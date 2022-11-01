Heung-min Son leaves Marseille vs Tottenham match with head injury

By Nov 1, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT
0 Comments

Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-min Son was removed from Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League group stage finale with an apparent head injury.

Son, 30, was holding the left side of his head as he left the pitch following a hard aerial collision with the shoulder of Marseille’s Chancel Mbemba.

The South Korean forward was replaced by Yves Bissouma in the 29th minute, and is a serious question for this weekend’s Premier League clash with Liverpool.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

We’ll have to see whether Son’s injury is a concussion or something facial, which could affect his availability moving forward.

Son has struggled this season, scoring five times in 18 appearances with all of the goals coming in a hat trick performance versus Leicester CIty and a brace versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Spurs have been without Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski for long spells this season, and that’s left Harry Kane to play basically every minute of every match for Tottenham. This won’t help that at all.

Mbemba would later score, giving Marseille a lead and putting Tottenham into third place and a place in the Europa League if it fails to reply over the final 45 minutes.

Champions League draw: Who will Premier League teams meet in Round of 16?

By Nov 1, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea have all claimed spots in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Three of those teams winning their UCL groups limit their draw options for the Round of 16, and clubs will learn their next opponents on Monday.

[ MORE: UEFA Champions League hub — Scores, standings ]

The draw will start at 6am ET Monday, and you can watch the balls drawn live on UEFA.com.

The field is still being completed with eight more group stage matches on Wednesday, and below you’ll find a list of who Premier League teams can draw — and not draw — which we’ll update as teams finalize their group placements.

When is the Champions League round of 16 draw?

When: 6am ET (Noon CET) Monday, Nov. 7
Stream: UEFA.com

Which teams are through to the Champions League Round of 16?

Seeded

Bayern Munich
Chelsea
Manchester City
Napoli
Porto
Tottenham Hotspur

Unseeded

Borussia Dortmund
Club Brugge
Eintracht Frankfurt
Inter Milan
Liverpool

Qualified, but not yet seeded or unseeded

Benfica
Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid

Still in contention

RB Leipzig
Shakhtar Donetsk
AC Milan
Red Bull Salzburg

Who can Man City draw in the Champions League Round of 16?

Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, AC Milan, Red Bull Salzburg

Who can Liverpool draw in the Champions League Round of 16?

Bayern Munich, Porto, Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain

Who can Chelsea draw in the Champions League Round of 16?

Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk

Who can Tottenham Hotspur draw in the Champions League Round of 16?

Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, AC Milan, Red Bull Salzburg

UEFA Champions League: How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule, fixtures

By Nov 1, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT
1 Comment

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage has been sensational and we are ready for the final two matchweeks.

With a congested schedule due to the 2022 World Cup kicking off in November, Champions League action has dominated most midweeks.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Can Real Madrid win back-to-back Champions League titles? Or will the Premier League giants continue to reach the final (at least one PL team has reached four of the last five finals with two all-English finals in the last four) and go one better this season?

Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan are together in the “group of death,” while Tottenham were handed a (relatively) easy draw with Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting CP and Marseille in Group D. Manchester City will face perennial European noise-makers in Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla in Group G, while PSG and Juventus were paired up in Group H.

Rangers are back in the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2010, joining bitter Glasgow rivals Celtic to give the Scottish Premiership two clubs in the UCL group stage for the first time in 15 years. Both have struggled massively.

Elsewhere, Benfica, Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb, Viktoria Plzen and Maccabi Haifi made it through the playoffs, while this is the first time the Bundesliga has had five teams in the group stage after Frankfurt won the Europa League last season to qualify.

Below is everything you need following the UEFA Champions League group stage.

