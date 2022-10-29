Liverpool vs Leeds, live! How to watch, stream link, team news

By Oct 29, 2022, 1:40 PM EDT
0 Comments

Liverpool host Leeds at Anfield on Saturday with both teams needing a big win to try and boost confidence and get their season back on track.

STREAM LIVE LIVERPOOL v LEEDS

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds suffered a shock defeat away at new boys Nottingham Forest last weekend and that came after back-to-back 1-0 wins against Manchester City and West Ham. Just when it looked like Liverpool were back on track, they suffered another huge blow as their topsy-turvy season continues. At least in Europe they breezed into to the UEFA Champions League last 16 after a thumping win at Ajax in midweek.

As for Leeds, well, the pressure is building on head coach Jesse Marsch. The board and the players are backing the American coach but Leeds have failed to win any of their last eight Premier League games and they slipped into the relegation zone after a poor performance and defeat at home against Fulham last time out.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Here’s everything you need for Liverpool vs Leeds.

How to watch Liverpool vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Liverpool’s squad has been stretched by injuries but the fact they are 12 points off the top of the table is a huge shock. That said, they are only five points off fourth-place Newcastle and have a game in-hand. So all is not lost. Defensively they still look shaky and there is a real inconsistency about this Liverpool side. That is not something we are used to seeing. They are yet to lose at home this season, with all four of their Premier League wins coming at Anfield.

As for Leeds, the home fans at Elland Road let Jesse Marsch know exactly how they felt as boos were plentiful during and after their home loss to Fulham last time out. All of the advanced stats say that Leeds should be much higher up the table given their performances but the main stat, points won, looks pretty dismal after 11 games. After four-straight losses that have nine points from their first 11 games of the season. Marsch knows his side have to start picking up points fast. The only problem? They travel to Liverpool and Tottenham in two of their three games before the World Cup break.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is keeping them in games with some superb stops, while Andy Robertson coming back in at left back has been a huge boost. Darwin Nunez is also starting to find his feet in attack. Leeds and USMNT playmaker Brenden Aaronson is having a fine first season in the Premier League but his all-action displays aren’t leading to wins for Marsch’s men.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Naby Keita, Joel Matip, Diogo Jota, Naby Keita and Arthur Melo all remain out, while Thiago Alcantara should be available as he recovers from an ear infection. Given his team selection in midweek, it seems like Klopp could bring in Ibrahima Konate, Fabio Carvalho and James Milner to the lineup. After that he doesn’t have many options and the fact their Champions League midweek game against Napoli next week isn’t worth anything means he may go with the same lineup which played against Ajax (with Thiago coming in to midfield) and then rest plenty of his starts next midweek.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

Adam Forshaw, Leo Fuhr Hjelde and Stuart Dallas remain out, while USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams is a doubt after suffering a muscle injury and so too are Joe Gelhardt, Rodrigo, Luis Sinisterra and Liam Cooper. The big question is who does Marsch start up top? Will Gelhardt, Summerville and Bamford start? Something needs to change in attack because Leeds just aren’t putting away enough of the big chances they are creating.

Brighton smash Chelsea in Graham Potter’s nightmare Amex return (video)

By and Oct 29, 2022, 1:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

Brighton and Hove Albion stopped former boss Graham Potter’s dream Chelsea start in its tracks, scoring early and often in a 4-1 win at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

New Seagulls manager Roberto De Zerbi got a delightful first win in charge, as Potter was booed by the Brighton faithful on one more than one occasion.

WATCH BRIGHTON v CHELSEA FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM

Leandro Trossard opened the scoring before a pair of Chelsea own goals gave Brighton a three-goal halftime lead. Kai Havertz pulled one back for Chelsea but Pascal Gross scored in stoppage time to complete the score line.

Chelsea now sits fifth with 21 points, two spots and three points ahead of the victorious hosts.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

What we learned from Brighton vs Chelsea

Blues need a break, Seagulls quite comfortable: Brighton still needs a center forward to achieve its potential, but everything else looks as it did under Potter and that’s a good thing. Sure, Roberto De Zerbi has added a wrinkle or two, but the Seagulls weren’t broken when Potter left for London and the Italian coach is just making sure the gears are clicking and the fluids are topped off (so to speak). It’s working. Brighton’s further along in its project than Chelsea, and perhaps the result shouldn’t be such a surprise considering the architect of both is the same man.

Special Trossard: Leandro Trossard is an every-game Belgian national team player, whether starting or on the bench, so perhaps we should treat him as such going into every game. Right now, he’s Brighton’s main threat to score and should be viewed as such by fantasy managers and fans alike heading into a match day. He’s very, very good.

