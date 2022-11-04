West Ham vs Crystal Palace: Both the Hammers and the Eagles will have their eyes fixed on the top half of the Premier League table when they meet at London Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ). STREAM LIVE WEST HAM vs CRYSTAL PALACE

Crystal Palace (16 points) are one of six sides separated by three points from Liverpool in 9th, down to Bournemouth in 14th. One loss, you might climb four places; one loss, you might drop four. Such is the mid-table life these days. Also among those six sides is West Ham (14 points) in 13th.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Crystal Palace.

How to watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday

TV channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

West Ham breezed through the group stage of the Europa Conference League without dropping a single point, while also navigating a loaded Premier League fixture list on short rest a half-dozen times. Though they have won just one of their last four PL games, the Hammers were only beaten by Liverpool and then Manchester United, both by the narrowest of 1-0 margins. Even when the results aren’t perfect, the performances are encouraging and improving all the time, but they won’t make the leap to the next level until someone steps up as a consistent goalscorer (no one has scored more than 2 PL goals through 13 games).

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are producing both results and performances these days, with Patrick Vieira’s side going 3W-1D-1L in their last five PL fixtures. Wilfried Zaha (5 goals) remains the main man at Selhurst Park, but this season he’s getting a bit more help than usual, with Odsonne Edouard scoring three in the last six games and Eberechi Eze chipping in with two of his own in recent weeks.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Paqueta (shoulder), Maxwel Cornet (calf), Lukasz Fabianski (knee)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Chris Richards (leg), James McArthur (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Odsonne Edouard (knock), Chieck Doucoure (undisclosed)

