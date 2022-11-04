Tottenham host Liverpool on Sunday in a huge game for two teams hoping to finish in the top four, at the very least, this season.

Sparks usually fly when these two collide.

Antonio Conte’s Spurs secured a dramatic late win at Marseille in midweek to finish top of their UEFA Champions League group and make it into the last 16. Their form has been patchy in recent weeks but they still sit in third place heading into this weekend, 10 points ahead of Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Napoli in midweek but still finished second in their Champions League group as they are also in the last 16. However, in the Premier League they’ve suffered shocking back-to-back defeats to Nottingham Forest and Leeds United which ended their mini revival.

Here’s everything you need for Tottenham vs Liverpool.

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Spurs have been struggling along and defeats to Manchester United and Newcastle set them back in recent weeks. However, they’ve shown a real fighting spirit and comeback wins against Bournemouth and Marseille have put them in a decent spot with two league games to go until the World Cup break. Conte’s men have been dropping really deep in games and that will probably be their plan once again, especially with Richarlison and Heung-min Son out injured and Dejan Kulusevski close to a return. For Liverpool, defensive issues continue to haunt them and there has been a malaise around them all season long. The regular energy levels just aren’t there and Klopp is trying to rotate his team as much as possible but injuries have also piled up for the Reds.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Harry Kane is having a sensational season for Spurs and he will be their main man as the other three forwards in Spurs’ rotation are out injured. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur are also ticking over nicely and have scored the winning goals over the past two games. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has scored in each of his last three games, while Darwin Nunez has scored five in his last seven outings as they’re doing their best to give Liverpool something to hold on to.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

Spurs confirmed that Heung-min Son will have surgery on a fractured eye socket and the South Korean superstar faces an anxious wait to see if he will be available to play in the World Cup. Kulusevski could return and Richarlison is out, while Cristian Romero is also recovering from a knock and won’t be available. All of that means Lucas Moura and Bryan Gil could support Harry Kane in attack.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo and James Milner are all out, while Joel Matip remains a doubt. Klopp is likely to start Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott after that quartet were on the bench for the midweek win against Napoli.

