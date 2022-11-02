Champions League draw: Who will Premier League teams meet in Round of 16?

By Nov 2, 2022, 9:54 AM EDT
Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea have all claimed spots in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Three of those teams winning their UCL groups limit their draw options for the Round of 16, and clubs will learn their next opponents on Monday.

[ MORE: UEFA Champions League hub — Scores, standings ]

The draw will start at 6am ET Monday, and you can watch the balls drawn live on UEFA.com.

The field is still being completed with eight more group stage matches on Wednesday, and below you’ll find a list of who Premier League teams can draw — and not draw — which we’ll update as teams finalize their group placements.

When is the Champions League round of 16 draw?

When: 6am ET (Noon CET) Monday, Nov. 7
Stream: UEFA.com

Which teams are through to the Champions League Round of 16?

Seeded

Bayern Munich
Chelsea
Manchester City
Napoli
Porto
Tottenham Hotspur

Unseeded

Borussia Dortmund
Club Brugge
Eintracht Frankfurt
Inter Milan
Liverpool

Qualified, but not yet seeded or unseeded

Benfica
Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid

Still in contention

RB Leipzig
Shakhtar Donetsk
AC Milan
Red Bull Salzburg

Who can Man City draw in the Champions League Round of 16?

Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, AC Milan, Red Bull Salzburg

Who can Liverpool draw in the Champions League Round of 16?

Bayern Munich, Porto, Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain

Who can Chelsea draw in the Champions League Round of 16?

Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk

Who can Tottenham Hotspur draw in the Champions League Round of 16?

Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, AC Milan, Red Bull Salzburg

Leeds vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 2, 2022, 10:15 AM EDT
Leeds United host Bournemouth at Elland Road on Saturday as Jesse Marsch’s side look to build off their incredible win at Liverpool last time out.

STREAM LIVE LEEDS v BOURNEMOUTH

Their dramatic late win at Liverpool was their first in nine Premier League games and eased the pressure on American coach Jesse Marsch. For now. Leeds will be hoping that victory gives them the confidence to finish off chances and pick up the points their performances deserve, as they still sit just one point above the relegation zone.

As for Bournemouth, caretaker boss Gary O’Neil went six games unbeaten to kick off his time in charge but the Cherries have now lost three on the spin and he’s been incensed with some of the officiating decisions made against his team. Bournemouth were 2-0 up at home against Tottenham last time out but lost 3-2 after Rodrigo Bentancur’s last-gasp winner.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Here’s everything you need for Leeds vs Bournemouth.

How to watch Leeds vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock 
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Leeds really needed that win at Liverpool and Jesse Marsch’s side have been unlucky so far this season and just haven’t been putting chances away. The American coach will hope that huge victory will boost morale and get his players clicking into place in the final third. And with expectation levels so high, anything other than a resounding win against Bournemouth will be seen as a step back. With Leeds heading to Tottenham in their final game before the World Cup break, a win against the Cherries is much-needed to give them a little bit of a cushion above the drop zone. As for Bournemouth, they sit just one point above Leeds heading into this game as defensive issues have started to crop up. O’Neil has done a fine job to steady the ship but it will be intriguing to see if he continues as Bournemouth boss after the World Cup break.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier was sensational against Liverpool, while Crysencio Summerville has been very dangerous and Brenden Aaronson continues to cause problems galore. Bournemouth’s Kieffer Moore powered home two goals against Spurs and if the Cherries can get crosses into the box early and often, he will cause mayhem.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw remain out, while Luis Sinisterra, Archie Gray and Leo Fuhr Hjelde are doubts. Marsch may start Patrick Bamford and Wilfried Gnoto who both had an impact off the bench against Liverpool but Rodrigo, Summerville, Harrison and Aaronson looked a balanced threat.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

David Brooks, Lloyd Kelly and now goalkeeper Neto are out. Losing the latter is a real blow and Mark Travers will come into the lineup. It will be intriguing to see if the likes of Ryan Christie, Junior Stanislas and Jaidon Anthony start as Bournemouth will aim to hit Leeds on the break.