UEFA Champions League schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Group stage to be played September to November
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Champions League group stage fixtures (all kick off times ET)

Tuesday, 1 November
Porto 2-1 Atletico Madrid
Leverkusen 0-0 Club Brugge
Liverpool 2-0 Napoli — Recap & highlights
Rangers 1-3 Ajax
Bayern 2-0 Inter
Plzen 2-4 Barcelona
Sporting CP 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham — Recap & highlights | Son injured

Wednesday, 2 November
Real Madrid vs Celtic (1:45pm)
Shakhtar vs Leipzig (1:45pm)
Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb (4:00pm)
AC Milan vs Salzburg (4:00pm)
Man City vs Sevilla (4:00pm)
Copenhagen vs Dortmund (4:00pm)
Juventus vs Paris Saint-Germain (4:00pm)
Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica (4:00pm)

Nick Mendola’s Champions League predictions – Matchday 6

Tuesday, 1 November
Porto 1-1 Atletico Madrid
Leverkusen 2-0 Club Brugge
Liverpool 2-2 Napoli
Rangers 1-1 Ajax
Bayern 2-1 Inter
Plzen 0-3 Barcelona
Sporting CP 1-1 Frankfurt
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham

Wednesday, 2 November
Real Madrid 3-1 Celtic
Shakhtar 2-1 Leipzig
Chelsea 3-0 Dinamo Zagreb
AC Milan 2-0 Salzburg
Man City 2-1 Sevilla
Copenhagen 0-1 Dortmund
Juventus 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Maccabi Haifa 0-0 Benfica

Matchday 1

Tuesday, 6 September
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea — Highlights, Tuchel’s furious response
Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen — WATCH: Reyna’s two assists
Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan — Dest makes Milan debut off bench
Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid — Carter-Vickers’ Bhoys eventually falter
Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar — Ukrainians off to rollicking start
Sevilla 0-4 Man City– Highlights, Guardiola’s glowing reaction
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Juventus — McKennie scores in loss
Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa — Cohen makes 3 saves in loss

Wednesday, 7 September
Ajax 4-0 Rangers — Dutch giants hammer Gers as Alvarez gets ball rolling
Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP — Portuguese giants led by Edwards’ opener
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool — Highlights as Klopp’s boys run ragged
Atletico 2-1 Porto — Griezmann scores 101st minute winner amid late drama
Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen — Sylla seals big win for Belgian champs
Barcelona 5-1 Plzen — Lewandowski hat trick leads rout
Inter 0-2 Bayern — Sane unplayable as Bayern ease to win
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille — Richarlison the late hero on his UCL debut

Matchday 2

Tuesday, 13 September
Plzen 0-2 Inter — Goal, assist for Dzeko in win over 10-man hosts
Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham – Conte rues details plus video highlights
Liverpool 2-1 Ajax –Klopp relief at rebound win; Video highlights
Porto 0-4 Club Brugge — Four different scorers highlight blowout
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Atletico Madrid — Frimpong sets up two late goals
Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona — Wasteful finishing haunts Lewandowski return
Marseille 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt — Late first-half Lindstrom goal the difference

Wednesday, 14 September
AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic
Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Rangers 0-3 Napoli
Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig
Man City 2-1 Dortmund – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Copenhagen 0-0 Sevilla
Juventus 1-2 Benfica
Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 3

Tuesday, 4 October
Bayern Munich 5-0 Viktoria Plzen
Marseille 4-1 Sporting CP
Liverpool 2-0 Rangers
Ajax 1-6 Napoli
Porto 2-0 Leverkusen
Club Brugge 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday, 5 October
Salzburg 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Leipzig 3-1 Celtic
Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar
Man City 5-0 Copenhagen
Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund
Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 4

Tuesday, 11 October
Copenhagen 0-0 Man City: 10-man City misses penalty, has goal reversed by VAR
Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus: Israeli hosts spring upset on poor Juve
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Salzburg: Draw keeps Group E extremely tight
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea: Blues sweep of MIlan puts them atop Group E
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Real Madrid: Warsaw-based Ukrainians give up late equalizer to champs
Celtic 0-2 Leipzig: Wasteful hosts done in by late Timo Werner goal, assist
Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla: USMNT’s Giovanni Reyna returns off bench in draw
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Benfica: Mbappe scores penalty after controversial exit reports

Wednesday, 12 October
Napoli 4-2 Ajax
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Club Brugge
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool
Bayer Leverkusen 0-3 Porto
Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan
Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Bayern Munich
Tottenham 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Sporting CP 0-2 Marseille

