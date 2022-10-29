Newcastle pounds Aston Villa to continue scintillating streak

Newcastle United scored four times and kept Aston Villa without a shot on target to increase its Premier League unbeaten run to eight with a blowout win at St. James’ Park on Saturday.
Callum Wilson scored twice and assisted Miguel Almiron on a day Gareth Southgate was in attendance at SJP, while Kieran Trippier also showed off for the England boss with an assist and Joelinton got in on the scoring, too.
Newcastle sits fourth on the Premier League table, three points ahead of Chelsea (though the Blues have a match-in-hand). Only Spurs, Arsenal, and Man City are ahead of the Magpies.
Villa crashed back to earth after surging out of the gates following the firing of Steven Gerrard, scoring four goals and shutting out Brentford at Villa Park last weekend. Their 12 points are two clear of the bottom three and Unai Emery saw what he’ll need to fix once he’s properly in the dugout.
What we learned from Newcastle vs Aston Villa
Who’d have thought it’d be the old boys? Newcastle’s splashed a fair deal of cash on new players since their ownership change, and Magpies fans would be right to adore the play of Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, and Bruno Guimares. But Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Fabian Schar, and Joelinton are among the many stars putting in shifts for the Magpies. Three of them scored on Saturday and an argument can be made that Newcastle’s quick table ascension is as much if not more about the pieces already there over-performing as it is the new pieces doing what was expected of them (and Alexander Isak is still injured while Allan Saint-Maximin is just coming back to full fitness and came off the bench as an 87th minute sub),.
Villa still has pieces, but needs confidence of a system: The Villans’ big win over Brentford showed an uncaged side ready to pounce on chances and they looked the same to start the match up north. But there was little comfort or obvious plan once the club was down and Unai Emery will have them better organized and soon… or some of the players who featured Saturday won’t spend a lot more time in their roles at Villa Park.
Tactical focus
Joelinton’s proven his mettle as a center midfielder but the return of Jonjo Shelvey — albeit in a sub’s role — and the busy threesome of Bruno Guimares, Sean Longstaff, and Joe Willock means that the Brazilian can play in a more familiar forward spot. And he’s scoring goals now, which is what they bought him to do…
Is his long-term future likely to be one of a midfielder or forward? Either way, he’s a handful whose confidence is higher than at any other time in his Newcastle residency.
Stars of the show
Callum Wilson: Can he steal the last England forward spot for the World Cup?
Kieran Trippier: Will the Newcastle captain start for the Three Lions at the tournament? He looks incredible right now…
Joelinton: Effective in a now-unusual wing’s role on the opposite side of Miguel Almiron.
Lucas Digne: Good to see the Villa star back on the pitch in a sub’s role following a long lay-off.
What’s next?
Newcastle goes to Southampton on Sunday, Nov. 4, the same day Aston Villa hosts Manchester United.
Key storylines & star players
The Magpies are flying, as Bruno Guimares has been running the ship in the center of the park while solid performances surround him. Sven Botman and Nick Pope are solid behind him and Kieran Trippier is tearing up the right side. Allan Saint-Maximin and Alexander Isak are still awaiting returns to the lineup, but Jonjo Shelvey has returned to the fold. Will he start ahead of Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, or Joe Willock?
Villa looked very, very good against Brentford, and Danny Ings in-form is a problem for Premier League defenses because he only needs a half-chance to make danger into a number on the scoreboard. Leon Bailey had a fantastic game and Emiliano Buendia also looked unleashed, but will going too offensive be too much for the Villans.
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh), Elliott Anderson (ankle). OUT: Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Paul Dummett (calf), Karl Darlow (ankle), Alexander Isak (thigh)
An unchanged starting XI. ✊
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/9Ox5Q827Uu
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 29, 2022
Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Lucas Digne (calf), Ludwig Augustinsson (thigh), Diego Carlos (calf)
Unchanged XI. 🟣#NEWAVL pic.twitter.com/L3oF22JTMC
— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 29, 2022