World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates

By Nov 2, 2022, 10:10 AM EDT
The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November to December.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.

[ MORE: USMNT react to draw

Then we have the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final to look forward to.

Below is the schedule in full, details on how to watch the games and everything else you need..

[ MORE: World Cup odds ]

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
Group stage game kick off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
Location: Qatar
TV channel in English: Fox
TV channel in Spanish: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Group A schedule (all kick off times ET)

November, 20: Qatar vs Ecuador – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 12pm
November, 21: Senegal vs Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
November, 25: Qatar vs Senegal – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
November, 25: Netherlands vs Ecuador – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
November, 29: Netherlands vs Qatar – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 10am
November, 29: Ecuador vs Senegal –  Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Group B schedule

November, 21: England vs Iran – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 21: USA vs Wales- Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November, 25: England vs USA – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
November, 25: Wales vs Iran – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
November, 29: Wales vs England – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November, 29: Iran vs USA – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group C schedule

November, 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 5am
November, 22: Mexico vs Poland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 26: Argentina vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 30: Poland vs Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm
November, 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Group D schedule

November, 22: France vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 2pm
November, 22: Denmark vs Tunisia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 26: France vs Denmark – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 26: Tunisia vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
November, 30: Tunisia vs France –  Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
November, 30: Australia vs Denmark – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Group E schedule

November, 23: Spain vs Costa Rica- Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 11am
November, 23: Germany vs Japan – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 27: Spain vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
November, 27: Japan vs Costa Rica – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
December, 1: Japan vs Spain – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
December, 1: Costa Rica vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group F schedule

November, 23: Belgium vs Canada – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November, 23: Morocco vs Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
November, 27: Belgium vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
November, 27: Croatia vs Canada – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
December, 1: Croatia vs Belgium – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
December, 1: Canada vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 10am

Group G schedule

November, 24: Brazil vs Serbia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 24: Switzerland vs Cameroon – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
November, 28: Brazil vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 28: Cameroon vs Serbia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
December, 2: Cameroon vs Brazil – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
December, 2: Serbia vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Group H schedule

November, 24: Portugal vs Ghana – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 24: Uruguay vs South Korea – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 28: Portugal vs Uruguay – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 28: South Korea vs Ghana – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
December, 2: South Korea vs Portugal – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
December, 2: Ghana vs Uruguay – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Round of 16 schedule

Match 49 – December, 3: Winner Group A vs Runners up Group B – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 50 – December, 3:  Winners Group C vs Runners up Group D – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Match 52 -December, 4: Winners Group D vs Runners up Group C – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 51 – December, 4: Winners Group B vs Runners up Group A – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Match 53 -December, 5: Winners Group E vs Runners up Group F – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Match 54 – December, 5: Winners Group G vs Runners up Group H – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Match 55 – December, 6: Winners Group F vs Runners up Group E – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 56 – December, 6: Winners Group H vs Runners up Group G – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Quarterfinal schedule

Match 58 – December, 9: Winners Match 53 vs Winners Match 54 – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 57 – December, 9: Winners Match 49 vs Winners Match 50 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

Match 60 – December, 10: Winners Match 55 vs Winners Match 56 – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 59 – December, 10: Winners Match 51 vs Winners Match 52 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Semifinal schedule

Match 61 – December, 13: Winners Match 57 vs Winners Match 58 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Match 62 – December, 14: Winners Match 59 vs Winners Match 60 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Third-place play-off

Match 63 – December, 17: Losers Match 61 vs Losers Match 62 – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Final

Match 64 – December, 18: Winners Match 61 vs Winners Match 62 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb: How to watch live, team news, prediction

By Nov 2, 2022, 9:40 AM EDT
Graham Potter will be hoping to see a reaction from his Chelsea side as they host Dinamo Zagreb in their final Champions League group stage game on Wednesday.