Matchday 5

Tuesday, 25 October
Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea — Recap & highlights
Dortmund 0-0 Man City — Recap & highlights
Sevilla 3-0 Copenhagen
Dinamo Zagreb 0-4 AC Milan
Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar
Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 4-3 Juventus

Wednesday, 26 October
Tottenham 1-1 Sporting CP — Recap & highlights
Ajax 0-3 Liverpool — Recap & highlights
Club Brugge 0-4 Porto
Inter Milan 4-0 Plzen
Napoli 3-0 Rangers
Atletico Madrid 2-2 Leverkusen
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern
Frankfurt 2-1 Marseille

Matchday 6

Tuesday, 1 November
Porto 2-1 Atletico Madrid
Leverkusen 0-0 Club Brugge
Liverpool 2-0 Napoli — Recap & highlights
Rangers 1-3 Ajax
Bayern 2-0 Inter
Plzen 2-4 Barcelona
Sporting CP 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham — Recap & highlights | Son injured

Wednesday, 2 November
Real Madrid vs Celtic (12:45)
Shakhtar vs Leipzig (12:45)
Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb (3:00)
AC Milan vs Salzburg (3:00)
Man City vs Sevilla (3:00)
Copenhagen vs Dortmund (3:00)
Juventus vs Paris Saint-Germain (3:00)
Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica (3:00)

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 7 November
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023

UEFA Champions League group stage standings

*qualified for knockout stage

Group A
*Napoli — 15 points (+15 GD)
*Liverpool — 12 (+9)
Ajax — 3 (-7)
Rangers — 0 (-18)

Group B
*Club Brugge — 10 (+3)
*Porto — 9 (+4)
Atletico Madrid — 5 (-3)
Bayer Leverkusen — 4 (-4)

Group C
*Bayern Munich — 15 (+14)
*Inter Milan — 10 (+5)
Barcelona — 4 (+2)
Viktoria Plzen — 0 (-17)

Group D
Tottenham Hotspur — 8 (+1)
Sporting CP — 7 (0)
Eintracht Frankfurt — 7 (-2)
Marseille — 6 (+1)

Group E
*Chelsea — 10 (+5)
AC Milan — 7 (-1)
Red Bull Salzburg — 6 (0)
Dinamo Zagreb — 4 (-6)

Group F
*Real Madrid — 10 (+5)
RB Leipzig — 9 (0)
Shakhtar Donetsk — 6 (+2)
Celtic — 2 (-7)

Group G
*Manchester City — 11 (+10)
*Borussia Dortmund — 8 (+5)
Sevilla — 5 (-4)
Copenhagen — 2 (-11)

Group H
*Paris Saint-Germain — 11 (+38)
*Benfica — 11 (+4)
Juventus — 3 (-3)
Maccabi Haifa — 3 (-9)

Tottenham comes back to beat Marseille, win Champions League group

By and Nov 1, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

Tottenham Hotspur won its UEFA Champions League group, that’s the good news, but it also lost another forward to injury as Heung-min Son left the 2-1 win over Marseille in France on Tuesday.

Spurs trailed 1-0 at the break on a Chancel Mbemba goal but got second-half markers from Clement Lenglet and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to deliver a seeded spot in the knockout rounds.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Marseille held 64 percent possession and out-attempted Tottenham 16-7, and it looked grim for Spurs as Eintracht Frankfurt seized a lead over Porto in the other group game.

Spurs, instead, rallied to equalize and then found their winner on the break as Harry Kane sprung Hojbjerg for a sensational goal moments after former North London derby foe Sead Kolasinac failed to nod in a terrific chance.

Marseille also boasts former Arsenal players Alexis Sanchez and Matteo Guendouzi as well as current Gunners loanee Nuno Tavares, so the win will have been extra sweet for Spurs.

