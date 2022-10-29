Kevin De Bruyne’s fabulous free kick enough for Man City at Leicester

By Oct 29, 2022, 9:50 AM EDT
0 Comments

Kevin De Bruyne’s pinpoint free kick elevated Man City to three points against a packed-in Leicester City on Saturday at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Man City moved atop the table with the win, the champions holding one more point than Arsenal before the Gunners face Nottingham Forest on Sunday in North London.

WATCH LEICESTER v MANCHESTER CITY FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester’s 11 points through 13 games are two clear of the bottom three, though the Foxes have played 1-2 more games than the teams beneath it.

Brendan Rodgers’ side looked happy to soak up pressure and hope for counter-attacking chances after securing three wins in their last five games to get their season back on track (back-to-back wins last week eased plenty of the pressure on the Foxes).

Manchester City drew 0-0 at Borussia Dortmund in midweek in the UEFA Champions League, though their passage to the last 16 had already been secured as group winners.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Premier League news

Brentford vs Wolves live
Brentford vs Wolves, live! How to watch, stream link, team news
Tottenham vs Bournemouth live
Bournemouth vs Tottenham, live! How to watch, stream link, team news
Newcastle vs Aston Villa live
Newcastle vs Aston Villa, live! Score, how to watch, stream link, lineups

What we learned from Leicester vs Man City

Man City without Haaland in 2022-23 is Man City 2021-22: With all due respect to Man City’s monstrous team and the huge potential of Julian Alvarez, Saturday was a throwback to Man City’s most-recent title-winning season. Jack Grealish was good one one side and Manuel Akanji was in the Ruben Dias role, but City was all about Rodri holding down the middle of the park and Kevin De Bruyne delivering a moment of genius. That was more than enough.

Ederson shows class: The Man City keeper had to make a fantastic save on Youri Tielemans, with both players entering and leaving the game in fine form.

Tactical focus

Leicester’s contentment with sitting back and looking for chances on the counterattack did not supply much excitement to the proceedings. It did. however, prove an effective plan to keep the Foxes in the match.

Stars of the show

Kevin De Bruyne

Rodri

Youri Tielemans

Ederson

James Maddison

Jack Grealish

What’s next?

Man City has a Champions League group stage finale at home to Sevilla on Wednesday before hosting Fulham at 11am ET Saturday, Nov. 5

Leicester City will visit Everton at 1:30pm ET that day.

Kevin De Bruyne free kick goal video: Stunner

How to watch Leicester vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

The Foxes look much better defensively and have recorded three-straight shutouts and four in their last five. Going forward they have been ruthless with James Maddison, Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans all getting back to their best. Daniel Amartey and Wout Faes are developing a solid partnership at center back.

Manchester City sit two points behind leaders Arsenal and a win in the early game on Saturday would move them top of the table. Pep Guardiola’s side missed yet another penalty kick in midweek as they drew at Dortmund and Ederson must be relishing his chance to finally come forward and take a spot kick…

In-form players to keep an eye on

Leicester’s James Maddison is in fine form, while Youri Tielemans is looking focused, sharp and his quality is undoubted. Defensively Wout Faes looks like being one of the signings of the season and that’s handy because he was Leicester’s only purchase after a summer of austerity. Man City’s Kevin de Bruyne is looking imperious, while Rodri is the heartbeat of the team and Joao Cancelo is having a phenomenal campaign. The only weakness in this City side is penalty kicks.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

The Foxes are still without full back Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand but their injury issues are finally easing, with Jonny Evans and Wilfred Ndidi close to a return. After two superb wins last week, it’s unlikely Brendan Rodgers will change this team.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

John Stones and Kyle Walker remain out, while Erling Haaland is a doubt. He was taken off at half time at Dortmund after not feeling great and also suffering a whack on his foot. If Haaland is out, Julian Alvarez could start. And if Haaland is out, PL Fantasy managers everywhere will let out a scream laced with both fury and despair.

Latest USMNT news

World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...
World Cup 2022 Group B
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
USMNT
Gaga Slonina, Jordan Morris in USMNT pre-World Cup training camp

Brentford vs Wolves, live! How to watch, stream link, team news

By Oct 29, 2022, 9:25 AM EDT
0 Comments

Brentford vs Wolves: A pair of sides beaten 4-0 last weekend will perhaps be happy to see one another when they meet in west London on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium). 

