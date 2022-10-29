Crystal Palace vs Southampton recap: Odsonne Edouard touched home the game’s only goal as the Eagles took all three points at Selhurst Park on Saturday.
Patrick Vieira’s side is (for now, at least) into the top half of the Premier League table following the victory. Crystal Palace (16 points) sit 10th after 12 games played. On the other side, Southampton (12 points) sit 16th, two points above the relegation zone, after winning just one of their last eight PL games (1W-2D-5L).
What we learned from Crystal Palace vs Southampton
Crystal Palace’s Plan B
Edouard has scored all three of his goals this season in Crystal Palace’s last six games, during which time he also has a game-winning assist, as the Eagles work out an alternate plan to “give the ball to Wilfried Zaha, hope he can beat four defenders and put the ball in the top corner.” It’s hardly revolutionary or genius stuff from Vieira, but Palace have found lots of joy in simply crossing the ball into the box, with Edouard crashing the box through the middle, Eberechi Eze arriving late for cut-backs, and Zaha and Andre Ayew/Michael Olise crashing the back post. When Tyrick Mitchell gets far enough forward to be the crosser, as he was on Edouard’s goal, the service is typically fantastic and dangerous.
Key storylines
The Eagles have a knack of winning at home and also coming back from behind to win at home. Vieira’s young side are resilient and feed off the energy of their raucous home crowd at Selhurst Park. Heading into this game all eyes are on Wilfried Zaha to see if he can make the most of Southampton’s injury issues at right back. Speaking of that, Hasenhuttl has had to deal with plenty of injuries to key players but his side are digging deep. They may not deploy their high-pressing tactics as much as they used to but they look more solid defensively this season.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Palace’s Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha continue to be their main threats, with the former playing more centrally and causing havoc with his driving runs. Saints’ Che Adams looks back to his very best up top, while Romain Perraud is a real threat down the left flank and goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is improving week by week. Watch out for Lyanco’s battle with Zaha if the former starts out of position at right back for Saints. That could get spicy.
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, Jack Butland and James McArthur all remain out injured, while Cheick Doucoure is back after missing the defeat at Everton through suspension. Vieira could bring Schlupp, Mateta and Doucoure back into the lineup.
Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options
Saints are without Kyle Walker-Peters and Tino Livramento, while Romeo Lavia is very close to his long-awaited return and Armel Bella-Kotchap could also return much sooner than expected after his shoulder injury. Ralph Hasenhuttl could start with largely the same lineup which faced Arsenal but Che Adams should come in up top and loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles could return in midfield after he couldn’t face his parent club Arsenal.
