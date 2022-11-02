Heung-min Son to undergo surgery on left eye; timetable for return unknown

By Nov 2, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-min Son was removed from Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League group stage finale with an apparent head injury.

Son, 30, was holding the left side of his head as he left the pitch following a hard aerial collision with the shoulder of Marseille’s Chancel Mbemba.

UPDATE: Tottenham announced on Monday that Son is set to undergo surgery “to stabilize a fracture around his left eye.” The club’s statement did not give a timetable for Son’s return. South Korea will open their 2022 World Cup campaign against Uruguay on Nov. 24, 22 days from the surgery announcement.

We’ll have to see whether Son’s injury is a concussion or something facial, which could affect his availability moving forward.

Son has struggled this season, scoring five times in 18 appearances with all of the goals coming in a hat trick performance versus Leicester CIty and a brace versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Spurs have been without Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski for long spells this season, and that’s left Harry Kane to play basically every minute of every match for Tottenham. This won’t help that at all.

Mbemba would later score, giving Marseille a lead and putting Tottenham into third place and a place in the Europa League if it fails to reply over the final 45 minutes.

Wolves vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 2, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT
Wolves vs Brighton: One side is desperate for a win to move out of the relegation zone, while the other could jump into the European places with a win at Molineux Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 11 am ET on Peacock Premium). 

Wolves (10 points) enter matchweek 15 in 19th place, just a point off the bottom of the Premier League and two points adrift of safety. Brighton, on the other hand, continue to push for the top-seven (and -six, potentially on Saturday) as Roberto De Zerbi picks up where Graham Potter left off on the south coast.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Brighton

How to watch Wolves vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11 am ET, Saturday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

In fact, last weekend’s 4-1 destruction of Chelsea (and new manager Potter) was De Zerbi’s first victory as Brighton boss, but it was hardly the side’s first impressive performance. The Italian has changed very little about the way the Seagulls play, cleverly realizing that either 1) the squad is built to play a certain way, so let them play that way; 2) it’s best to wait until the World Cup break to make any major tactical tweaks; or, 3) a bit of both.

Wolves have a new (temporary, maybe) manager as well, following Bruno Lage’s dismissal last month. He, too, has largely followed in the footsteps of his predecessor, only that’s not such a good thing when the last manager left for (poor) performance-related reasons, as opposed to stepping up to one of the biggest jobs in world football. Wolves had six points from eight games when Lage was fired; they have taken four points from their first five games under Steve Davis.

 

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Diego Costa (suspension), Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle), Matheus Nunes (shoulder), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Tote Gomes (undisclosed)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joel Veltman (calf)

Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

By Nov 2, 2022, 7:50 PM EDT
Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 15 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Players, like Chelsea and France star N’Golo Kante, designated “out for World Cup” will miss the 2022 tournament in Qatar before (hopefully) returning to club football shortly thereafter.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

OUT: Emile Smith Rowe (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf), Mohamed Elneny (thigh), Matt Turner (groin)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Ludwig Augustinsson (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Emiliano Martinez (concussion)

Bournemouth injuries

OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Lloyd Kelly (knee), Neto (hamstring)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Ivan Toney (suspension), Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Aaron Hickey (ankle), Thomas Strakosha (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Christian Norgaard (achilles), Mathias Jensen (thigh)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joel Veltman (calf)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring – out for World Cup), Reece James (knee – out for World Cup), Wesley Fofana (knee), Kepa Arrizabalaga (foot), Ben Chilwell (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Mateo Kovacic (calf)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Chris Richards (leg), James McArthur (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Odsonne Edouard (knock), Chieck Doucoure (undisclosed)

Everton injuries

OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Yerry Mina (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Bobby De Cordova-Reid (suspension), Layvin Kurzawz (calf), Manor Solomon (knee)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Luis Sinisterra (foot), Archie Gray (ankle)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (calf)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Diogo Jota (thigh), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Arthur Melo (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Joel Matip (calf), James Milner (head)

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Kyle Walker (groin), Kalvin Phillips (shoulder), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Erling Haaland (foot)

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Bruno Fernandes (suspension), Raphael Varane (thigh), Axel Tuanzebe (undisclosed), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Antony (undisclosed), Jadon Sancho (illness), Anthony Martial (back)

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Aleksander Isak (thigh), Joelinton (suspension), Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Karl Darlow (ankle), Paul Dummett (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Schar (hamstring)

Nottingham Forest injuries

OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Jack Colback (back)), Harry Toffolo (thigh)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Kyle Walker-Peters (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Armel Bella-Kotchap (shoulder), Stuart Armstrong (knock)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Son Heung-min (face – MORE), Dejan Kulusevski (thigh), Richarlison (calf), Cristian Romero (thigh)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Paqueta (shoulder), Maxwel Cornet (calf), Lukasz Fabianski (knee)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Diego Costa (suspension), Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle), Matheus Nunes (shoulder), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Tote Gomes (undisclosed)

Champions League draw: Who will Premier League teams meet in Round of 16?