STREAM LIVE BRENTFORD vs WOLVES

For Brentford (14 points – 11th place), last Sunday’s heavy defeat to Aston Villa raised some questions about Thomas Frank’s side after a sudden downturn in results. As for Wolves (9 points – 19th), losing to Leicester, another side in the relegation when the game began, was a new low for a manager-less side experiencing plenty of them these days.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Wolves

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Leicester vs Manchester City
Kevin De Bruyne’s fabulous free kick enough for Man City at Leicester
Tottenham vs Bournemouth live
Bournemouth vs Tottenham, live! How to watch, stream link, team news
Newcastle vs Aston Villa live
Newcastle vs Aston Villa, live! Score, how to watch, stream link, lineups

How to watch Brentford vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

After losing just one of their first six games (2W-3D-1L), Brentford have been on the wrong end of a few batterings in recent weeks. The defeat to Villa saw the Bees concede three goals in the opening 14 minutes and — to rub salt in the wound — a fourth from Ollie Watkins, their former star, in the second half. This kind of lopsided result was nothing new for Brentford, who were also been beaten 3-0 by Arsenal and 5-1 by Newcastle among their six most recent games (12 goals conceded in 3 games). Of course, the Bees kept clean sheets in the other three games during that same stretch. The only constant of late for Brentford: poor chance creation and poor finishing, with just three goals scored in six games.

Steve Davis will take charge of his fifth game as interim Wolves boss following Bruno Lage’s dismissal on Oct. 2. Wolves are 1W-0D-3L in four games under Davis, with two goals scored and nine conceded. The goal-scoring struggles are hardly new, with a Premier League-low five goals (in 12 games) on the season.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Christian Norgaard (achilles), Aaron Hickey (ankle), Thomas Strakosha (ankle)

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Tote Gomes (undisclosed)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Bournemouth vs Tottenham, live! How to watch, stream link, team news

By Oct 29, 2022, 9:20 AM EDT
0 Comments

Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur both look to snap out of mini-funks when the Cherries and Spurs meet up at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via NBCSports.com).

Bournemouth’s strong run of results has slowed and the Cherries are losers of two-straight and winless in three. Interim boss Gary O’Neil has a big task ahead of him if he’s to get back in the win column by defeating stung Tottenham.

STREAM LIVE BOURNEMOUTH vs TOTTENHAM

Spurs have lost to Manchester United and Newcastle and will also be dealing with some real fatigue in attack as Heung-min Son and Harry Kane have been asked to log a lot of minutes with Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski still recovering from injuries.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bournemouth vs Tottenham.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Leicester vs Manchester City
Kevin De Bruyne’s fabulous free kick enough for Man City at Leicester
Brentford vs Wolves live
Brentford vs Wolves, live! How to watch, stream link, team news
Newcastle vs Aston Villa live
Newcastle vs Aston Villa, live! Score, how to watch, stream link, lineups

How to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel/Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

It’s been grit and defense that has served Bournemouth well during its better moments, and Lloyd Kelly and Philip Billing have joined Jefferson Lerma in making sure the opposition pays for its chances.

Spurs are more than Harry Kane, but it’s difficult to say that anyone in the Premier League not named Erling Haaland is having a better and more important season than England’s center forward.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Solanke (ankle) | OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Lloyd Kelly (ankle), Neto (thigh)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Dejan Kulusevski (thigh), Richarlison (calf)

More Premier League

Leicester vs Manchester City
Kevin De Bruyne’s fabulous free kick enough for Man City at Leicester
Tottenham vs Newcastle
Newcastle into top-four with win at Tottenham
Leeds vs Fulham
Fulham keeps firing as Leeds fightback falls short at booing Elland Road

Newcastle vs Aston Villa, live! Score, how to watch, stream link, lineups

By Oct 29, 2022, 9:20 AM EDT
0 Comments

Newcastle United will be wary of a reinvigorated Aston Villa when it tries to stretch its Premier League unbeaten streak to eight with a Saturday morning home match at St. James’ Park (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

That stretch includes four wins from their last five games, the lone dropped points coming from a scoreless draw at Manchester United.

