Manchester City vs Sevilla: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Fates are assured for all four teams in UEFA Champions League Group G, but that doesn’t mean Sevilla won’t be visiting Man City on Wednesday.

Jorge Sampaoli’s Sevilla is struggling in both the UCL and La Liga this season, sitting 18th in Spain (!?!) and headed to the Europa League after finishing third in the group.

That’s three points back of Premier League champions City, who bashed Sevilla 4-0 in Spain on Matchday 1 behind the power of two Erling Haaland goals.

Haaland won’t play Tuesday, as he continues to return from injury and will surely be saved for the weekend’s PL match with Fulham.

Below is everything you need to know for Manchester City vs Sevilla.

How to watch Manchester City vs Sevilla live and start time

Date: Wednesday, November 2

Kick off time: 4 pm ET

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

Which youngsters or lesser-used players will shine and show Pep Guardiola or Jorge Sampaoli they can be trusted in a meaningful spot moving forward?

The lowdown on Sevilla

Sevilla fired Julen Lopetegui for Sampaoli after a slow start to the season, and things are… still bad. The Spanish side has won just once in La Liga under Sampaoli, drawing Dortmund and beating Copenhagen in UCL play. The sales of Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde are proving especially difficult to offset, as Sevilla has conceded 27 goals through 17 games in all competitions. They conceded 39 in 48 between La Liga and the UCL in all of the 2021-22 season.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Erling Haaland won’t return until at least the weekend, and he’s joined on the sidelines by Kalvin Phillips nad Kyle Walker. Cole Palmer will be available for selection.

