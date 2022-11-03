Southampton vs Newcastle: How to watch, stream link, team news

Chelsea host Arsenal in a huge London derby at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as the Blues aim to slow down the Gunners.

Graham Potter’s Chelsea will be looking to respond to their humbling 4-1 defeat at Brighton last weekend as the Blues are struggling for consistency with formations, personnel and results all very unpredictable. They did beat Dinamo Zagreb in midweek at home as Potter once again shuffled his pack but injuries are becoming a real concern. Chelsea sit 10 points behind Arsenal heading into this derby.

As for the Gunners, there is no such problem on that score for Mikel Arteta as they sit two points clear atop the Premier League table heading into this weekend. After smashing five past Nottingham Forest last weekend, Arsenal look refreshed and their talented young side will be ready for this challenge.

Here’s everything you need for Chelsea vs Arsenal.

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Chelsea lost at Brighton last time out and drew against Manchester United in their last home game as Potter’s side are going through a few issues, especially defensively. He continues to rotate his lineup, especially in attack, and despite just one defeat in 11 games it feels like Chelsea are still yet to fully come to life under the talented English coach. As for Arsenal, they are flying with 10 wins from their opening 12 games of the season and Arteta’s youngsters responded superbly after dropping points at Southampton. They battered Nottingham Forest from start to finish last weekend and they will need to replicate that slick attacking display to make the most of the chances they get at Chelsea. The Gunners will be looking for yet another fast start as that has been key to their early-season success and they will be dangerous on the break.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Raheem Sterling scored in the Champions League in midweek and Mason Mount put in a Man of the Match display, while Denis Zakaria scored on his debut and looked very decent in midfield after spending the last few months waiting for his chance. Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard have been superb all season long, while Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey are dominating midfield each week. Everyone is in great form for the Gunners.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Ben Chilwell suffered what looks like a very serious hamstring injury right at the end of their win against Dinamo Zagreb and that is another big blow for the Blues’ defense. He joins Reece James and Wesley Fofana on the sidelines, plus N’Golo Kante is also out with a long-term thigh issue. Kepa Arrizabalaga is also out so Edouard Mendy will start in goal, while Mateo Kovacic is a doubt. Given all of that, Christian Pulisic may be tasked with starting at left wing-back and he will have a tough battle against Bukayo Saka. Expect Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to also come back into the starting lineup.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

Emile Smith Rowe is out, while Matt Turner is working his way back to fitness from a groin issue. Mohamed Elneny is getting close to a return, while Oleksandr Zinchenko could be back on the bench for this clash. At the moment this is a very settled Arsenal lineup and Arteta will keep Gabriel Jesus up top with Saka (who has shaken off a knock), Martinelli and Odegaard floating around underneath him. Takehiro Tomiyasu has also been superb at left back and is expected to start there.