STREAM LIVE NEWCASTLE vs ASTON VILLA

But Villa surged out of the gates following the firing of Steven Gerrard, scoring four goals and shutting out Brentford at Villa Park last weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Aston Villa.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Leicester vs Manchester City
Kevin De Bruyne’s fabulous free kick enough for Man City at Leicester
Brentford vs Wolves live
Brentford vs Wolves, live! How to watch, stream link, team news
Tottenham vs Bournemouth live
Bournemouth vs Tottenham, live! How to watch, stream link, team news

How to watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel/Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

The Magpies are flying, as Bruno Guimares has been running the ship in the center of the park while solid performances surround him. Sven Botman and Nick Pope are solid behind him and Kieran Trippier is tearing up the right side. Allan Saint-Maximin and Alexander Isak are still awaiting returns to the lineup, but Jonjo Shelvey has returned to the fold. Will he start ahead of Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, or Joe Willock?

Villa looked very, very good against Brentford, and Danny Ings in-form is a problem for Premier League defenses because he only needs a half-chance to make danger into a number on the scoreboard. Leon Bailey had a fantastic game and Emiliano Buendia also looked unleashed, but will going too offensive be too much for the Villans.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh), Elliott Anderson (ankle). OUT: Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Paul Dummett (calf), Karl Darlow (ankle), Alexander Isak (thigh)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Lucas Digne (calf), Ludwig Augustinsson (thigh), Diego Carlos (calf)

More Premier League

Leicester vs Manchester City
Kevin De Bruyne’s fabulous free kick enough for Man City at Leicester
Tottenham vs Newcastle
Newcastle into top-four with win at Tottenham
Leeds vs Fulham
Fulham keeps firing as Leeds fightback falls short at booing Elland Road

Crystal Palace vs Southampton, live! How to watch, stream link, team news

By Oct 29, 2022, 9:10 AM EDT
0 Comments

Just one point separates Crystal Palace and Southampton heading into this game as these perennial midtable battlers aim to move into the top 10.

STREAM LIVE CRYSTAL PALACE v SOUTHAMPTON

Patrick Vieira’s side are extremely strong at home but he will have been very disappointed with their 3-0 hammering at Everton last time out.

As for Southampton, well, last week was probably their best of the season so far. After a poor run they got back on track with a win at in-form Bournemouth sandwiched between two 1-1 home draws against West Ham and Arsenal. The pressure has eased on Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl for now.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Here’s everything you need for Crystal Palace vs Southampton.

Premier League news

Leicester vs Manchester City
Kevin De Bruyne’s fabulous free kick enough for Man City at Leicester
Brentford vs Wolves live
Brentford vs Wolves, live! How to watch, stream link, team news
Tottenham vs Bournemouth live
Bournemouth vs Tottenham, live! How to watch, stream link, team news

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

The Eagles have a knack of winning at home and also coming back from behind to win at home. Vieira’s young side are resilient and feed off the energy of their raucous home crowd at Selhurst Park. Heading into this game all eyes are on Wilfried Zaha to see if he can make the most of Southampton’s injury issues at right back. Speaking of that, Hasenhuttl has had to deal with plenty of injuries to key players but his side are digging deep. They may not deploy their high-pressing tactics as much as they used to but they look more solid defensively this season.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Palace’s Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha continue to be their main threats, with the former playing more centrally and causing havoc with his driving runs. Saints’ Che Adams looks back to his very best up top, while Romain Perraud is a real threat down the left flank and goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is improving week by week. Watch out for Lyanco’s battle with Zaha if the former starts out of position at right back for Saints. That could get spicy.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, Jack Butland and James McArthur all remain out injured, while Cheick Doucoure is back after missing the defeat at Everton through suspension. Vieira could bring Schlupp, Mateta and Doucoure back into the lineup.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Saints are without Kyle Walker-Peters and Tino Livramento, while Romeo Lavia is very close to his long-awaited return and Armel Bella-Kotchap could also return much sooner than expected after his shoulder injury. Ralph Hasenhuttl could start with largely the same lineup which faced Arsenal but Che Adams should come in up top and loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles could return in midfield after he couldn’t face his parent club Arsenal.

Latest USMNT news

World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...
World Cup 2022 Group B
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
USMNT
Gaga Slonina, Jordan Morris in USMNT pre-World Cup training camp