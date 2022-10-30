Weston McKennie joins De la Torre with pre-World Cup injuries for USMNT

By Oct 30, 2022, 12:21 PM EDT
USMNT fans can add Weston McKennie’s status to their list of concerns for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

McKennie will miss at least two weeks, according to reports, after suffering an injury before halftime of Juventus’ 1-0 win over Lecce on Saturday.

It’s a significant short-term issue for Juve, who has not sealed its spot in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds and faces Inter Milan in Serie A play next weekend.

But it’s a much bigger concern for Gregg Berhalter and the USMNT, who is also monitoring an injury to would-be deputy Luca de la Torre ahead of next month’s tournament. Celta Vigo’s de la Torre reportedly could miss three weeks.

Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah, knock on wood, are healthy, but absences for McKennie and/or De la Torre could open increased playing time doors for Kellyn Acosta, Cristian Roldan, Johnny Cardoso, Malik Tillman, Gianluca Busio, and others.

The Yanks do have strong options at attacking central midfield, where Brenden Aaronson, Giovanni Reyna, or Christian Pulisic could function with two more defensively-active mids.

McKennie has logged over 1,000 minutes for Juve this season, scoring three goals and adding an assist. The 34-times capped USMNT midfielder is a regular starter when healthy for club and country.

Who would you use in the midfield if McKennie can’t go?

Arsenal clobbers Nottingham Forest; Bukayo Saka injured early

By Oct 30, 2022, 12:02 PM EDT
Arsenal hammered Nottingham Forest 5-0 on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium but the big win came at a potentially significant cost.

England and Arsenal star Bukayo Saka subbed off the pitch before the half-hour mark, having assisted Gabriel Martinelli’s opener before going down with an apparent leg injury.

Reiss Nelson had a brilliant day in Saka’s place, scoring twice before assisting Thomas Partey. Martin Odegaard also got on the score sheet in front of a joyous home crowd, while Gabriel Jesus had two assists in the win that pushed the Gunners back ahead of Man City for the Premier League lead.

As for Nottingham Forest, the shock upset of Liverpool is gone as is the defensively-sound presence the Tricky Trees had against the Anfield set at the City Ground. Forest sits 20th with nine points, three off 17th place.

What we learned from Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Feel-good Nelson flexes depth after Saka injury: Yes, there’s the full nelson, the half-nelson, and now the feel-good Nelson. The Arsenal academy boyhood prodigy would’ve felt his growth slowed by loan stints to Hoffenheim and Feyenoord. Boy will he — and the rest of the world outside of Nottingham — feel good at a brace off the bench. Bukayo Saka’s injury is a major concern should it be anything more than a precautionary sub, but Nelson’s scoring joins previous shows from Eddie Nketiah and a soon-to-return Emile Smith-Rowe as a real flex for Arsenal.

Forest will have more days like this with a lineup like this: Choosing Renan Lodl and Serge Aurier shows that Steve Cooper wanted to attack the Gunners but Neco Williams and Joe Worrall could’ve been used in the Starting XI instead of off the bench (What in the world does Aurier provide Forest is another question). Willy Boly will soon-enough get a look, too, as Forest has plenty of attacking pieces but needs help at the back to hang with top attacks.

Tactical focus

Getting packed-in at the back can limit damage and keep your team in a game at 0-0 or even 1-0, but Nelson’s early second-half goal all but set the stage for the eventual blowout. Doors were, indeed, blown off the barn.

Stars of the show

Reiss Nelson

Gabriel Jesus

Thomas Partey

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
What’s next?

Arsenal hosts Zurich on Thursday with its Europa League advancement secured but not seeded, but it will likely worry more about a 7am ET Sunday trip to Chelsea.

Forest hosts Brentford at 11am ET Saturday.

Gabriel Martinelli goal video, Bukayo Saka injury update

Arsenal and England star Bukayo Saka assisted the game’s opening goal with class, but fans of both his club and national team will be concerned about his status coming out of the match.

Saka’s left leg was being cared for by trainers on the pitch before he was replaced by Reiss Nelson on Sunday.

