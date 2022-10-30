Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.
De Bruyne’s nine assists this Premier League season are more than double his closest competitors — teammate Bernardo Silva and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — to give him 95 for his career. That’s tied for fifth all-time with Dennis Bergkamp, 71 behind record holder Ryan Giggs.
The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.
He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.
De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.
His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.77 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).
Take a look at De Bruyne’s shining stats, and read on to see who’s chasing him in a list of the Premier League assist leaders for the 2022-23 season.
Boo birds are loud, but team spirit’s much louder.
That’s one of the things we can take away from Week 14 in the Premier League, as Jesse Marsch’s men of Leeds United stood tall for their embattled manager and scooped up a huge win over Liverpool at Anfield.
The Leeds faithful got loud with negativity after the club’s loss to Fulham, though neutral eyes would’ve hoped the boos were frustration with results and not ignorance of performances.
They got both away to Liverpool on Sunday, and the players reaction at the final whistle showed they were with their bright American boss (for now).
Here’s a look at that, and nine other things that stood out, as our writers Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Andy Edwards (AE), and Nicholas Mendola (NM) shared their observations from across the most recent PL games.
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 14
1. Jesse Marsch unequivocally the right man for Leeds right now (Liverpool 1-2 Leeds): Past is prologue and Jack Harrison spoke out this week in full support of embattled manager Jesse Marsch on behalf of his Leeds teammates, as calls for a change in manager grew loud enough to be heard. Harrison made it clear that the players still believed in Marsch and that they were still working hard for him. On Saturday, every Leeds player, to a man, backed up those words with actions. For 90 minutes they were every bit Liverpool’s equals, as they matched the Reds every step of the way. A draw was the least they deserved, and the victory long overdue. Comparing Leeds today and Leeds of exactly one year ago, it’s night and day the difference in terms of the consistent quality of performances and the steady improvement of the side from the point at which Marsch took over last season, and again from the start of the current campaign. Making a change now would only be making a change for change’s sake. Leeds are one of the toughest teams in the PL to beat, and typically those teams see losses turn to draws and draws turn to losses with a bit of patience*.
*Or, Patrick Bamford finishing a golden scoring chance. Even just one. (AE)
2. Feel-good Nelson flexes depth after Saka injury (Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest): Wrestling fans know about the full nelson and the half-nelson, now football fans can have the feel-good Nelson. Arsenal academy boyhood prodigy Reiss Nelson would’ve felt his growth slowed by loan stints to Hoffenheim and Feyenoord, and boy will he — and the rest of the world outside of Nottingham — feel good with his brace off the bench. Bukayo Saka’s injury is a major concern should it be anything more than a precautionary sub, but Nelson’s scoring joins previous shows from Eddie Nketiah and a soon-to-return Emile Smith-Rowe as a real flex for Arsenal. (NM)
3. Tottenham overcomes self-defeating ways in unsustainable ways (AFC Bournemouth 2-3 Spurs): Two things currently ail Tottenham. One is Antonio Conte’s continued insistence on playing out of the back and defending far too deep in Spurs’ own half of the field (discussed here and here). The other? The squad is missing a midfield creator (here and here), though Bryan Gil has shown flashes in recent substitute appearances in the Champions League and did so again on Saturday. Yet Conte previously refused to even play him in the Premier League, as he got his first six minutes of the season. When one of the above changes, maybe Spurs’ performances and results will, too. (AE)
4. Chelsea needs a break, Seagulls quite comfortable (Brighton 4-1 Chelsea): Brighton still needs a center forward to achieve its potential, but everything else looks as it did under Graham Potter and that’s a good thing. Sure, Roberto De Zerbi has added a wrinkle or two, but the Seagulls weren’t broken when Potter left for London and the Italian coach is just making sure the gears are clicking and the fluids are topped off (so to speak). It’s working. Brighton’s further along in its project than Chelsea, and perhaps the result shouldn’t be such a surprise considering the architect of both is the same man. Potter needs time to really train his team and maybe the World Cup break will provide a chance for some of his players to grow into their roles. (NM)
5. Harry Maguire a big part of Man Utd’s brave finish vs West Ham (Man Utd 1-0 West Ham): Erik ten Hag has changed the attitude at Old Trafford. No, the club is decidedly not reminding anyone of the SIr Alex Ferguson era in terms of quality, but the pride and strength of will sure look something closer to what we remember from the Red Devils when they were one of the finest teams in the world (and one of most dreaded to compete against over 90 minutes). As for Harry Maguire, you can’t say enough about the much-maligned English centerback’s performance in the place of sick Victor Lindelof and without Raphael Varane to lean on. (NM)
6. Man City without Haaland in 2022-23 looks unsurprisingly like Man City 2021-22 (Leicester 0-1 Man City): With all due respect to Man City’s monstrous team and the huge potential of Julian Alvarez, Saturday was a throwback to Man City’s title-winning 2021-22 season. Jack Grealish was good on one side and Manuel Akanji was in the Ruben Dias role, but City was all about Rodri holding down the middle of the park and Kevin De Bruyne delivering a moment of genius. That was more than enough. (NM)
