Champions League draw: Who will Premier League teams meet in Round of 16?

By Nov 3, 2022, 8:40 AM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea have all claimed spots in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Three of those teams winning their UCL groups limit their draw options for the Round of 16, and clubs will learn their next opponents on Monday.

[ MORE: UEFA Champions League hub — Scores, standings ]

The draw will start at 6am ET Monday, and you can watch the balls drawn live on UEFA.com.

The field is still being completed with eight more group stage matches on Wednesday, and below you’ll find a list of who Premier League teams can draw — and not draw — which we’ll update as teams finalize their group placements.

Latest Premier League

Manchester City vs Fulham live
Manchester City vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Heung-min Son
Heung-min Son to undergo surgery on left eye; timetable for return unknown
England squad
England squad projection for 2022 World Cup

When is the Champions League round of 16 draw?

When: 6am ET (Noon CET) Monday, Nov. 7
Stream: UEFA.com

Which teams are through to the Champions League Round of 16?

Seeded

Bayern Munich
Chelsea
Manchester City
Napoli
Porto
Tottenham Hotspur
Real Madrid
Benfica

Unseeded

Borussia Dortmund
Club Brugge
Eintracht Frankfurt
Inter Milan
Liverpool
RB Leipzig
Paris Saint-Germain
AC Milan

Who can Man City draw in the Champions League Round of 16?

Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, AC Milan

Who can Liverpool draw in the Champions League Round of 16?

Bayern Munich, Porto, Real Madrid, Benfica

Who can Chelsea draw in the Champions League Round of 16?

Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig

Who can Tottenham Hotspur draw in the Champions League Round of 16?

Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, AC Milan

Manchester City vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 3, 2022, 9:55 AM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester City host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday as Pep Guardiola’s men aim to go back to the top of the Premier League table.

At least until Arsenal play again.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER CITY v FULHAM

City took care of business last week as they beat Leicester City and even with Erling Haaland out they remain an incredible team who are pretty unstoppable. After a midweek Champions League win against Sevilla kept them ticking over, Guardiola will want to win these final two Premier League games before the World Cup break to keep the pressure on Arsenal.

Fulham have played with no fear whatsoever on their return to the Premier League and Marco Silva’s side have their own prolific striker in Aleksandar Mitrovic. The Cottagers sit in seventh place in the table, just five points off the top four. Who would have predicted that!?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Here’s everything you need for Manchester City vs Fulham.

Premier League news

Heung-min Son
Heung-min Son to undergo surgery on left eye; timetable for return unknown
England squad
England squad projection for 2022 World Cup
Champions League draw
Champions League draw: Who will Premier League teams meet in Round of 16?

How to watch Manchester City vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network 
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Manchester City are clicking through the gears ominously and even with some injuries cropping up the squad they have assembled is so deep. Two points off Premier League leaders Arsenal is nothing for Guardiola’s men to worry about and they will feel very confident heading into the second half of the campaign. So will Fulham, as Silva has done a remarkable job and they are almost halfway to the magic 40 point mark. That is an incredible achievement for the newly-promoted side and there is a newfound resilience about this team, while their attacking talents are also firing on all cylinders.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Kevin de Bruyne continues to dazzle, as his spectacular free kick at Leicester last week proved, while Rodri is dominating games in midfield and Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo have been imperious defensively. Fulham’s Mitrovic is causing all kinds of problems, while Joao Palhinha and Andres Pereira have been excellent additions in midfield and so have experienced duo Wilian and Bernd Leno.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

The big question mark is around Erling Haaland who has missed City’s last two games with a small ankle issue as he has now recovered from illness. Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips remain out but both are working hard to return before the World Cup break. Manuel Akanji has a knock and is a doubt. Given all of that, 17-year-old Rico Lewis (who made his debut and scored in the midweek Champions League win against Sevilla) may start at right back, while Julian Alvarez could continue up top if Haaland isn’t fit enough to start.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

Bobby DeCordova Reid is suspended after picking up five yellow cards, while Layvin Kurzawa and Manor Solomon remain out. Kenny Tete should come in for DeCordova Reid at right back. Fulham suffered a big injury blow in midweek as winger Neeskens Kebano ruptured his Achilles in training and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Dan James is likely to start in his place.

