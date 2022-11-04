Premier League table

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 15 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Players, like Chelsea and France star N’Golo Kante, designated “out for World Cup” will miss the 2022 tournament in Qatar before (hopefully) returning to club football shortly thereafter.
Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.
Arsenal injuries
OUT: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Matt Turner (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Takehiro Tomiyasu (undisclosed)
Aston Villa injuries
OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Ludwig Augustinsson (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Emiliano Martinez (concussion)
Bournemouth injuries
OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Lloyd Kelly (knee), Neto (hamstring)
Brentford injuries
OUT: Ivan Toney (suspension), Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Aaron Hickey (ankle), Thomas Strakosha (ankle), Charlie Goode (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Christian Norgaard (achilles)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
OUT: Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joel Veltman (calf)
Chelsea injuries
OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring – out for World Cup), Reece James (knee – out for World Cup), Wesley Fofana (knee), Kepa Arrizabalaga (foot), Ben Chilwell (hamstring)
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: Chris Richards (leg), James McArthur (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Odsonne Edouard (knock), Chieck Doucoure (undisclosed)
Everton injuries
OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Yerry Mina (ankle)
Fulham injuries
OUT: Bobby De Cordova-Reid (suspension), Manor Solomon (knee), Neeskens Kebano (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Layvin Kurzawz (calf)
Leeds United injuries
OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (ankle), Luis Sinisterra (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Archie Gray (ankle)
Leicester City injuries
OUT: Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (calf)
Liverpool injuries
OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Diogo Jota (thigh), Arthur Melo (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Joel Matip (calf), Naby Keita (undisclosed), James Milner (head)
Manchester City injuries
OUT: Kyle Walker (groin), Kalvin Phillips (shoulder), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Erling Haaland (foot)
Manchester United injuries
OUT: Bruno Fernandes (suspension), Raphael Varane (thigh), Axel Tuanzebe (undisclosed), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Antony (undisclosed), Jadon Sancho (illness), Anthony Martial (back)
Newcastle United injuries
OUT: Aleksander Isak (thigh), Joelinton (suspension), Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Karl Darlow (ankle), Paul Dummett (calf)
Nottingham Forest injuries
OUT: Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Jack Colback (back)), Harry Toffolo (thigh)
Southampton injuries
OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Kyle Walker-Peters (thigh)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
OUT: Son Heung-min (face – MORE), Richarlison (calf), Cristian Romero (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Dejan Kulusevski (thigh)
West Ham United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Paqueta (shoulder), Maxwel Cornet (calf), Lukasz Fabianski (knee)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Diego Costa (suspension), Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Matheus Nunes (shoulder), Tote Gomes (undisclosed)