of confidence heading to the Emirates Stadium as Steve Cooper’s side pulled off a huge shock by beating Liverpool 1-0 last time out. Forest now look more solid defensively and they have enough quality in attack to hurt opponents on the break.

How to watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

All eyes will be on this young Gunners squad to see how they respond to a few small setbacks. They have a two-point lead atop the Premier League table heading into this weekend but with Manchester City playing before them in Matchweek 14, but the time Arsenal kick off against Forest they could be second. Arsenal look a little jaded and susceptible on the counter and they need to take their big chances early to stop any thought of dropping more points. For Forest, they have nothing to lose in this game. Ryan Yates’ industry has summed up the new-look of this side as Forest have become a solid unit and nasty to play against. Also, quite a few of these Forest players played in their FA Cup win against Arsenal in January 2022 as the then second-tier side knocked FA Cup holders Arsenal out of the competition.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Arsenal’s entire team is in good form but Granit Xhaka has been the main man for most of this season. Elsewhere, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli looked a little tired and have been just off it and that could explain Arsenal’s poor results in their last two games. Yates has been the heartbeat of Forest’s revival, with goalkeeper Dean Henderson playing superbly and Taiwo Awoniyi giving them a real focal point up top.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny remain out, while Oleksandr Zinchenko and Marquinhos are doubts. USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner suffered a small groin injury in training but should be fit enough to be on the bench. Arsenal left Ben White, Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel and Bukayo Saka out of the starting lineup at PSV and after a rest all five should come back in.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

Omar Richards, Harry Toffolo, Jack Colback and Moussa Niakhate all remain out, while Lewis O’Brien is a doubt. Forest will go with the same team which performed so well against Liverpool as Cooper has finally found his best starting XI.

