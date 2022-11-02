Manchester City vs Sevilla recap: The reigning Premier League champions concluded play in UEFA Champions League Group G with a 3-1 victory over Sevilla at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After Sevilla took the lead through Rafa Mir in the 31st minute, 17-year-old Rico Lewis marked his full debut with his first goal to level things in the 52nd minute. Kevin De Bruyne assisted Julian Alvarez for what turned out to be the winning goal, and Alvarez turned provider for Riyad Mahrez on the third goal.

17-YEAR-OLD RICO LEWIS SCORES ON HIS #UCL DEBUT 🤩 pic.twitter.com/u5B2iexHQr — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 2, 2022

Pin point perfect ball from KDB and an emphatic finish from Julián Álvarez ☄️ pic.twitter.com/7ujRiQA1Jh — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 2, 2022

Manchester City clinched the top spot in the group last time out, affording Pep Guardiola the much-needed (and rare) opportunity to rest key players and rotate the squad. De Bruyne, Rodri, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva all began the game on the bench before coming on at various points in the second half. Ederson, John Stones and Nathan Ake were all named to the bench, where they watched all 90 minutes.

Most notably, of course, Erling Haaland did not dress on Wednesday as he continues to recover from what has been described as a minor foot injury. Guardiola said earlier this week that the Premier League’s leading goalscorer (his 17 goals are 7 more than anyone else has) is aiming to return for Saturday’s visit from Fulham (Watch live, 11 am ET, on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Latest Premier League news Wolves vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season Champions League draw: Who will Premier League teams meet in Round of 16?

Follow @AndyEdMLS

How to watch Manchester City vs Sevilla live and start time

Date: Wednesday, November 2

Kick off time: 4 pm ET

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

Which youngsters or lesser-used players will shine and show Pep Guardiola or Jorge Sampaoli they can be trusted in a meaningful spot moving forward?

The lowdown on Sevilla

Sevilla fired Julen Lopetegui for Sampaoli after a slow start to the season, and things are… still bad. The Spanish side has won just once in La Liga under Sampaoli, drawing Dortmund and beating Copenhagen in UCL play. The sales of Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde are proving especially difficult to offset, as Sevilla has conceded 27 goals through 17 games in all competitions. They conceded 39 in 48 between La Liga and the UCL in all of the 2021-22 season.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Erling Haaland won’t return until at least the weekend, and he’s joined on the sidelines by Kalvin Phillips nad Kyle Walker. Cole Palmer will be available for selection.

Follow @NicholasMendola