It’s less than a month before the World Cup and Saka is one of the keys to England’s high hopes in Qatar. He walked off the pitch without a major limp but watch this space for Mikel Arteta’s post-match thoughts.

Thomas Partey goal video: Curling smash makes it 4-0

How to watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

All eyes will be on this young Gunners squad to see how they respond to a few small setbacks. They have a two-point lead atop the Premier League table heading into this weekend but with Manchester City playing before them in Matchweek 14, but the time Arsenal kick off against Forest they could be second. Arsenal look a little jaded and susceptible on the counter and they need to take their big chances early to stop any thought of dropping more points. For Forest, they have nothing to lose in this game. Ryan Yates’ industry has summed up the new-look of this side as Forest have become a solid unit and nasty to play against. Also, quite a few of these Forest players played in their FA Cup win against Arsenal in January 2022 as the then second-tier side knocked FA Cup holders Arsenal out of the competition.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Arsenal’s entire team is in good form but Granit Xhaka has been the main man for most of this season. Elsewhere, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli looked a little tired and have been just off it and that could explain Arsenal’s poor results in their last two games. Yates has been the heartbeat of Forest’s revival, with goalkeeper Dean Henderson playing superbly and Taiwo Awoniyi giving them a real focal point up top.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny remain out, while Oleksandr Zinchenko and Marquinhos are doubts. USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner suffered a small groin injury in training so 20-year-old Karl Hein is in the 18 at backup goalkeeper. Arsenal left Ben White, Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel, and Bukayo Saka out of the starting lineup at PSV and all five return after a rest.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

Omar Richards, Harry Toffolo, Jack Colback, and Moussa Niakhate all remain out of the lineup. Forest makes one change from the team which performed so well against Liverpool as Cooper has finally found his formula.

 

Manchester United vs West Ham, live! Score, how to watch, stream link, lineups

By Oct 30, 2022, 11:30 AM EDT
Manchester United welcomes West Ham to Old Trafford on Sunday as positive vibes are starting to surround both teams.

Erik ten Hag’s United are seven games unbeaten in all competitions and after their impressive display at Chelsea last weekend, things are clicking into place quite nicely for the Red Devils as they look sturdier defensively.

As for West Ham, three wins in their last five has seen David Moyes’ side climb up the table and they have also won all five of their Europa Conference League games. The Hammers are getting back to their best.

Here’s everything you need for Manchester United vs West Ham.

How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:15pm ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

There is a calmness and control about Manchester United right now, even with the latest Cristiano Ronaldo saga barely in the rearview mirror. This side look robust and resolute and they withstood plenty of pressure against Chelsea last time out and should have won that game had they put away any of the huge chances they created in the first half. For West Ham, they are back to being a nuisance and are a truly horrible team to play against. They are grinding out wins and they will soon be battling for European qualification.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Casemiro has been incredible in central midfield for United and his late header grabbed them a well deserved point at Chelsea. The Brazilian destroyer is linking up well with Christian Eriksen centrally and Bruno Fernandes is also getting back to his best and his pulling the strings. Luke Shaw has also been very good at left back. The only thing United are missing is being clinical in attack and maybe, just maybe, Cristiano Ronaldo could find a way back into the starting lineup. For the Hammers, Declan Rice is powering them to wins from midfield and the Flynn Downes has been a revelation just ahead of him in the central areas.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, and Brandon Williams remain out, while Anthony Martial remains a doubt with a back injury. Raphael Varane is out until the World Cup break with the thigh injury he picked up last weekend but it seems like he will make France’s squad as the issue is bad as first feared. That means Victor Lindelof or Harry Maguire have been handed a chance to partner Lisandro Martinez in defense.

 

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

Lucas Paqueta (shoulder) and Maxwel Cornet (calf) are out, while Jarrod Bowen is nursing an ankle injury but will start at Old Trafford. Moyes has plenty of options in attack including Michail Antonio, Manuel Lanzini, and Pablo Fornals off the bench.

