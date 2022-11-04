Premier League odds, picks: Week 15 of the 2022-23 season

Another top weekend of Premier League action is schedule for Saturday and Sunday and there’s a pair of big-time top-four tests on the docket.
Liverpool and Tottenham will meet in a big to solidify their hopes to keep moving up the table, while Chelsea and Arsenal stage a London derby litmus test.
There’s a bottom-half clash as well, as Leeds and Bournemouth look to pull clearer of the relegation zone.
Is this the week Manchester City leaps into first place and stays there? The first part can happen with a win over Fulham on Saturday, but the second part hinges on the aforementioned Arsenal visit to Chelsea.
PST’s Premier League picks standings after Week 14
Considering that winning requires getting the correct result (win, loss, or draw), getting a ‘W’ in picks isn’t all that easy.
STANDINGS
Wk14
JPW 6-4
Andy 5-5
Nick 7-3
Season
Joe Prince-Wright, 64-62
Nick Mendola, 62-63
Andy Edwards, 54-71
Premier League picks: Week 15 of the 2022-23 season
Leeds vs Bournemouth
Odds: Leeds (-136) v Bournemouth (+350) | Draw (+280)
Kickoff: 11am ET Saturday
TV Channel/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
JPW: Leeds 2-2 Bournemouth
Andy: Leed 3-1 Bournemouth
Nick: Leeds 2-0 Bournemouth
Man City vs Fulham
Odds: Man City (-800) v Fulham (+1600) | Draw (+800)
Kickoff: 11am ET Saturday
TV Channel/Stream: USA Network – Stream live on NBCSports.com
JPW: Man City 3-1 Fulham
Andy: Man City 4-1 Fulham
Nick: Man City 2-0 Fulham
Nottingham Forest vs Brentford
Odds: Nottingham Forest (+175) v Brentford (+155) | Draw (+230)
Kickoff: 11am ET Saturday
TV Channel/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
JPW: Forest 1-1 Brentford
Andy: Forest 2-2 Brentford
Nick: Forest 1-1 Brentford
Wolves vs Brighton
Odds: Wolves (+240) v Brighton (+115) | Draw (+230)
Kickoff: 11am ET Saturday
TV Channel/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
JPW: Wolves 1-2 Brighton
Andy: Wolves 0-2 Brighton
Nick: Wolves 0-1 Brighton
Everton vs Leicester City
Odds: Everton (+135) v Leicester City (+200) | Draw (+230)
Kickoff: 1:30pm ET Saturday
TV Channel/Stream: NBC – Stream live on NBCSports.com
JPW: Everton 1-1 Leicester
Andy: Everton 3-1 Leicester
Nick: Everton 0-0 Leicester
Chelsea vs Arsenal
Odds: Chelsea (+160) v Arsenal (+170) | Draw (+230)
Kickoff: 7am ET Sunday
TV Channel/Stream: USA Network – Stream live on NBCSports.com
JPW: Chelsea 1-3 Arsenal
Andy: Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal
Nick: Chelsea 1-2 Arsenal
Aston Villa vs Manchester United
Odds: Villa (+240) v Man United (+110) | Draw (+250)
Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday
TV Channel/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
JPW: Villa 0-1 Man Utd
Andy: Aston Villa 1-2
Nick: Villa 1-1 Man Utd
Southampton vs Newcastle
Odds: Southampton (+290) v Newcastle (-110) | Draw (+260)
Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday
TV Channel/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
JPW: Saints 1-2 Newcastle
Andy: Saints 2-3 Newcastle
Nick: Saints 0-2 Newcastle
West Ham vs Crystal Palace
Odds: West Ham (-110) v Palace (+325) | Draw (+240)
Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday
TV Channel/Stream: USA Network – Stream live on NBCSports.com
JPW: West Ham 3-1 Palace
Andy: West Ham 2-2 Palace
Nick: West Ham 1-1 Palace
Tottenham vs Liverpool
Odds: Tottenham (+225) v Liverpool (+110) | Draw (+260)
Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday
TV Channel/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
JPW: Spurs 2-1 Liverpool
Andy: Spurs 2-2 Liverpool
Nick: Spurs 1-2 Liverpool