Latest USMNT news

World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...
World Cup 2022 Group B
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
USMNT
USMNT, Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards opens up on his fight against...

Heung-min Son to undergo surgery on left eye; timetable for return unknown

By Nov 3, 2022, 8:45 AM EDT
0 Comments

Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-min Son was removed from Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League group stage finale with an apparent head injury.

Son, 30, was holding the left side of his head as he left the pitch following a hard aerial collision with the shoulder of Marseille’s Chancel Mbemba.

UPDATE: Tottenham announced on Monday that Son is set to undergo surgery “to stabilize a fracture around his left eye.” The club’s statement did not give a timetable for Son’s return. South Korea will open their 2022 World Cup campaign against Uruguay on Nov. 24, 22 days from the surgery announcement.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

We’ll have to see whether Son’s injury is a concussion or something facial, which could affect his availability moving forward.

Son has struggled this season, scoring five times in 18 appearances with all of the goals coming in a hat trick performance versus Leicester CIty and a brace versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Spurs have been without Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski for long spells this season, and that’s left Harry Kane to play basically every minute of every match for Tottenham. This won’t help that at all.

Mbemba would later score, giving Marseille a lead and putting Tottenham into third place and a place in the Europa League if it fails to reply over the final 45 minutes.

Latest Premier League

Manchester City vs Fulham live
Manchester City vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news
England squad
England squad projection for 2022 World Cup
Champions League draw
Champions League draw: Who will Premier League teams meet in Round of 16?

World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates

By Nov 3, 2022, 8:40 AM EDT
2 Comments

The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November to December.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.

[ MORE: USMNT react to draw

Then we have the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final to look forward to.

Below is the schedule in full, details on how to watch the games and everything else you need..

[ MORE: World Cup odds ]

Latest World Cup news

England squad
England squad projection for 2022 World Cup
World Cup 2022 Group B
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
World Cup 2022 Group D
World Cup 2022 Group D: France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia schedule, fixtures,...

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
Group stage game kick off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
Location: Qatar
TV channel in English: Fox
TV channel in Spanish: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Group A schedule (all kick off times ET)

November, 20: Qatar vs Ecuador – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 12pm
November, 21: Senegal vs Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
November, 25: Qatar vs Senegal – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
November, 25: Netherlands vs Ecuador – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
November, 29: Netherlands vs Qatar – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 10am
November, 29: Ecuador vs Senegal –  Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Group B schedule

November, 21: England vs Iran – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 21: USA vs Wales- Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November, 25: England vs USA – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
November, 25: Wales vs Iran – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
November, 29: Wales vs England – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November, 29: Iran vs USA – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group C schedule

November, 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 5am
November, 22: Mexico vs Poland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 26: Argentina vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 30: Poland vs Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm
November, 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Group D schedule

November, 22: France vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 2pm
November, 22: Denmark vs Tunisia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 26: France vs Denmark – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 26: Tunisia vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
November, 30: Tunisia vs France –  Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
November, 30: Australia vs Denmark – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Group E schedule

November, 23: Spain vs Costa Rica- Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 11am
November, 23: Germany vs Japan – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 27: Spain vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
November, 27: Japan vs Costa Rica – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
December, 1: Japan vs Spain – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
December, 1: Costa Rica vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group F schedule

November, 23: Belgium vs Canada – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November, 23: Morocco vs Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
November, 27: Belgium vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
November, 27: Croatia vs Canada – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
December, 1: Croatia vs Belgium – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
December, 1: Canada vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 10am

Group G schedule

November, 24: Brazil vs Serbia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 24: Switzerland vs Cameroon – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
November, 28: Brazil vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 28: Cameroon vs Serbia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
December, 2: Cameroon vs Brazil – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
December, 2: Serbia vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Group H schedule