By Nov 2, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT
Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea have all claimed spots in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Three of those teams winning their UCL groups limit their draw options for the Round of 16, and clubs will learn their next opponents on Monday.

The draw will start at 6am ET Monday, and you can watch the balls drawn live on UEFA.com.

The field is still being completed with eight more group stage matches on Wednesday, and below you’ll find a list of who Premier League teams can draw — and not draw — which we’ll update as teams finalize their group placements.

When is the Champions League round of 16 draw?

When: 6am ET (Noon CET) Monday, Nov. 7
Stream: UEFA.com

Which teams are through to the Champions League Round of 16?

Seeded

Bayern Munich
Chelsea
Manchester City
Napoli
Porto
Tottenham Hotspur
Real Madrid
Benfica

Unseeded

Borussia Dortmund
Club Brugge
Eintracht Frankfurt
Inter Milan
Liverpool
RB Leipzig
Paris Saint-Germain
AC Milan

Who can Man City draw in the Champions League Round of 16?

Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, AC Milan

Who can Liverpool draw in the Champions League Round of 16?

Bayern Munich, Porto, Real Madrid, Benfica, Real Madrid

Who can Chelsea draw in the Champions League Round of 16?

Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig

Who can Tottenham Hotspur draw in the Champions League Round of 16?

Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, AC Milan

Chelsea erase early deficit to beat Dinamo Zagreb in UCL finale (video)

By Nov 2, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT
0 Comments

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb recap: The Blues wrapped up play in UEFA Champions League Group E with a 2-1 comeback victory over the Croatian champions at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Bruno Petkovic gave Dinamo the lead in the 7th minute, but Chelsea were quickly on the board through Raheem Sterling in the 18th minute. After joining the club just before the transfer deadline this summer, Denis Zakaria made his long awaited Chelsea debut and marked the occasion with the winning goal in the 30th minute.

Chelsea clinched top spot in the group last time out, but manager Graham Potter picked a mostly first-choice side for Wednesday’s UCL finale as he continues to mold the side into his own.

How to watch Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb live

When: Wednesday, 4pm ET
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

It will be intriguing to see how Chelsea responds to their hammering at Brighton at the weekend. Potter has been switching the formation and personnel consistently and the Blues had generally looked more solid. Even though they already have top spot confirmed in this group, Potter will learn a lot about the hunger and focus of his players. Right now there is no real settled lineup, partly due to injuries and big dips in form for the likes of Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thiago Silva. Kepa Arrizabalaga has been sensational in goal after coming in for the injured Edouard Mendy but the former was injured at Brighton so now Mendy will come back in.

Lowdown on Dinamo Zagreb

The duo of Orsic and Petkovic up top caused Chelsea so many problems in their shock win in Croatia and Dinamo are set up well for an away day smash and grab. They will sit deep and try to stay in the game with 30 minutes to go and then go for it. Reaching the Europa League knockout rounds would be a big achievement for them and they need a win at Chelsea and AC Milan to RB Salzburg elsewhere in Group E.

Chelsea team news, lineup options

Who knows what Graham Potter will do. He’s gone with a 3-4-2-1 formation for most of his time in charge so far but he’s been very flexible with hybrid wing backs and switching to a back four during games. The likes of Mendy, Aubameyang, Broja, Chilwell, Ziyech, Jorginho and Azpilicueta could come into the lineup after being on the bench at the weekend. Reece James, Fofana, Kante and Kepa are all out with injury, while Koulibaly is a doubt and Kovacic did not train ahead of the game against his boyhood club.

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction

We should see a reaction from Chelsea but they will have one eye on the big London derby against current Premier League leaders Arsenal at the weekend. The Blues have enough quality to get the job done at home against Dinamo but it will be tight. Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb.