Tottenham comes back to beat Marseille, win Champions League group

Tottenham Hotspur won its UEFA Champions League group, that’s the good news, but it also lost another forward to injury as Heung-min Son left the 2-1 win over Marseille in France on Tuesday.

Spurs trailed 1-0 at the break on a Chancel Mbemba goal but got second-half markers from Clement Lenglet and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to deliver a seeded spot in the knockout rounds.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Marseille held 64 percent possession and out-attempted Tottenham 16-7, and it looked grim for Spurs as Eintracht Frankfurt seized a lead over Porto in the other group game.

Spurs, instead, rallied to equalize and then found their winner on the break as Harry Kane sprung Hojbjerg for a sensational goal moments after former North London derby foe Sead Kolasinac failed to nod in a terrific chance.

Marseille also boasts former Arsenal players Alexis Sanchez and Matteo Guendouzi as well as current Gunners loanee Nuno Tavares, so the win will have been extra sweet for Spurs.

Clement Lenglet goal video: Unlikely scorer puts Spurs through

CLEMENT LENGET. 💥 What a time to get his first goal in the #UCL! 😳 pic.twitter.com/bUkZAB65BO — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 1, 2022

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg goal video: Screamer to salt it away

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg ices the game IN STYLE! ❄️ Spurs win the game. Spurs win the group. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/TY9m1wnZne — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 1, 2022

How to watch Marseille vs Tottenham live and start time

Date: Tuesday, November 1

Kick off time: 4pm ET

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

With four games still to play (all competitions) before the 2022 World Cup break, Spurs are limping toward the finish halfway(-ish) line, in every sense of their existence. On the injury front, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison remain out, leaving Harry Kane and Son Heung-min to play virtually every minute of every game, every three or four days for six weeks straight. Results haven’t been good in recent weeks either, including back-to-back Premier League defeats to Manchester United and Newcastle, a draw at home against Sporting in the Champions League and an unlikely two-goal comeback with a stoppage-time winner to beat Bournemouth over the weekend. There’s also the performances — also poor — with Tottenham playing incredibly conservatively under Antonio Conte.

Four more games. Away to Marseille, home to Liverpool, away to Nottingham Forest, home to Leeds.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Dejan Kulusevski (thigh), Richarlison (calf)