Clement Lenglet goal video: Unlikely scorer puts Spurs through

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg goal video: Screamer to salt it away

How to watch Marseille vs Tottenham live and start time

Date: Tuesday, November 1
Kick off time: 4pm ET
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

With four games still to play (all competitions) before the 2022 World Cup break, Spurs are limping toward the finish halfway(-ish) line, in every sense of their existence. On the injury front, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison remain out, leaving Harry Kane and Son Heung-min to play virtually every minute of every game, every three or four days for six weeks straight. Results haven’t been good in recent weeks either, including back-to-back Premier League defeats to Manchester United and Newcastle, a draw at home against Sporting in the Champions League and an unlikely two-goal comeback with a stoppage-time winner to beat Bournemouth over the weekend. There’s also the performances — also poor — with Tottenham playing incredibly conservatively under Antonio Conte.

Four more games. Away to Marseille, home to Liverpool, away to Nottingham Forest, home to Leeds.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Dejan Kulusevski (thigh), Richarlison (calf)

Mohamed Salah’s late goal gives Liverpool home win over Napoli

By Nov 1, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT
0 Comments

Liverpool handed Napoli its first loss of the season, but the 2-0 win at Anfield did not come by a wide enough margin to win its UEFA Champions League group on Tuesday.

Mohamed Salah forced an 85th-minute loose ball over the line a moment after Darwin Nunez nearly did so, and Nunez then got his goal deep in stoppage time as Liverpool picked up a home win after losing to Leeds United at the weekend in the Premier League.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The Reds will be unseeded in Friday’s group-stage draw, as Napoli won the group with a plus-15 goal differential thanks in large part to its 4-0 win over Liverpool in Naples on Matchday 1.

Liverpool joins Tottenham, Manchester City, and Chelsea as Premier League sides to advance to the knockout rounds, though the Reds will be unseeded in the knockout round draw.

Mohamed Salah goal video: Reds end Napoli run

Darwin Nunez goal video

How to watch Napoli vs Liverpool live and start time

Date: Tuesday, November 1
Kick off time: 4pm ET
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Klopp on current struggles: No quick fix

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool has a lot of work to do to fix its current struggles.

Klopp is not expecting the Reds to be at their best any time soon following a loss to Leeds at the weekend, a second-successive Premier League loss to sandwich Ajax’s 3-0 win at Ajax.

Liverpool’s been better in the UEFA Champions League aside from a pounding at Napoli, and Tuesday’s group stage finale against Napoli at Anfield will ask a lot of it.

Napoli has not lost this season in either the UCL or Serie A. Sending the Italians home with a loss would send a message to Europe that Liverpool remains capable of magic.

“The situation now is not a quick fix,” Klopp said. “Consistency and stability is our issue. There are highs and there are obviously too many lows, that is clear. We cannot think about what happens in a few months. It’s the next game and the next game.

“Nobody will come here and say Liverpool are in a difficult moment, let’s give them an easy run. It’s the opposite, they can smell the opportunity. … There is always the chance to win the next game. There is always the chance to put things right. That is what we are working on.”

Key storylines

Liverpool want the group, yes, but does Jurgen Klopp want a seeded spot in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds as much as he wants a top-four place in the Premier League? Liverpool are 10 points behind Tottenham with a match-in-hand ahead of Sunday’s match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Does Klopp believe Tuesday to Sunday is enough rest to use the same squad twice? Probably not, as he rested precious few players in the loss to Leeds. Ibrahima Konate and Jordan Henderson, and Fabio Carvalho started on the bench.

The lowdown on Napoli

Napoli hasn’t lost this season, period. The Neapolitans have 10 wins and two draws to lead Serie A by five points and are a perfect 5-0 in UEFA Champions League play. Luciano Spaletti’s men romped past Sassuolo 4-0 at the weekend behind a Victor Osimhen hat trick. The Nigerian center forward is one of many attacking stars in the side, as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Hirving Lozano, Giacomo Raspadori, Giovanni Simeone, and Matteo Politano all have been delivering goals this season.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Joel Matip is questionable to return but seems a longshot to feature, while still out are Luis Diaz, Naby Keita, Arthur, and Diogo Jota.

