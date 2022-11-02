Leeds United host Bournemouth at Elland Road on Saturday as Jesse Marsch’s side look to build off their incredible win at Liverpool last time out.

Their dramatic late win at Liverpool was their first in nine Premier League games and eased the pressure on American coach Jesse Marsch. For now. Leeds will be hoping that victory gives them the confidence to finish off chances and pick up the points their performances deserve, as they still sit just one point above the relegation zone.

As for Bournemouth, caretaker boss Gary O’Neil went six games unbeaten to kick off his time in charge but the Cherries have now lost three on the spin and he’s been incensed with some of the officiating decisions made against his team. Bournemouth were 2-0 up at home against Tottenham last time out but lost 3-2 after Rodrigo Bentancur’s last-gasp winner.

Here’s everything you need for Leeds vs Bournemouth.

How to watch Leeds vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Leeds really needed that win at Liverpool and Jesse Marsch’s side have been unlucky so far this season and just haven’t been putting chances away. The American coach will hope that huge victory will boost morale and get his players clicking into place in the final third. And with expectation levels so high, anything other than a resounding win against Bournemouth will be seen as a step back. With Leeds heading to Tottenham in their final game before the World Cup break, a win against the Cherries is much-needed to give them a little bit of a cushion above the drop zone. As for Bournemouth, they sit just one point above Leeds heading into this game as defensive issues have started to crop up. O’Neil has done a fine job to steady the ship but it will be intriguing to see if he continues as Bournemouth boss after the World Cup break.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier was sensational against Liverpool, while Crysencio Summerville has been very dangerous and Brenden Aaronson continues to cause problems galore. Bournemouth’s Kieffer Moore powered home two goals against Spurs and if the Cherries can get crosses into the box early and often, he will cause mayhem.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw remain out, while Luis Sinisterra, Archie Gray and Leo Fuhr Hjelde are doubts. Marsch may start Patrick Bamford and Wilfried Gnoto who both had an impact off the bench against Liverpool but Rodrigo, Summerville, Harrison and Aaronson looked a balanced threat.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

David Brooks, Lloyd Kelly and now goalkeeper Neto are out. Losing the latter is a real blow and Mark Travers will come into the lineup. It will be intriguing to see if the likes of Ryan Christie, Junior Stanislas and Jaidon Anthony start as Bournemouth will aim to hit Leeds on the break.

