Leeds vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 3, 2022, 8:28 AM EDT
Leeds United host Bournemouth at Elland Road on Saturday as Jesse Marsch’s side look to build off their incredible win at Liverpool last time out.

STREAM LIVE LEEDS v BOURNEMOUTH

Their dramatic late win at Liverpool was their first in nine Premier League games and eased the pressure on American coach Jesse Marsch. For now. Leeds will be hoping that victory gives them the confidence to finish off chances and pick up the points their performances deserve, as they still sit just one point above the relegation zone.

As for Bournemouth, caretaker boss Gary O’Neil went six games unbeaten to kick off his time in charge but the Cherries have now lost three on the spin and he’s been incensed with some of the officiating decisions made against his team. Bournemouth were 2-0 up at home against Tottenham last time out but lost 3-2 after Rodrigo Bentancur’s last-gasp winner.

Here’s everything you need for Leeds vs Bournemouth.

How to watch Leeds vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock 
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Leeds really needed that win at Liverpool and Jesse Marsch’s side have been unlucky so far this season and just haven’t been putting chances away. The American coach will hope that huge victory will boost morale and get his players clicking into place in the final third. And with expectation levels so high, anything other than a resounding win against Bournemouth will be seen as a step back. With Leeds heading to Tottenham in their final game before the World Cup break, a win against the Cherries is much-needed to give them a little bit of a cushion above the drop zone. As for Bournemouth, they sit just one point above Leeds heading into this game as defensive issues have started to crop up. O’Neil has done a fine job to steady the ship but it will be intriguing to see if he continues as Bournemouth boss after the World Cup break.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier was sensational against Liverpool, while Crysencio Summerville has been very dangerous and Brenden Aaronson continues to cause problems galore. Bournemouth’s Kieffer Moore powered home two goals against Spurs and if the Cherries can get crosses into the box early and often, he will cause mayhem.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw remain out, while Luis Sinisterra, Archie Gray and Leo Fuhr Hjelde are doubts. Marsch may start Patrick Bamford and Wilfried Gnoto who both had an impact off the bench against Liverpool but Rodrigo, Summerville, Harrison and Aaronson looked a balanced threat.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

David Brooks, Lloyd Kelly and now goalkeeper Neto are out. Losing the latter is a real blow and Mark Travers will come into the lineup. It will be intriguing to see if the likes of Ryan Christie, Junior Stanislas and Jaidon Anthony start as Bournemouth will aim to hit Leeds on the break.

Chelsea vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 3, 2022, 10:55 AM EDT
Chelsea host Arsenal in a huge London derby at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as the Blues aim to slow down the Gunners.

STREAM LIVE CHELSEA v ARSENAL

Graham Potter’s Chelsea will be looking to respond to their humbling 4-1 defeat at Brighton last weekend as the Blues are struggling for consistency with formations, personnel and results all very unpredictable. They did beat Dinamo Zagreb in midweek at home as Potter once again shuffled his pack but injuries are becoming a real concern. Chelsea sit 10 points behind Arsenal heading into this derby.

As for the Gunners, there is no such problem on that score for Mikel Arteta as they sit two points clear atop the Premier League table heading into this weekend. After smashing five past Nottingham Forest last weekend, Arsenal look refreshed and their talented young side will be ready for this challenge.

Here’s everything you need for Chelsea vs Arsenal.