NWSL MVP Sophia Smith scores, Portland Thorns top KC for title (video)

Associated PressOct 30, 2022, 10:06 AM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) __ Sophia Smith and the Portland Thorns overcame challenges off the field this season with a championship on it.

Smith, the season’s Most Valuable Player, scored early and the Thorns won their third National Women’s Soccer League title Saturday night with a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Current.

The Thorns also won NWSL championships in 2013, the league’s inaugural season, and again in 2017. The three titles are the most for any team in the league.

A recent report that revealed misconduct across the league impacted the Thorns directly, but the players said it brought them together.

“We’ve put in so much work this whole season. We’ve gone through a lot of stuff that isn’t in the job description,” Smith said. “So it just felt really rewarding. I felt so proud of our team because we’ve just gone through so much – and to be able to bring this back to our fans who have stuck with us through everything this year, it means so much to us.”

The Current had a costly turnover before Smith went down the field, maneuvered around goalkeeper Adrianna Franch and deftly scored in the fourth minute.

Smith nearly had another goal in the 27th minute, but her shot went just wide. Smith is the second MVP recipient to score in the championship game, joining Lynn Williams for North Carolina in 2016. At 22, she’s also the youngest player to score in a league final.

Smith was honored as MVP earlier this week after scoring a club-record 14 goals during the regular season. She was also chosen the championship game MVP.

An own goal off Kansas City’s Addisyn Merrick doubled Portland’s lead in the 56th minute. Moments later, Morgan Weaver had a shot from distance but Franch got a hand on it before it hit the crossbar and caromed away.

“This one hurts,” Current coach Matt Potter said. “It’s just a moment, to put it into the bigger picture. Then obviously, we have a lot of reasons to celebrate right now and this year that we can all look back on, maybe tomorrow or the next day, and be very proud of it. I think we’ve talked all along that our best days are ahead of us, not behind us.”

Audi Field was nearly sold out for the game, which was broadcast in primetime on CBS network television for the first time.

The NWSL was rocked this month by an investigation that showed systemic abuse and misconduct, spanning multiple teams, coaches and victims.

The investigation led by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates was launched last year after two former players came forward with allegations of harassment and sexual coercion dating back a decade against former North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley.

Riley, who was fired, denied the allegations. He was one of five coaches in the league who were dismissed or stepped down last year amid claims of misconduct.

The Yates report detailed how the Thorns mishandled complaints about Riley when he coached the team in 2014-15. In the wake of the report, the Thorns fired two team executives. But some fans have called on owner Merritt Paulson to sell both the Thorns and the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer.

Some fans at Audi Field held a sign that read: “Support The Players.”

“We are a very close team off the field and we knew that these things would potentially derail us, so a lot of conversations were to stay process-based,” Portland goalkeeper Bella Bixby said. “We know that some days are going to be hard for some people, so when we can just come together and bear that burden with them, we’re able to balance it out.”

The Thorns advanced to the championship game with a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Wave last Sunday. Crystal Dunn scored in stoppage time for the win.

The Current earned their berth with a 2-0 victory over the top-seeded OL Reign, surprising the winners of this season’s Supporters Shield.

The Current began play in 2021 as an expansion team, with many of its players coming over from the defunct Utah Royals. Last season they finished in last place in the league.

The Washington Spirit won last year’s NWSL championship.

Leeds players back Marsch with victory at Anfield (video)

By and Oct 29, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT
Liverpool vs Leeds recap: For the second straight week, the Reds were beaten by a side occupying the Premier League’s relegation zone, as Jesse Marsch’s side snatched a 2-1 victory at Anfield on Saturday.

It was Leeds’ first victory over Liverpool in nearly 22 years, and the first time Liverpool were beaten at Anfield in a year and a half.

The victory sends Leeds (12 points) all the way up to 15th in the PL table after snapping their eight-game winless run despite turning in a series of quality performances. Liverpool (16 points), meanwhile, fall to 9th after Brighton battered Chelsea 4-1 earlier on Saturday.

Rodrigo gave Leeds the lead after four minutes, but Mohamed Salah hit back 10 minutes later to make it 1-1, as it would remain until the 89th minute. Crysencio Summerville found himself in a sea of red shirts, but found a way to get the ball off his foot and sneak it in the far post, releasing approximately 100 tons of pressure from his manager’s shoulders.