7. ‘Old boys’ light up Newcastle’s top-four push (Newcastle 4-0 Aston Villa): Newcastle’s splashed a fair deal of cash on new players since its ownership change, and Magpies fans would be right to adore the play of Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, and Bruno Guimares. But Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Fabian Schar, and Joelinton are among the many stars putting in shifts for the Magpies, and three of them scored on Saturday. An argument can be made that Newcastle’s quick table ascension is equal parts new blood and old, as it is the new pieces doing what was expected of them. And keep-in-mind Alexander Isak is still injured while Allan Saint-Maximin is just coming back to full fitness and came off the bench as an 87th-minute sub. (NM)
8. Palace goes to Plan B when Plan Z is off (Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton): Odsonne Edouard has scored all three of his goals this season in Crystal Palace’s last six games, during which time he also has a game-winning assist, as the Eagles work out an alternate plan to “give the ball to Wilfried Zaha, hope he can beat four defenders and put the ball in the top corner.” It’s hardly revolutionary or genius stuff from Patrick Vieira, but Palace has found lots of joy in simply crossing the ball into the box, with Edouard crashing through the middle and Eberechi Eze arriving late for cut-backs while Zaha and Andre Ayew/Michael Olise head for the back post. When Tyrick Mitchell gets far enough forward to be the crosser, as he was on Edouard’s goal, the service is typically fantastic and dangerous. (AE).
9. Stunning goals lead to split between Bees, Wolves (Brentford 1-1 Wolves): Quality scoring chances were largely few and far between at the Gtech Community Stadium, but a pair of stunning goals made up for the dearth of danger, as the Bees and Wolves settled on a 1-1 draw in west London on Saturday. Two beauties two minutes apart very early in the second half supplied the fun, when Ben Mee put Brentford ahead with an acrobatic overhead finish followed by a fantastic curler from Ruben Neves (outside the box, of course) less than two minutes later. (AE)
10. Left-sided beauty leads to intriguing off-kilter viewing (Fulham 0-0 Everton): Rarely do you see a contest featuring such a stark contrast between where attacks are finding their joy. Antonee Robinson and Willian surged down Fulham’s left flank to ask questions of the Toffees. Meanwhile, Everton’s best stuff came from Demarai Gray and the rising star Vitaliy Mykolenko on its left. (NM)
For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it.
There is something somewhat dull about not wondering the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, but just the number of his final tally.
Haaland’s Premier League-leading 17 goals from 11 games has him seven goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.
Haaland scored twice in City’s 3-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend, as the big Norwegian’s now on pace for a record 58.7 goals.
And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland will not be beat up by the World Cup, though he’d surely trade the chance for Norway to be in the tournament).
And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all.
Take a look at these digits (right).
Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning.
Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd.
Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.
Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.
Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:
30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)
Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.
Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.
Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
The season will take a pause after Match round 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26.
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
8:30am: Leeds v AFC Bournemouth
11am: Man City v Fulham
11am: Nottingham Forest v Brentford
11am: Wolves v Brighton
1:30pm: Everton v Leicester
Sunday 6 November
7am: Chelsea v Arsenal
9am: Aston Villa v Man Utd
9am: Southampton v Newcastle
9am: West Ham v Crystal Palace
11:30am: Spurs v Liverpool
Matchweek 16
Saturday 12 November
7:30am: Man City v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Liverpool v Southampton
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Spurs v Leeds
West Ham v Leicester
12:30pm: Newcastle v Chelsea
2:45pm: Wolves v Arsenal
Sunday 13 November
9am: Brighton v Aston Villa
11:30am: Fulham v Man Utd
Matchweek 17
Monday 26 December
7:30am: Brentford v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Wolves
Leeds v Man City
Leicester v Newcastle
Southampton v Brighton
12:30pm: Aston Villa v Liverpool
3pm: Arsenal v West Ham
Tuesday 27 December
12:30pm: Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
3pm: Man Utd v Nottingham Forest
Wednesday 28 December
3 pm: Leeds v Man City
Matchweek 18
Friday 30 December
2:45pm: West Ham v Brentford
3pm: Liverpool v Leicester
Saturday 31 December
7:30am: Wolves v Man Utd
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Southampton
Man City v Everton
Newcastle v Leeds
12:30pm: Brighton v Arsenal
Sunday 1 January
9am: Spurs v Aston Villa
11:30am: Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Matchweek 19
Monday 2 January
12:30pm: Brentford v Liverpool
Tuesday 3 January
2:45pm: Everton v Brighton
2:45pm: Leicester v Fulham
3pm: Arsenal v Newcastle
3pm: Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Wednesday 4 January
2:30pm: Southampton v Nottingham Forest
2:45pm: Leeds v West Ham
3pm:Aston Villa v Wolves
3pm: Crystal Palace v Spurs
Thursday 5 January
3pm: Chelsea v Man City
Saturday 14 January
Aston Villa v Leeds
