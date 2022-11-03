The UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League fields are complete for the playoff rounds and knockout rounds.
Arsenal is through to the Europa League knockout round draw while Manchester United will have to go the playoff route, where the Red Devils could draw any of the third place teams from the recently-concluded Champions League group stage.
West Ham United is directly into the hat for the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout rounds, where it could draw any of 16 teams who will first have to contest playoff rounds.
The final of the Europa League will be played in Budapest, while the Conference League final will be in Prague.
Below are details on the Europa League and Conference League, including how to watch info, the group stage draw, dates and schedule.
UEFA Europa League, Conference League, schedule, dates, how to watch
Dates: Group stage to be played September to November
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+
UEFA Europa League draw: How to watch, live stream link
When: Monday, November 7 — 7am ET
Stream link: UEFA.com
Europa League playoff round, knockout round draws
Europa League playoff round seeded teams
Manchester United
Midtjylland
Monaco
Nantes
PSV Eindhoven
Rennes
Roma
Union Berlin
Europa League playoff round unseeded teams
Ajax
Barcelona
Bayer Leverkusen
Juventus
Red Bull Salzburg
Sevilla
Shakhtar Donetsk
Sporting Lisbon
Europa League Round of 16 draw entrants
Arsenal
Fenerbahce
Ferencvaros
Feyenoord
Freiburg
Real Betis
Real Sociedad
Union Saint-Gilloise
Europa Conference League draw: How to watch, live stream link
When: Monday, November 7 — 8am ET
Stream: UEFA.com
Europa Conference League playoff round, knockout round draws
Europa Conference League playoff round seeded teams
Anderlecht
Basel
CFR Cluj
Dnipro-1
Fiorentina
Gent
Lech Poznan
Partizan Belgrade
Europa Conference League playoff round unseeded teams
AEK Larnaca
Bodo/Glimt
Braga
Lazio
Ludogorets Razgrad
Qarabag
Sheriff Tiraspol
Trabzonspor
Europa Conference League Round of 16 draw entrants
AZ Alkmaar
Djugardens
Istanbul Basaksehir
Nice
Sivasspor
Slovan Bratislava
Villarreal
West Ham United