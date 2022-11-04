Aston Villa vs Manchester United: The Red Devils will try to keep pace in the top-four race, as Unai Emery makes his Premier League return at Villa Park on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium).
Manchester United (23 points) sit 5th heading into matchweek 15, one point behind Newcastle and two points above 6th-place Chelsea. 16th is where Aston Villa (12 points) sit as Emery takes over on a permanent basis following Steven Gerrard’s recent departure.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Manchester United.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Man United live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & star players
Aaron Danks’ two-game tenure as interim manager saw Aston Villa achieve the best of results as well as the worst of results. The 4-0 victory over Brentford, which preceded Emery’s appointment, snapped a five-game winless skid before the 4-0 defeat to Newcastle brought them crashing back down to earth ahead of Emery’s start date. Now, the real work is already underway with a week of training in the books and a difficult, but winnable, debut to come on Sunday.
Injuries will make it anything but a cakewalk for Manchester United, who could be without as many as three of their top four attackers, with Bruno Fernandes suspended and Antony and Jadon Sancho both in a race against time to be fit. Marcus Rashford scored the only goal in the win over West Ham last weekend, but Fernandes played a star role before picking up his 5th yellow card of the season in second-half stoppage time. As a result, Cristiano Ronaldo could be handed another start (perhaps his final one for the club), though it would be his third in a week at the age of 37, leaving Ten Hag with only imperfect answers.
Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Ludwig Augustinsson (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Emiliano Martinez (concussion)
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Bruno Fernandes (suspension), Raphael Varane (thigh), Axel Tuanzebe (undisclosed), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Antony (undisclosed), Jadon Sancho (illness), Anthony Martial (back)