November, 24: Portugal vs Ghana – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 24: Uruguay vs South Korea – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 28: Portugal vs Uruguay – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 28: South Korea vs Ghana – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
December, 2: South Korea vs Portugal – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
December, 2: Ghana vs Uruguay – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Round of 16 schedule

Match 49 – December, 3: Winner Group A vs Runners up Group B – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 50 – December, 3:  Winners Group C vs Runners up Group D – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Match 52 -December, 4: Winners Group D vs Runners up Group C – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 51 – December, 4: Winners Group B vs Runners up Group A – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Match 53 -December, 5: Winners Group E vs Runners up Group F – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Match 54 – December, 5: Winners Group G vs Runners up Group H – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Match 55 – December, 6: Winners Group F vs Runners up Group E – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 56 – December, 6: Winners Group H vs Runners up Group G – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Quarterfinal schedule

Match 58 – December, 9: Winners Match 53 vs Winners Match 54 – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 57 – December, 9: Winners Match 49 vs Winners Match 50 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

Match 60 – December, 10: Winners Match 55 vs Winners Match 56 – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 59 – December, 10: Winners Match 51 vs Winners Match 52 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Semifinal schedule

Match 61 – December, 13: Winners Match 57 vs Winners Match 58 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Match 62 – December, 14: Winners Match 59 vs Winners Match 60 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Third-place play-off

Match 63 – December, 17: Losers Match 61 vs Losers Match 62 – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Final

Match 64 – December, 18: Winners Match 61 vs Winners Match 62 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

England squad projection for 2022 World Cup

By Nov 3, 2022, 8:40 AM EDT
0 Comments

Which 26 players should be in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup?

England go into the World Cup as the fourth favorites to win the trophy and there is a lot of pressure on Gareth Southgate’s squad.

[ MORE: World Cup 2022 hub

After finishing fourth at the 2018 World Cup and then losing to Italy on penalty kicks in agonizing fashion in the final of EURO 2020, reaching the semifinals in Qatar is the bare minimum for the Three Lions.

They have a stacked squad of talented players and that semifinal aim is achievable but there are some very difficult choices for Gareth Southgate to make as he prepares to name his 26-man squad.

[ MORE: Everything you need to know for the World Cup in Qatar ]

Below is a look at the options and our England squad projection.

Latest World Cup news

World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...
World Cup 2022 Group B
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
World Cup 2022 Group D
World Cup 2022 Group D: France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia schedule, fixtures,...

What are the big dilemmas for Gareth Southgate?

The biggest issue for Southgate is generating some form and confidence in this England squad. They are without a win in their last six games and were relegated from the the top tier of the UEFA Nations League in recent months. That said, a rousing 3-3 draw against Germany last time out showed glimpses that this exciting young side can still turn it out when needed.

Defensively there are big problems for Southgate as Harry Maguire is bang out of form and he has lost both Kyle Walker and Reece James to injuries in recent weeks with the former potentially making Qatar and the latter all-but certain to miss out.

Up top he has a plethora of options but Raheem Sterling’s form will be a concern and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount and Phil Foden are pushing hard to start underneath Harry Kane in attack.

Which players are on the bubble?

There is a core 18-20 players in this England squad who are guaranteed to make it to Qatar. Then there isn’t much between the huge group battling for the final six to eight spots. Trent Alexander-Arnold is the biggest question mark as Southgate has preferred a more defensive right back, even when playing in a 3-4-3 formation. The Liverpool star just hasn’t been favored by England.

The likes of Conor Gallagher, James Ward-Prowse, Marc Guehi, Tammy Abraham and Jarrod Bowen will all be sweating and hoping they’ve done enough to make the squad. Ivan Toney, Ben White and Fikayo Tomori will be hoping their excellent club form sees them included.

One of Dean Henderson, Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale will miss out as Jordan Pickford is England’s undisputed starting goalkeeper. Injury wise both Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker are pushing hard to be fit.

Projected England squad for 2022 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Ben White, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Eric Dier, Harry Maguire, Conor Coady, Luke Shaw, Ben Chilwell

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, James Ward-Prowse, Kalvin Phillips

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Tammy Abraham, Jarrod Bowen, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Ivan Toney