What we learned from Liverpool vs Leeds

Unequivocally, Marsch is the right man for the job

This week, Jack Harrison came out, speaking on behalf of his Leeds teammates, in full support of Marsch as calls for a change in manager grew louder enough to be heard. Harrison made it clear that the players still believed in Marsch and that they were still working hard for him. On Saturday, every Leeds player, to a man, backed up those words with actions.

For 90 minutes they were every bit Liverpool’s equals, as they matched the Reds every step of the way. A draw was the least they deserved, and the victory long overdue.

Comparing Leeds today and Leeds of exactly one year ago, it’s night and day the difference in terms of the consistent quality of performances and the steady improvement of the side from the point at which Marsch took over last season, and again from the start of the current campaign. Making a change now would only be making a change for change’s sake. Leeds are one of the toughest teams in the PL to beat, and typically those teams see losses turn to draws and draws turn to losses with a bit of patience*.

*Or, Patrick Bamford finishing a golden scoring chance. Even just one.

A bit of luck goes Leeds’ way

Speaking of overdue, let’s talk about luck. Sure, more than anyone else, Joe Gomez was responsible for the opening goal, but anyone who’s watched Leeds a handful of times this season knows they were long overdue a bit of good fortune at their opponents’ expense. Also, it’s worth mentioning (because he does this kind of thing all the time) that USMNT star Brenden Aaronson played a massive role int he goal, putting Gomez under enough pressure that he didn’t bother to look to find Alisson before desperately getting rid of the ball. Those small details matter and they speak very clearly and loudly, especially when you’re in the midst of a long winless run and not getting your just rewards.

A statistical note: Rodrigo hadn’t scored a goal since Aug. 21, when Leeds beat Chelsea 3-0 at Elland Road. And with that bit of information in mind, when do you think Leeds last won a Premier League game? Anyone?

 

How to watch Liverpool vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Liverpool’s squad has been stretched by injuries but the fact they are 12 points off the top of the table is a huge shock. That said, they are only five points off fourth-place Newcastle and have a game in-hand. So all is not lost. Defensively they still look shaky and there is a real inconsistency about this Liverpool side. That is not something we are used to seeing. They are yet to lose at home this season, with all four of their Premier League wins coming at Anfield.

As for Leeds, the home fans at Elland Road let Jesse Marsch know exactly how they felt as boos were plentiful during and after their home loss to Fulham last time out. All of the advanced stats say that Leeds should be much higher up the table given their performances but the main stat, points won, looks pretty dismal after 11 games. After four-straight losses that have nine points from their first 11 games of the season. Marsch knows his side have to start picking up points fast. The only problem? They travel to Liverpool and Tottenham in two of their three games before the World Cup break.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is keeping them in games with some superb stops, while Andy Robertson coming back in at left back has been a huge boost. Darwin Nunez is also starting to find his feet in attack. Leeds and USMNT playmaker Brenden Aaronson is having a fine first season in the Premier League but his all-action displays aren’t leading to wins for Marsch’s men.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Naby Keita, Joel Matip, Diogo Jota, Naby Keita and Arthur Melo all remain out, while Thiago Alcantara should be available as he recovers from an ear infection. Given his team selection in midweek, it seems like Klopp could bring in Ibrahima Konate, Fabio Carvalho and James Milner to the lineup. After that he doesn’t have many options and the fact their Champions League midweek game against Napoli next week isn’t worth anything means he may go with the same lineup which played against Ajax (with Thiago coming in to midfield) and then rest plenty of his starts next midweek.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

Adam Forshaw, Leo Fuhr Hjelde and Stuart Dallas remain out, while USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams is a doubt after suffering a muscle injury and so too are Joe Gelhardt, Rodrigo, Luis Sinisterra and Liam Cooper. The big question is who does Marsch start up top? Will Gelhardt, Summerville and Bamford start? Something needs to change in attack because Leeds just aren’t putting away enough of the big chances they are creating.

