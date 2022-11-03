Southampton vs Newcastle: How to watch, stream link, team news

By Nov 3, 2022, 2:08 PM EDT
0 Comments

High-flying Newcastle United looks to stretch its Premier League unbeaten run to nine matches when it visits Southampton at St. Mary’s on Sunday (watch live, 9am ET online via Peacock Premium).

Saints are looking to win for the first time in three outings and will hope Joelinton’s suspension for yellow card accumulation and injuries to Fabian Schar and Alexander Isak keep the Magpies from playing their best.

STREAM LIVE SOUTHAMPTON vs NEWCASTLE

Newcastle is looking to stay in the top four with a win, while its Sunday hosts aim for a win to boost them clear of the bottom three. Saints enter the weekend one point clear of 18th-place Leicester City.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Southampton vs Newcastle.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Everton vs Leicester live
Everton vs Leicester City: How to watch, TV, live stream link
Chelsea vs Arsenal live
Chelsea vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Manchester City vs Fulham live
Manchester City vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Southampton vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday
Online: Stream online via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Saints need James Ward-Prowse to rediscover his best self and England would like that too ahead of the World Cup. Armel Bella-Kotchap is walking wounded as he looks to stay available for Germany duty at next month’s tournament in Qatar.

The Magpies have been led by a number of players but Atlanta United alum and Paraguay star Miguel Almiron is in the form of his Premier League life. “Miggy” has seven goals this season to sit below precious few players in the English top flight.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Armel Bella-Kotchap (shoulder). OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Kyle Walker-Peters (thigh)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Schar (thigh). OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Matt Ritchie (calf), Paul Dummett (calf), Karl Darlow (foot), Joelinton (suspension), Alexander Isak (thigh)

Everton vs Leicester City: How to watch, TV, live stream link

By Nov 3, 2022, 2:26 PM EDT
0 Comments

Everton looks to build on a 240-minute clean sheet run when a Leicester City side capable of scoring in bunches visits Goodison Park on Saturday (watch live, 1:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The day’s late game sees Leicester enter with two four-goal performances this month, though the Foxes are coming off a 1-0 home loss to Manchester City.

STREAM LIVE EVERTON vs LEICESTER

Leicester’s 11 points through 13 games have it 18th on the Premier League table, while Everton’s taken four of the last six points available to it and sits 12th with 14 points.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Leicester.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Southampton vs Newcastle live
Southampton vs Newcastle: How to watch, stream link, team news
Chelsea vs Arsenal live
Chelsea vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Manchester City vs Fulham live
Manchester City vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Everton vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 1:30pm ET, Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

The Toffees are coming off a scoreless draw with Fulham that saw Jordan Pickford shine between the sticks. Everton’s goalkeeper remains a key part of its season hopes.

Leicester’s allowed the third-most goals in the league this season as its defense has found life tough in the post-Kasper Schmeichel and -Wesley Fofana world. Newcomer Wout Faes has looked like a part of the solution in recent weeks.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ben Godfrey (calf), Andros Townsend (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle)

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (calf). OUT: Ricardo Pereira (lower leg), Ryan Bertrand (knee)

Chelsea vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 3, 2022, 10:55 AM EDT
0 Comments

Chelsea host Arsenal in a huge London derby at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as the Blues aim to slow down the Gunners.

STREAM LIVE CHELSEA v ARSENAL

Graham Potter’s Chelsea will be looking to respond to their humbling 4-1 defeat at Brighton last weekend as the Blues are struggling for consistency with formations, personnel and results all very unpredictable. They did beat Dinamo Zagreb in midweek at home as Potter once again shuffled his pack but injuries are becoming a real concern. Chelsea sit 10 points behind Arsenal heading into this derby.

As for the Gunners, there is no such problem on that score for Mikel Arteta as they sit two points clear atop the Premier League table heading into this weekend. After smashing five past Nottingham Forest last weekend, Arsenal look refreshed and their talented young side will be ready for this challenge.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Here’s everything you need for Chelsea vs Arsenal.

Premier League news

Everton vs Leicester live
Everton vs Leicester City: How to watch, TV, live stream link
Southampton vs Newcastle live
Southampton vs Newcastle: How to watch, stream link, team news
Manchester City vs Fulham live
Manchester City vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network 
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Chelsea lost at Brighton last time out and drew against Manchester United in their last home game as Potter’s side are going through a few issues, especially defensively. He continues to rotate his lineup, especially in attack, and despite just one defeat in 11 games it feels like Chelsea are still yet to fully come to life under the talented English coach. As for Arsenal, they are flying with 10 wins from their opening 12 games of the season and Arteta’s youngsters responded superbly after dropping points at Southampton. They battered Nottingham Forest from start to finish last weekend and they will need to replicate that slick attacking display to make the most of the chances they get at Chelsea. The Gunners will be looking for yet another fast start as that has been key to their early-season success and they will be dangerous on the break.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Raheem Sterling scored in the Champions League in midweek and Mason Mount put in a Man of the Match display, while Denis Zakaria scored on his debut and looked very decent in midfield after spending the last few months waiting for his chance. Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard have been superb all season long, while Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey are dominating midfield each week. Everyone is in great form for the Gunners.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Ben Chilwell suffered what looks like a very serious hamstring injury right at the end of their win against Dinamo Zagreb and that is another big blow for the Blues’ defense. He joins Reece James and Wesley Fofana on the sidelines, plus N’Golo Kante is also out with a long-term thigh issue. Kepa Arrizabalaga is also out so Edouard Mendy will start in goal, while Mateo Kovacic is a doubt. Given all of that, Christian Pulisic may be tasked with starting at left wing-back and he will have a tough battle against Bukayo Saka. Expect Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to also come back into the starting lineup.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

