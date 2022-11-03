Manchester City host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday as Pep Guardiola’s men aim to go back to the top of the Premier League table.

At least until Arsenal play again.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER CITY v FULHAM

City took care of business last week as they beat Leicester City and even with Erling Haaland out they remain an incredible team who are pretty unstoppable. After a midweek Champions League win against Sevilla kept them ticking over, Guardiola will want to win these final two Premier League games before the World Cup break to keep the pressure on Arsenal.

Fulham have played with no fear whatsoever on their return to the Premier League and Marco Silva’s side have their own prolific striker in Aleksandar Mitrovic. The Cottagers sit in seventh place in the table, just five points off the top four. Who would have predicted that!?

Here’s everything you need for Manchester City vs Fulham.

Premier League news Heung-min Son to undergo surgery on left eye; timetable for return unknown England squad projection for 2022 World Cup Champions League draw: Who will Premier League teams meet in Round of 16?

How to watch Manchester City vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Manchester City are clicking through the gears ominously and even with some injuries cropping up the squad they have assembled is so deep. Two points off Premier League leaders Arsenal is nothing for Guardiola’s men to worry about and they will feel very confident heading into the second half of the campaign. So will Fulham, as Silva has done a remarkable job and they are almost halfway to the magic 40 point mark. That is an incredible achievement for the newly-promoted side and there is a newfound resilience about this team, while their attacking talents are also firing on all cylinders.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Kevin de Bruyne continues to dazzle, as his spectacular free kick at Leicester last week proved, while Rodri is dominating games in midfield and Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo have been imperious defensively. Fulham’s Mitrovic is causing all kinds of problems, while Joao Palhinha and Andres Pereira have been excellent additions in midfield and so have experienced duo Wilian and Bernd Leno.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

The big question mark is around Erling Haaland who has missed City’s last two games with a small ankle issue as he has now recovered from illness. Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips remain out but both are working hard to return before the World Cup break. Manuel Akanji has a knock and is a doubt. Given all of that, 17-year-old Rico Lewis (who made his debut and scored in the midweek Champions League win against Sevilla) may start at right back, while Julian Alvarez could continue up top if Haaland isn’t fit enough to start.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

Bobby DeCordova Reid is suspended after picking up five yellow cards, while Layvin Kurzawa and Manor Solomon remain out. Kenny Tete should come in for DeCordova Reid at right back. Fulham suffered a big injury blow in midweek as winger Neeskens Kebano ruptured his Achilles in training and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Dan James is likely to start in his place.

Latest USMNT news World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,... World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings USMNT, Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards opens up on his fight against...

Follow @JPW_NBCSports