England squad projection for 2022 World Cup

By Nov 2, 2022, 12:00 PM EDT
Which 26 players should be in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup?

England go into the World Cup as the fourth favorites to win the trophy and there is a lot of pressure on Gareth Southgate’s squad.

[ MORE: World Cup 2022 hub

After finishing fourth at the 2018 World Cup and then losing to Italy on penalty kicks in agonizing fashion in the final of EURO 2020, reaching the semifinals in Qatar is the bare minimum for the Three Lions.

They have a stacked squad of talented players and that semifinal aim is achievable but there are some very difficult choices for Gareth Southgate to make as he prepares to name his 26-man squad.

[ MORE: Everything you need to know for the World Cup in Qatar ]

Below is a look at the options and our England squad projection.

What are the big dilemmas for Gareth Southgate?

The biggest issue for Southgate is generating some form and confidence in this England squad. They are without a win in their last six games and were relegated from the the top tier of the UEFA Nations League in recent months. That said, a rousing 3-3 draw against Germany last time out showed glimpses that this exciting young side can still turn it out when needed.

Defensively there are big problems for Southgate as Harry Maguire is bang out of form and he has lost both Kyle Walker and Reece James to injuries in recent weeks with the former potentially making Qatar and the latter all-but certain to miss out.

Up top he has a plethora of options but Raheem Sterling’s form will be a concern and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount and Phil Foden are pushing hard to start underneath Harry Kane in attack.

Which players are on the bubble?

There is a core 18-20 players in this England squad who are guaranteed to make it to Qatar. Then there isn’t much between the huge group battling for the final six to eight spots. Trent Alexander-Arnold is the biggest question mark as Southgate has preferred a more defensive right back, even when playing in a 3-4-3 formation. The Liverpool star just hasn’t been favored by England.

The likes of Conor Gallagher, James Ward-Prowse, Marc Guehi, Tammy Abraham and Jarrod Bowen will all be sweating and hoping they’ve done enough to make the squad. Ivan Toney, Ben White and Fikayo Tomori will be hoping their excellent club form sees them included.

One of Dean Henderson, Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale will miss out as Jordan Pickford is England’s undisputed starting goalkeeper. Injury wise both Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker are pushing hard to be fit.

Projected England squad for 2022 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Ben White, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Eric Dier, Harry Maguire, Conor Coady, Luke Shaw, Ben Chilwell

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, James Ward-Prowse, Kalvin Phillips

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Tammy Abraham, Jarrod Bowen, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Ivan Toney

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb: How to watch live, team news, prediction

By Nov 2, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT
Graham Potter will be hoping to see a reaction from his Chelsea side as they host Dinamo Zagreb in their final Champions League group stage game on Wednesday.

[ LIVE: Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb ]

Already assured of winning Group E, Chelsea’s route into the last 16 is confirmed. But following their surprising 4-1 defeat at Brighton on Saturday (Potter’s first defeat as Chelsea boss), the Blues know they have to improve and Potter will likely rotate to give fringe players a chance.

Dinamo beat Chelsea in the opening game of the group stage in a huge shock which turned out to be Thomas Tuchel’s final game in charge. The Croatian champs need a win to potentially qualify for the Europa League knockout rounds, so they will be fired up to secure an unexpected double over Chelsea.

Here’s everything you need for Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb.

How to watch Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb live

When: Wednesday, 4pm ET
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

It will be intriguing to see how Chelsea responds to their hammering at Brighton at the weekend. Potter has been switching the formation and personnel consistently and the Blues had generally looked more solid. Even though they already have top spot confirmed in this group, Potter will learn a lot about the hunger and focus of his players. Right now there is no real settled lineup, partly due to injuries and big dips in form for the likes of Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thiago Silva. Kepa Arrizabalaga has been sensational in goal after coming in for the injured Edouard Mendy but the former was injured at Brighton so now Mendy will come back in.

Lowdown on Dinamo Zagreb

The duo of Orsic and Petkovic up top caused Chelsea so many problems in their shock win in Croatia and Dinamo are set up well for an away day smash and grab. They will sit deep and try to stay in the game with 30 minutes to go and then go for it. Reaching the Europa League knockout rounds would be a big achievement for them and they need a win at Chelsea and AC Milan to RB Salzburg elsewhere in Group E.

Chelsea team news, lineup options

Who knows what Graham Potter will do. He’s gone with a 3-4-2-1 formation for most of his time in charge so far but he’s been very flexible with hybrid wing backs and switching to a back four during games. The likes of Mendy, Aubameyang, Broja, Chilwell, Ziyech, Jorginho and Azpilicueta could come into the lineup after being on the bench at the weekend. Reece James, Fofana, Kante and Kepa are all out with injury, while Koulibaly is a doubt and Kovacic did not train ahead of the game against his boyhood club.

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction

We should see a reaction from Chelsea but they will have one eye on the big London derby against current Premier League leaders Arsenal at the weekend. The Blues have enough quality to get the job done at home against Dinamo but it will be tight. Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb.

Manchester City vs Sevilla: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Nov 2, 2022, 2:05 PM EDT
Fates are assured for all four teams in UEFA Champions League Group G, but that doesn’t mean Sevilla won’t be visiting Man City on Wednesday.

Jorge Sampaoli’s Sevilla is struggling in both the UCL and La Liga this season, sitting 18th in Spain (!?!) and headed to the Europa League after finishing third in the group.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ] 

That’s three points back of Premier League champions City, who bashed Sevilla 4-0 in Spain on Matchday 1 behind the power of two Erling Haaland goals.