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network 
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Chelsea lost at Brighton last time out and drew against Manchester United in their last home game as Potter’s side are going through a few issues, especially defensively. He continues to rotate his lineup, especially in attack, and despite just one defeat in 11 games it feels like Chelsea are still yet to fully come to life under the talented English coach. As for Arsenal, they are flying with 10 wins from their opening 12 games of the season and Arteta’s youngsters responded superbly after dropping points at Southampton. They battered Nottingham Forest from start to finish last weekend and they will need to replicate that slick attacking display to make the most of the chances they get at Chelsea. The Gunners will be looking for yet another fast start as that has been key to their early-season success and they will be dangerous on the break.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Raheem Sterling scored in the Champions League in midweek and Mason Mount put in a Man of the Match display, while Denis Zakaria scored on his debut and looked very decent in midfield after spending the last few months waiting for his chance. Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard have been superb all season long, while Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey are dominating midfield each week. Everyone is in great form for the Gunners.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Ben Chilwell suffered what looks like a very serious hamstring injury right at the end of their win against Dinamo Zagreb and that is another big blow for the Blues’ defense. He joins Reece James and Wesley Fofana on the sidelines, plus N’Golo Kante is also out with a long-term thigh issue. Kepa Arrizabalaga is also out so Edouard Mendy will start in goal, while Mateo Kovacic is a doubt. Given all of that, Christian Pulisic may be tasked with starting at left wing-back and he will have a tough battle against Bukayo Saka. Expect Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to also come back into the starting lineup.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

Emile Smith Rowe is out, while Matt Turner is working his way back to fitness from a groin issue. Mohamed Elneny is getting close to a return, while Oleksandr Zinchenko could be back on the bench for this clash. At the moment this is a very settled Arsenal lineup and Arteta will keep Gabriel Jesus up top with Saka (who has shaken off a knock), Martinelli and Odegaard floating around underneath him. Takehiro Tomiyasu has also been superb at left back and is expected to start there.

Manchester City vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 3, 2022, 9:55 AM EDT
Manchester City host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday as Pep Guardiola’s men aim to go back to the top of the Premier League table.

At least until Arsenal play again.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER CITY v FULHAM

City took care of business last week as they beat Leicester City and even with Erling Haaland out they remain an incredible team who are pretty unstoppable. After a midweek Champions League win against Sevilla kept them ticking over, Guardiola will want to win these final two Premier League games before the World Cup break to keep the pressure on Arsenal.

Fulham have played with no fear whatsoever on their return to the Premier League and Marco Silva’s side have their own prolific striker in Aleksandar Mitrovic. The Cottagers sit in seventh place in the table, just five points off the top four. Who would have predicted that!?

Here’s everything you need for Manchester City vs Fulham.

How to watch Manchester City vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network 
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Manchester City are clicking through the gears ominously and even with some injuries cropping up the squad they have assembled is so deep. Two points off Premier League leaders Arsenal is nothing for Guardiola’s men to worry about and they will feel very confident heading into the second half of the campaign. So will Fulham, as Silva has done a remarkable job and they are almost halfway to the magic 40 point mark. That is an incredible achievement for the newly-promoted side and there is a newfound resilience about this team, while their attacking talents are also firing on all cylinders.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Kevin de Bruyne continues to dazzle, as his spectacular free kick at Leicester last week proved, while Rodri is dominating games in midfield and Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo have been imperious defensively. Fulham’s Mitrovic is causing all kinds of problems, while Joao Palhinha and Andres Pereira have been excellent additions in midfield and so have experienced duo Wilian and Bernd Leno.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

The big question mark is around Erling Haaland who has missed City’s last two games with a small ankle issue as he has now recovered from illness. Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips remain out but both are working hard to return before the World Cup break. Manuel Akanji has a knock and is a doubt. Given all of that, 17-year-old Rico Lewis (who made his debut and scored in the midweek Champions League win against Sevilla) may start at right back, while Julian Alvarez could continue up top if Haaland isn’t fit enough to start.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

Bobby DeCordova Reid is suspended after picking up five yellow cards, while Layvin Kurzawa and Manor Solomon remain out. Kenny Tete should come in for DeCordova Reid at right back. Fulham suffered a big injury blow in midweek as winger Neeskens Kebano ruptured his Achilles in training and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Dan James is likely to start in his place.

Heung-min Son to undergo surgery on left eye; timetable for return unknown

By Nov 3, 2022, 8:45 AM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-min Son was removed from Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League group stage finale with an apparent head injury.

Son, 30, was holding the left side of his head as he left the pitch following a hard aerial collision with the shoulder of Marseille’s Chancel Mbemba.

UPDATE: Tottenham announced on Monday that Son is set to undergo surgery “to stabilize a fracture around his left eye.” The club’s statement did not give a timetable for Son’s return. South Korea will open their 2022 World Cup campaign against Uruguay on Nov. 24, 22 days from the surgery announcement.

