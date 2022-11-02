Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb recap: The Blues wrapped up play in UEFA Champions League Group E with a 2-1 comeback victory over the Croatian champions at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Bruno Petkovic gave Dinamo the lead in the 7th minute, but Chelsea were quickly on the board through Raheem Sterling in the 18th minute. After joining the club just before the transfer deadline this summer, Denis Zakaria made his long awaited Chelsea debut and marked the occasion with the winning goal in the 30th minute.

Raheem Sterling gets his second #UCL goal of this campaign. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/YPbTVEfM5a — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 2, 2022

DENIS ZAKARIA SCORES ON HIS CHELSEA DEBUT 🌟 pic.twitter.com/b15yHqibnb — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 2, 2022

Chelsea clinched top spot in the group last time out, but manager Graham Potter picked a mostly first-choice side for Wednesday’s UCL finale as he continues to mold the side into his own.

Latest Premier League news Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season Champions League draw: Who will Premier League teams meet in Round of 16? Man City conclude UCL group with win over Sevilla (video)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

How to watch Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb live

When: Wednesday, 4pm ET

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

It will be intriguing to see how Chelsea responds to their hammering at Brighton at the weekend. Potter has been switching the formation and personnel consistently and the Blues had generally looked more solid. Even though they already have top spot confirmed in this group, Potter will learn a lot about the hunger and focus of his players. Right now there is no real settled lineup, partly due to injuries and big dips in form for the likes of Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thiago Silva. Kepa Arrizabalaga has been sensational in goal after coming in for the injured Edouard Mendy but the former was injured at Brighton so now Mendy will come back in.

Lowdown on Dinamo Zagreb

The duo of Orsic and Petkovic up top caused Chelsea so many problems in their shock win in Croatia and Dinamo are set up well for an away day smash and grab. They will sit deep and try to stay in the game with 30 minutes to go and then go for it. Reaching the Europa League knockout rounds would be a big achievement for them and they need a win at Chelsea and AC Milan to RB Salzburg elsewhere in Group E.

Chelsea team news, lineup options

Who knows what Graham Potter will do. He’s gone with a 3-4-2-1 formation for most of his time in charge so far but he’s been very flexible with hybrid wing backs and switching to a back four during games. The likes of Mendy, Aubameyang, Broja, Chilwell, Ziyech, Jorginho and Azpilicueta could come into the lineup after being on the bench at the weekend. Reece James, Fofana, Kante and Kepa are all out with injury, while Koulibaly is a doubt and Kovacic did not train ahead of the game against his boyhood club.

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction

We should see a reaction from Chelsea but they will have one eye on the big London derby against current Premier League leaders Arsenal at the weekend. The Blues have enough quality to get the job done at home against Dinamo but it will be tight. Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports