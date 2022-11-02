Graham Potter will be hoping to see a reaction from his Chelsea side as they host Dinamo Zagreb in their final Champions League group stage game on Wednesday.

[ LIVE: Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb ]

Already assured of winning Group E, Chelsea’s route into the last 16 is confirmed. But following their surprising 4-1 defeat at Brighton on Saturday (Potter’s first defeat as Chelsea boss), the Blues know they have to improve and Potter will likely rotate to give fringe players a chance.

Dinamo beat Chelsea in the opening game of the group stage in a huge shock which turned out to be Thomas Tuchel’s final game in charge. The Croatian champs need a win to potentially qualify for the Europa League knockout rounds, so they will be fired up to secure an unexpected double over Chelsea.

Here’s everything you need for Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb.

How to watch Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb live

When: Wednesday, 4pm ET

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

It will be intriguing to see how Chelsea responds to their hammering at Brighton at the weekend. Potter has been switching the formation and personnel consistently and the Blues had generally looked more solid. Even though they already have top spot confirmed in this group, Potter will learn a lot about the hunger and focus of his players. Right now there is no real settled lineup, partly due to injuries and big dips in form for the likes of Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thiago Silva. Kepa Arrizabalaga has been sensational in goal after coming in for the injured Edouard Mendy but the former was injured at Brighton so now Mendy will come back in.

Lowdown on Dinamo Zagreb

The duo of Orsic and Petkovic up top caused Chelsea so many problems in their shock win in Croatia and Dinamo are set up well for an away day smash and grab. They will sit deep and try to stay in the game with 30 minutes to go and then go for it. Reaching the Europa League knockout rounds would be a big achievement for them and they need a win at Chelsea and AC Milan to RB Salzburg elsewhere in Group E.

Chelsea team news, lineup options

Who knows what Graham Potter will do. He’s gone with a 3-4-2-1 formation for most of his time in charge so far but he’s been very flexible with hybrid wing backs and switching to a back four during games. The likes of Mendy, Aubameyang, Broja, Chilwell, Ziyech, Jorginho and Azpilicueta could come into the lineup after being on the bench at the weekend. Reece James, Fofana, Kante and Kepa are all out with injury, while Koulibaly is a doubt and Kovacic did not train ahead of the game against his boyhood club.

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction

We should see a reaction from Chelsea but they will have one eye on the big London derby against current Premier League leaders Arsenal at the weekend. The Blues have enough quality to get the job done at home against Dinamo but it will be tight. Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb.