We’ll have to see whether Son’s injury is a concussion or something facial, which could affect his availability moving forward.

Son has struggled this season, scoring five times in 18 appearances with all of the goals coming in a hat trick performance versus Leicester CIty and a brace versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Spurs have been without Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski for long spells this season, and that’s left Harry Kane to play basically every minute of every match for Tottenham. This won’t help that at all.

Mbemba would later score, giving Marseille a lead and putting Tottenham into third place and a place in the Europa League if it fails to reply over the final 45 minutes.

World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates

By Nov 3, 2022, 8:40 AM EDT
The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November to December.

From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.

Then we have the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final to look forward to.

Below is the schedule in full, details on how to watch the games and everything else you need..

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
Group stage game kick off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
Location: Qatar
TV channel in English: Fox
TV channel in Spanish: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Group A schedule (all kick off times ET)

November, 20: Qatar vs Ecuador – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 12pm
November, 21: Senegal vs Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
November, 25: Qatar vs Senegal – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
November, 25: Netherlands vs Ecuador – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
November, 29: Netherlands vs Qatar – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 10am
November, 29: Ecuador vs Senegal –  Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Group B schedule

November, 21: England vs Iran – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 21: USA vs Wales- Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November, 25: England vs USA – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
November, 25: Wales vs Iran – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
November, 29: Wales vs England – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November, 29: Iran vs USA – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group C schedule

November, 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 5am
November, 22: Mexico vs Poland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 26: Argentina vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 30: Poland vs Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm
November, 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Group D schedule

November, 22: France vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 2pm
November, 22: Denmark vs Tunisia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 26: France vs Denmark – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 26: Tunisia vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
November, 30: Tunisia vs France –  Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
November, 30: Australia vs Denmark – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Group E schedule

November, 23: Spain vs Costa Rica- Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 11am
November, 23: Germany vs Japan – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 27: Spain vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
November, 27: Japan vs Costa Rica – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
December, 1: Japan vs Spain – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
December, 1: Costa Rica vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group F schedule

November, 23: Belgium vs Canada – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November, 23: Morocco vs Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
November, 27: Belgium vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
November, 27: Croatia vs Canada – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
December, 1: Croatia vs Belgium – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
December, 1: Canada vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 10am

Group G schedule

November, 24: Brazil vs Serbia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 24: Switzerland vs Cameroon – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
November, 28: Brazil vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 28: Cameroon vs Serbia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
December, 2: Cameroon vs Brazil – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
December, 2: Serbia vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Group H schedule

November, 24: Portugal vs Ghana – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 24: Uruguay vs South Korea – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 28: Portugal vs Uruguay – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 28: South Korea vs Ghana – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
December, 2: South Korea vs Portugal – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
December, 2: Ghana vs Uruguay – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Round of 16 schedule

Match 49 – December, 3: Winner Group A vs Runners up Group B – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 50 – December, 3:  Winners Group C vs Runners up Group D – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Match 52 -December, 4: Winners Group D vs Runners up Group C – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 51 – December, 4: Winners Group B vs Runners up Group A – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Match 53 -December, 5: Winners Group E vs Runners up Group F – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Match 54 – December, 5: Winners Group G vs Runners up Group H – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Match 55 – December, 6: Winners Group F vs Runners up Group E – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 56 – December, 6: Winners Group H vs Runners up Group G – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Quarterfinal schedule

Match 58 – December, 9: Winners Match 53 vs Winners Match 54 – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 57 – December, 9: Winners Match 49 vs Winners Match 50 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

Match 60 – December, 10: Winners Match 55 vs Winners Match 56 – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 59 – December, 10: Winners Match 51 vs Winners Match 52 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Semifinal schedule

Match 61 – December, 13: Winners Match 57 vs Winners Match 58 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Match 62 – December, 14: Winners Match 59 vs Winners Match 60 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Third-place play-off

Match 63 – December, 17: Losers Match 61 vs Losers Match 62 – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Final

Match 64 – December, 18: Winners Match 61 vs Winners Match 62 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am