Emile Smith Rowe is out, while Matt Turner is working his way back to fitness from a groin issue. Mohamed Elneny is getting close to a return, while Oleksandr Zinchenko could be back on the bench for this clash. At the moment this is a very settled Arsenal lineup and Arteta will keep Gabriel Jesus up top with Saka (who has shaken off a knock), Martinelli and Odegaard floating around underneath him. Takehiro Tomiyasu has also been superb at left back and is expected to start there.

Latest USMNT news

World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...
World Cup 2022 Group B
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
USMNT
USMNT, Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards opens up on his fight against...

Manchester City vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 3, 2022, 9:55 AM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester City host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday as Pep Guardiola’s men aim to go back to the top of the Premier League table.

At least until Arsenal play again.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER CITY v FULHAM

City took care of business last week as they beat Leicester City and even with Erling Haaland out they remain an incredible team who are pretty unstoppable. After a midweek Champions League win against Sevilla kept them ticking over, Guardiola will want to win these final two Premier League games before the World Cup break to keep the pressure on Arsenal.

Fulham have played with no fear whatsoever on their return to the Premier League and Marco Silva’s side have their own prolific striker in Aleksandar Mitrovic. The Cottagers sit in seventh place in the table, just five points off the top four. Who would have predicted that!?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Here’s everything you need for Manchester City vs Fulham.

Premier League news

Everton vs Leicester live
Everton vs Leicester City: How to watch, TV, live stream link
Southampton vs Newcastle live
Southampton vs Newcastle: How to watch, stream link, team news
Chelsea vs Arsenal live
Chelsea vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Manchester City vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network 
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Manchester City are clicking through the gears ominously and even with some injuries cropping up the squad they have assembled is so deep. Two points off Premier League leaders Arsenal is nothing for Guardiola’s men to worry about and they will feel very confident heading into the second half of the campaign. So will Fulham, as Silva has done a remarkable job and they are almost halfway to the magic 40 point mark. That is an incredible achievement for the newly-promoted side and there is a newfound resilience about this team, while their attacking talents are also firing on all cylinders.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Kevin de Bruyne continues to dazzle, as his spectacular free kick at Leicester last week proved, while Rodri is dominating games in midfield and Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo have been imperious defensively. Fulham’s Mitrovic is causing all kinds of problems, while Joao Palhinha and Andres Pereira have been excellent additions in midfield and so have experienced duo Wilian and Bernd Leno.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

The big question mark is around Erling Haaland who has missed City’s last two games with a small ankle issue as he has now recovered from illness. Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips remain out but both are working hard to return before the World Cup break. Manuel Akanji has a knock and is a doubt. Given all of that, 17-year-old Rico Lewis (who made his debut and scored in the midweek Champions League win against Sevilla) may start at right back, while Julian Alvarez could continue up top if Haaland isn’t fit enough to start.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

Bobby DeCordova Reid is suspended after picking up five yellow cards, while Layvin Kurzawa and Manor Solomon remain out. Kenny Tete should come in for DeCordova Reid at right back. Fulham suffered a big injury blow in midweek as winger Neeskens Kebano ruptured his Achilles in training and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Dan James is likely to start in his place.

Latest USMNT news

World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...
World Cup 2022 Group B
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
USMNT
USMNT, Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards opens up on his fight against...

Heung-min Son to undergo surgery on left eye; timetable for return unknown

By Nov 3, 2022, 8:45 AM EDT
0 Comments

Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-min Son was removed from Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League group stage finale with an apparent head injury.

Son, 30, was holding the left side of his head as he left the pitch following a hard aerial collision with the shoulder of Marseille’s Chancel Mbemba.

UPDATE: Tottenham announced on Monday that Son is set to undergo surgery “to stabilize a fracture around his left eye.” The club’s statement did not give a timetable for Son’s return. South Korea will open their 2022 World Cup campaign against Uruguay on Nov. 24, 22 days from the surgery announcement.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

We’ll have to see whether Son’s injury is a concussion or something facial, which could affect his availability moving forward.

Son has struggled this season, scoring five times in 18 appearances with all of the goals coming in a hat trick performance versus Leicester CIty and a brace versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Spurs have been without Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski for long spells this season, and that’s left Harry Kane to play basically every minute of every match for Tottenham. This won’t help that at all.

Mbemba would later score, giving Marseille a lead and putting Tottenham into third place and a place in the Europa League if it fails to reply over the final 45 minutes.

Latest Premier League

Everton vs Leicester live
Everton vs Leicester City: How to watch, TV, live stream link
Southampton vs Newcastle live
Southampton vs Newcastle: How to watch, stream link, team news
Chelsea vs Arsenal live
Chelsea vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news