Haaland won’t play Tuesday, as he continues to return from injury and will surely be saved for the weekend’s PL match with Fulham.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Below is everything you need to know for Manchester City vs Sevilla.

How to watch Manchester City vs Sevilla live and start time

Date: Wednesday, November 2
Kick off time: 4 pm ET
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

Which youngsters or lesser-used players will shine and show Pep Guardiola or Jorge Sampaoli they can be trusted in a meaningful spot moving forward?

The lowdown on Sevilla

Sevilla fired Julen Lopetegui for Sampaoli after a slow start to the season, and things are… still bad. The Spanish side has won just once in La Liga under Sampaoli, drawing Dortmund and beating Copenhagen in UCL play. The sales of Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde are proving especially difficult to offset, as Sevilla has conceded 27 goals through 17 games in all competitions. They conceded 39 in 48 between La Liga and the UCL in all of the 2021-22 season.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Erling Haaland won’t return until at least the weekend, and he’s joined on the sidelines by Kalvin Phillips nad Kyle Walker. Cole Palmer will be available for selection.

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 2, 2022, 11:10 AM EDT
Nottingham Forest host Brentford at the City Ground on Saturday as both teams aim to get back to winning ways.

STREAM LIVE NOTTINGHAM FOREST v BRENTFORD

Forest were hammered 5-0 at Arsenal last time out as after their shock home win against Liverpool they were brought back down to earth with an almighty thud. Steve Cooper will want to see a response from his side and the home fans will whip up a boisterous atmosphere down by the banks of the River Trent.

As for Brentford, the Bees haven’t won any of their last three and their last two away games have been heavy defeats, as they conceded five at Newcastle and four at Aston Villa. Thomas Frank will be hoping for a much better away day this time.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Here’s everything you need for Nottingham Forest vs Brentford.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock 
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Forest are hanging in there and that big win against Liverpool has kept them in touching distance of getting off the bottom of the table and out of the relegation zone. Steve Cooper’s side have won two of their 13 games this season and sit three points from safety. Both of those wins have come at home and they need to feed off the energy of their fans and return to being more solid after that battering at Arsenal. For Brentford, they have had a strange season and it has been a real mixed bag. They could have won against Wolves last time out but they have to improve on the road as they are yet to pick up a win on their travels in the Premier League this season. The Bees are always fun to watch but they will be without main main Ivan Toney for this game as he has picked up five yellow cards and is suspended.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi will be a real threat up top, while Ryan Yates has been excellent in midfield and Dean Henderson continues to get plenty of reps in goal and is doing his best to play the hero. For Brentford, main man Ivan Toney has eight Premier League goals to his name (only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have more) but he won’t be playing, so Bryan Mbuemo and Yoane Wissa will be tasked with the Bees’ attacking threat. Ben Mee and Rico Henry are having very solid campaigns.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

Omar Richards, Jack Colback, Harry Toffolo and Moussa Niakhate all remain out and Steve Cooper will have a few changes in mind as Neco Williams and Brennan Johnson could start.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

Toney being out is a huge blow for Brentford and Mbuemo, Wissa and Mikkel Damsgaard could start in attack. Pontus Jansson and Aaron Hickey remain out with injuries, which is another blow, while Mathias Jensen and Christian Norgaard are both doubts.

Leeds vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 2, 2022, 10:15 AM EDT
Leeds United host Bournemouth at Elland Road on Saturday as Jesse Marsch’s side look to build off their incredible win at Liverpool last time out.

STREAM LIVE LEEDS v BOURNEMOUTH

Their dramatic late win at Liverpool was their first in nine Premier League games and eased the pressure on American coach Jesse Marsch. For now. Leeds will be hoping that victory gives them the confidence to finish off chances and pick up the points their performances deserve, as they still sit just one point above the relegation zone.

As for Bournemouth, caretaker boss Gary O’Neil went six games unbeaten to kick off his time in charge but the Cherries have now lost three on the spin and he’s been incensed with some of the officiating decisions made against his team. Bournemouth were 2-0 up at home against Tottenham last time out but lost 3-2 after Rodrigo Bentancur’s last-gasp winner.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Here’s everything you need for Leeds vs Bournemouth.

How to watch Leeds vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock 
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Leeds really needed that win at Liverpool and Jesse Marsch’s side have been unlucky so far this season and just haven’t been putting chances away. The American coach will hope that huge victory will boost morale and get his players clicking into place in the final third. And with expectation levels so high, anything other than a resounding win against Bournemouth will be seen as a step back. With Leeds heading to Tottenham in their final game before the World Cup break, a win against the Cherries is much-needed to give them a little bit of a cushion above the drop zone. As for Bournemouth, they sit just one point above Leeds heading into this game as defensive issues have started to crop up. O’Neil has done a fine job to steady the ship but it will be intriguing to see if he continues as Bournemouth boss after the World Cup break.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier was sensational against Liverpool, while Crysencio Summerville has been very dangerous and Brenden Aaronson continues to cause problems galore. Bournemouth’s Kieffer Moore powered home two goals against Spurs and if the Cherries can get crosses into the box early and often, he will cause mayhem.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw remain out, while Luis Sinisterra, Archie Gray and Leo Fuhr Hjelde are doubts. Marsch may start Patrick Bamford and Wilfried Gnoto who both had an impact off the bench against Liverpool but Rodrigo, Summerville, Harrison and Aaronson looked a balanced threat.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

David Brooks, Lloyd Kelly and now goalkeeper Neto are out. Losing the latter is a real blow and Mark Travers will come into the lineup. It will be intriguing to see if the likes of Ryan Christie, Junior Stanislas and Jaidon Anthony start as Bournemouth will aim to hit Leeds on the break.