Christian Pulisic starts again: The USMNT man started the game at right wing back and that was good going forward and not so good going back for Potter, who thrust the American into a more attacking role to try and aid the comeback. Pulisic was carved up on one of Brighton’s goals, but drew two fouls and won 9-of-11 duels while completing to key passes. He also missed a fairly-open goal.

Potter won’t be harshly judging Pulisic and fellow wingback Raheem Sterling, as he said they did their jobs in an unsuccessful game plan.

“The responsibility for those two wasn’t to defend against their wing-backs, but I understand that whenever you do something, and it doesn’t work, you look a bit of a fool. That is how it is. I have to accept that, deal with that, do better, and I’ll learn. That’s the process.”

Graham Potter reaction: Booing happens

“Like I said before the game, I didn’t have any expectations,” Potter said when asked of the Brighton stadium’s reaction. “I have nothing to say sorry for or apologise for. I did a good job. You can see the team is a good team. I took over when they were fourth from bottom in the Premier League and were probably the third-worst team. There is a lot of money been raised in terms of player sales and a lot of good players on the pitch. I hope for their sake, the next managers do as good a job, and that’s brilliant for them

Tactical focus

Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo were the perfect foil for Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the midfield, and there’s not much more to say about how the tactical battle played out at the Amex.

Potter pulled goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for Edouard Mendy at halftime, though it’s hard to pin the 3-0 deficit on the starter. Perhaps this was the ice hockey way of sending a message through the team by false-scapegoating the goalie.

Stars of the show

Alexis Mac Allister: Perhaps the breakout returning player of this Premier League season.

Conor Gallagher: Assisted the Havertz goal as part of a strong day.

Robert Sanchez: Seven saves and three high claims in the win.

Kaoru Mitoma: He may still be running. Endless energy made the Brighton pest a Saturday star.

What’s next?

Brighton’s off to Wolves at 11am ET Saturday, while Chelsea will host Arsenal at 7am ET the following day.

Leandro Trossard goal video: Brighton goes in front

Chelsea own goal video x2

Kai Havertz goal video: Chelsea pulls one back

Pascal Gross goal video: Seagulls restore three-goal advantage

How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

De Zerbi’s Brighton have continued where Potter left off and they look very similar with a few more attack-minded tweaks in their play. That has yet to yield a win but it feels like they aren’t far off grabbing a big victory. Brighton’s players will want to make a point to Potter that he should have stayed, while some may think they could be in line for a move to Chelsea if they impress. As for the Blues, well, Potter continues to rotate his lineup expertly and the likes of Azpilicueta, Mount and Loftus-Cheek are all likely to start at Brighton.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Brighton’s Leandro Trossard has scored four goals in his last five games, including a hat trick at Liverpool, and those are the only four goals Brighton have scored so far under De Zerbi. The Belgian ace is in fine form ahead of the World Cup and his hybrid role on the left flank causes so many problems. Chelsea’s Mason Mount has been excellent in recent weeks, while Kepa Arrizabalaga has been sensational in goal and is keeping Edouard Mendy out of the team.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

Jakub Moder and Kaoru Mitoma remain out with long-term issues, while Adam Lallana and Joel Veltman are both doubts with the latter unlikely to feature. Tariq Lamptey and Pervis Estupinan could come into the starting lineup.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Chelsea are without star players Reece James, Wesley Fofana and N’Golo Kante, while Kalidou Koulibaly remains a doubt with a knee injury. Potter will likely rotate his team once again and it will be intriguing to see if Pulisic and Sterling will be deployed in the hybrid wing-back roles the Chelsea boss loves to use. Or will he go with a more conventional 4-2-3-1 system against his former club?

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

By Oct 29, 2022, 1:25 PM EDT
0 Comments

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s nine assists this Premier League season are more than double his closest competitors — teammate Bernardo Silva and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — to give him 95 for his career. That’s tied for fifth all-time with Dennis Bergkamp, 71 behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

[ MORE: Premier League Golden Boot race ]

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

Kevin De Bruyne
fotmob.com

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.77 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Take a look at De Bruyne’s shining stats, and read on to see who’s chasing him in a list of the Premier League assist leaders for the 2022-23 season.

