Fulham couldn’t find a way past Jordan Pickford in a scoreless draw with Everton at Craven Cottage on Saturday.
The Cottagers more than doubled the shot attempts of their visitors but Pickford made six saves to help Everton take a point for the second-straight match following a three-match losing streak.
That leaves Everton in 12th place with 14 points, five points and spaces behind Fulham.
What we learned from Fulham vs Everton
Left sides leave right off base: Rarely do you see a contest featuring such a stark contrast between where attacks are finding their joy. Antonee Robinson and Willian surged down Fulham’s left flank to ask questions of the Toffees. Meanwhile, Everton’s best stuff came from Demarai Gray and the rising star Vitaliy Mykolenko on its left.
Mitrovic lucky: Aleksandar Mitrovic’s clumsy first-half challenge that saw the full complement of his clean bottom onto the ankle of defender probably should’ve seen him sent off the pitch. VAR review didn’t see enough to overrule the call on the field, and Mitrovic is a clever-enough player that it could’ve been intentional, honestly.
Tactical focus
Fulham’s midfield of Palhinha, Harrison Reed, and Andreas Pereira was a fun challenge for Idrissa Gana Gueye, Alex Iwobi, and Amadou Onana. No one won, but Onana left his mark.
Stars of the Show
Demarai Gray
Vitaliy Mykolenko
Willian
Palhinha
Jordan Pickford
What’s next?
Everton hosts Leicester City at 1:30pm ET on Saturday, shortly after Fulham visits leaders Man City.
Key storylines & star players
If not for Erling Haaland’s record-breaking start to life in the Premier League in 2022-23, Aleksandar Mitrovic would be the talk of the town. After a few disappointing top-flight seasons (and some record-breaking performances of his own in the Championship) in the past, Mitrovic has put it all together at the very highest level this season. The big Serbian’s nine goals stand him 3rd in the PL, just one behind perennial Golden Boot contender (and three-time winner) Harry Kane, but, hilariously, eight behind Haaland. More importantly, Mitrovic is yet to be sent off this season and has appeared in all but one game, playing 931 of a possible 1,080 minutes this far.
Everton started the season without a win (but with four draws) in their first six games, which saw them battle to draws in games they would have almost certainly found ways to lose a season ago. In the six games since, they picked up three wins and gave all three of Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle — three sides currently in the top-six — a tough fight in defeat. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back in the team (and amongst the goals) at just the right time, with positive momentum at the club and three games left before the World Cup.
Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Layvin Kurzawa (calf), Manor Solomon (knee)
Everton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Yerry Mina (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee)