[ LIVE: Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb ]

Already assured of winning Group E, Chelsea’s route into the last 16 is confirmed. But following their surprising 4-1 defeat at Brighton on Saturday (Potter’s first defeat as Chelsea boss), the Blues know they have to improve and Potter will likely rotate to give fringe players a chance.

Dinamo beat Chelsea in the opening game of the group stage in a huge shock which turned out to be Thomas Tuchel’s final game in charge. The Croatian champs need a win to potentially qualify for the Europa League knockout rounds, so they will be fired up to secure an unexpected double over Chelsea.

Here’s everything you need for Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb.

How to watch Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb live

When: Wednesday, 4pm ET
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

It will be intriguing to see how Chelsea responds to their hammering at Brighton at the weekend. Potter has been switching the formation and personnel consistently and the Blues had generally looked more solid. Even though they already have top spot confirmed in this group, Potter will learn a lot about the hunger and focus of his players. Right now there is no real settled lineup, partly due to injuries and big dips in form for the likes of Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thiago Silva. Kepa Arrizabalaga has been sensational in goal after coming in for the injured Edouard Mendy but the former was injured at Brighton so now Mendy will come back in.

Lowdown on Dinamo Zagreb

The duo of Orsic and Petkovic up top caused Chelsea so many problems in their shock win in Croatia and Dinamo are set up well for an away day smash and grab. They will sit deep and try to stay in the game with 30 minutes to go and then go for it. Reaching the Europa League knockout rounds would be a big achievement for them and they need a win at Chelsea and AC Milan to RB Salzburg elsewhere in Group E.

Chelsea team news, lineup options

Who knows what Graham Potter will do. He’s gone with a 3-4-2-1 formation for most of his time in charge so far but he’s been very flexible with hybrid wing backs and switching to a back four during games. The likes of Mendy, Aubameyang, Broja, Chilwell, Ziyech, Jorginho and Azpilicueta could come into the lineup after being on the bench at the weekend. Reece James, Fofana, Kante and Kepa are all out with injury, while Koulibaly is a doubt and Kovacic did not train ahead of the game against his boyhood club.

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction

We should see a reaction from Chelsea but they will have one eye on the big London derby against current Premier League leaders Arsenal at the weekend. The Blues have enough quality to get the job done at home against Dinamo but it will be tight. Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb.

Manchester City vs Sevilla: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Nov 2, 2022, 9:38 AM EDT
Fates are assured for all four teams in UEFA Champions League Group G, but that doesn’t mean Sevilla won’t be visiting Man City on Wednesday.

Jorge Sampaoli’s Sevilla is struggling in both the UCL and La Liga this season, sitting 18th in Spain (!?!) and headed to the Europa League after finishing third in the group.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ] 

That’s three points back of Premier League champions City, who bashed Sevilla 4-0 in Spain on Matchday 1 behind the power of two Erling Haaland goals.

Haaland won’t play Tuesday, as he continues to return from injury and will surely be saved for the weekend’s PL match with Fulham.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Below is everything you need to know for Manchester City vs Sevilla.

How to watch Manchester City vs Sevilla live and start time

Date: Wednesday, November 2
Kick off time: 4 pm ET
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

Which youngsters or lesser-used players will shine and show Pep Guardiola or Jorge Sampaoli they can be trusted in a meaningful spot moving forward?

The lowdown on Sevilla

Sevilla fired Julen Lopetegui for Sampaoli after a slow start to the season, and things are… still bad. The Spanish side has won just once in La Liga under Sampaoli, drawing Dortmund and beating Copenhagen in UCL play. The sales of Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde are proving especially difficult to offset, as Sevilla has conceded 27 goals through 17 games in all competitions. They conceded 39 in 48 between La Liga and the UCL in all of the 2021-22 season.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Erling Haaland won’t return until at least the weekend, and he’s joined on the sidelines by Kalvin Phillips nad Kyle Walker. Cole Palmer will be available for selection.