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 9
  2. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 5
  3. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 5
  4. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 4
  5. Andreas Pereira, Fulham — 4
  6. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 4
  7. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City — 4
  8. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 3
  9. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 3
  10. Erling Haaland, Man City — 3
  11. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 3
  12. Jack Harrison, Leeds United — 3
  13. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 3
  14. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 3
  15. Kenny Tete, Fulham — 3
  16. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 3
  17. Phil Foden, Man City — 3
  18. Jack Harrison, Leeds — 3
  19. Rodri, Man City — 3
  20. Neeskens Kebano, Fulham — 3
  21. Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth — 3
  22. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 3
  23. Kostas Tsimikas, Liverpool — 3

Tottenham need two-goal comeback, stoppage-time winner to beat Bournemouth

By and Oct 29, 2022, 1:20 PM EDT
0 Comments

Bournemouth vs Tottenham recap: Spurs went 2-0 down before Ryan Sessegnon, Ben Davies and Rodrigo Bentancur — the most unexpected trio of goal-scoring suspects — dragged the visitors back for a 3-2 victory at Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The victory keeps Tottenham (26 points) 3rd in the Premier League table, still two points above 4th-place Newcastle United (and now five above 5th-place Chelsea following their heavy defeat to Brighton on Saturday). As disappointing as they’ve been in recent weeks, Spurs somehow still look the 3rd-best side in the PL, as Manchester United (20 – 6th place) and Liverpool (16 – 8th) work through their own early-season struggles.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

What we learned from Bournemouth vs Tottenham

Spurs beat themselves more often than the opponent

Two things currently ail Tottenham: 1) Antonio Conte’s continued insistence on playing out of the back and defending far too deep in their own half of the field (discussed here and here), and 2) the squad is missing a midfield creator (here and here), though Bryan Gil has shown flashes in recent substitute appearances in the Champions League (and did so again on Saturday), yet Conte previously refused to even play him in the Premier League (he got his first six minutes of the season). When one of the above changes, maybe Spurs’ performances and results will, too.

This is not a sustainable, repeatable plan

Not that it needed to be said, but getting played off the field by a newly promoted side (or any non-big-six side, for that matter) and going two goals down in the first half, only to scrape and claw their way back via set pieces, cannot be the plan every game.

Follow @AndyEdMLS

How to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel/Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

It’s been grit and defense that has served Bournemouth well during its better moments, and Lloyd Kelly and Philip Billing have joined Jefferson Lerma in making sure the opposition pays for its chances.

Spurs are more than Harry Kane, but it’s difficult to say that anyone in the Premier League not named Erling Haaland is having a better and more important season than England’s center forward.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Solanke (ankle) | OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Lloyd Kelly (ankle), Neto (thigh)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Dejan Kulusevski (thigh), Richarlison (calf)

Crystal Palace edge out Southampton to move into top half (video)

By and Oct 29, 2022, 1:15 PM EDT
0 Comments

Crystal Palace vs Southampton recap: Odsonne Edouard touched home the game’s only goal as the Eagles took all three points at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Patrick Vieira’s side is (for now, at least) into the top half of the Premier League table following the victory. Crystal Palace (16 points) sit 10th after 12 games played. On the other side, Southampton (12 points) sit 16th, two points above the relegation zone, after winning just one of their last eight PL games (1W-2D-5L).

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

What we learned from Crystal Palace vs Southampton

Crystal Palace’s Plan B

Edouard has scored all three of his goals this season in Crystal Palace’s last six games, during which time he also has a game-winning assist, as the Eagles work out an alternate plan to “give the ball to Wilfried Zaha, hope he can beat four defenders and put the ball in the top corner.” It’s hardly revolutionary or genius stuff from Vieira, but Palace have found lots of joy in simply crossing the ball into the box, with Edouard crashing the box through the middle, Eberechi Eze arriving late for cut-backs, and Zaha and Andre Ayew/Michael Olise crashing the back post. When Tyrick Mitchell gets far enough forward to be the crosser, as he was on Edouard’s goal, the service is typically fantastic and dangerous.

Follow @AndyEdMLS

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

The Eagles have a knack of winning at home and also coming back from behind to win at home. Vieira’s young side are resilient and feed off the energy of their raucous home crowd at Selhurst Park. Heading into this game all eyes are on Wilfried Zaha to see if he can make the most of Southampton’s injury issues at right back. Speaking of that, Hasenhuttl has had to deal with plenty of injuries to key players but his side are digging deep. They may not deploy their high-pressing tactics as much as they used to but they look more solid defensively this season.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Palace’s Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha continue to be their main threats, with the former playing more centrally and causing havoc with his driving runs. Saints’ Che Adams looks back to his very best up top, while Romain Perraud is a real threat down the left flank and goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is improving week by week. Watch out for Lyanco’s battle with Zaha if the former starts out of position at right back for Saints. That could get spicy.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, Jack Butland and James McArthur all remain out injured, while Cheick Doucoure is back after missing the defeat at Everton through suspension. Vieira could bring Schlupp, Mateta and Doucoure back into the lineup.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Saints are without Kyle Walker-Peters and Tino Livramento, while Romeo Lavia is very close to his long-awaited return and Armel Bella-Kotchap could also return much sooner than expected after his shoulder injury. Ralph Hasenhuttl could start with largely the same lineup which faced Arsenal but Che Adams should come in up top and loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles could return in midfield after he couldn’t face his parent club Arsenal.