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Man Utd v Man City
Newcastle v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Leicester
Spurs v Arsenal
Wolves v West Ham
Saturday 21 January
AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Arsenal v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Fulham v Spurs
Leeds v Brentford
Leicester v Brighton
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Wolves
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Everton
Saturday 4 February
Aston Villa v Leicester
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea v Fulham
Everton v Arsenal
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Leeds
Spurs v Man City
Wolves v Liverpool
Saturday 11 February
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Arsenal v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leeds v Man Utd
Leicester v Spurs
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Aston Villa
Southampton v Wolves
West Ham v Chelsea
Saturday 18 February
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Man Utd v Leicester
Newcastle v Liverpool
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
Saturday 25 February
AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Wolves
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
Man Utd v Brentford
Newcastle v Brighton
Spurs v Chelsea
West Ham v Nottingham Forest
Saturday 4 March
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs
Saturday 11 March
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa
Saturday 18 March
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds
Saturday 1 April
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton
Saturday 8 April
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
Saturday 15 April
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford
Saturday 22 April
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs
Tuesday 25 April
19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham
Wednesday 26 April
19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal
Saturday 29 April
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool
Erik ten Hag’s United are eight games unbeaten in all competitions and sit fifth on the Premier League table with 23 points. The club remains on a top-four pace, holding a match-in-hand on two of four clubs ahead of it.
What we learned from Manchester United vs West Ham
Brave Man Utd stands strong: Erik ten Hag has changed the attitude at Old Trafford. No, the club is decidedly not reminding anyone of the SIr Alex Ferguson era in terms of quality, but the pride and strength of will sure looks something closer to what we remember from the Red Devils when they were one of the finest teams in the world (and one of most dreaded to compete against over 90 minutes).
Maguire a big part of that: You can’t say enough about the much-maligned English center back’s performance in the place of sick Victor Lindelof (and without Raphael Varane to lean on).
It was close, though: Jarrod Bowen missed two significant chances to score for the visitors, and David De Gea made a pair of outstanding saves including a ridiculous flying stop on Pablo Fornals deep in stoppage time. Throw in a glorious block from Maguire just before that and David Moyes will be again cursing his bad luck at Old Trafford.
Tactical focus
What happens to a tactical plan when your best midfielder goes astray? It was a poor day with the ball for Casemiro, and Man United found that its best tactical outlet was a veteran goalkeeper capable of masking errors. A four-save MOTM day for David De Gea stands out as of post time.
Stars of the show
David De Gea
Christian Eriksen
Diogo Dalot
Harry Maguire
Declan Rice
Said Benrahma
What’s next?
Man United has a Europa League group decider in Spain against Real Sociedad on Thursday before a Sunday morning trip to Aston Villa.
West Ham’s off to FCSB in Romania on Thursday before a Sunday visit from Crystal Palace.
Marcus Rashford goal video: Eriksen feeds hungry winger
How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 12:15pm ET, Sunday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines
There is a calmness and control about Manchester United right now, even with the latest Cristiano Ronaldo saga barely in the rearview mirror. This side look robust and resolute and they withstood plenty of pressure against Chelsea last time out and should have won that game had they put away any of the huge chances they created in the first half. For West Ham, they are back to being a nuisance and are a truly horrible team to play against. They are grinding out wins and they will soon be battling for European qualification.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Casemiro has been incredible in central midfield for United and his late header grabbed them a well deserved point at Chelsea. The Brazilian destroyer is linking up well with Christian Eriksen centrally and Bruno Fernandes is also getting back to his best and his pulling the strings. Luke Shaw has also been very good at left back. The only thing United are missing is being clinical in attack and maybe, just maybe, Cristiano Ronaldo could find a way back into the starting lineup. For the Hammers, Declan Rice is powering them to wins from midfield and the Flynn Downes has been a revelation just ahead of him in the central areas.
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, and Brandon Williams remain out, while Anthony Martial remains a doubt with a back injury. Raphael Varane is out until the World Cup break with the thigh injury he picked up last weekend but it seems like he will make France’s squad as the issue is bad as first feared. That means Victor Lindelof or Harry Maguire have been handed a chance to partner Lisandro Martinez in defense.
Lucas Paqueta (shoulder) and Maxwel Cornet (calf) are out, while Jarrod Bowen is nursing an ankle injury but will start at Old Trafford. Moyes has plenty of options in attack including Michail Antonio, Manuel Lanzini, and Pablo Fornals off the bench.