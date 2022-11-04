World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings

By Nov 4, 2022, 8:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play.

Can Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste breeze into the knockout rounds? Or will Mexico and Poland push them all the way? As for Saudi Arabia, they eased through qualifying so can we expect more from them at this World Cup?

Everybody will think Argentina will advance from this group (and likely win the World Cup) while one of Mexico and Poland will join them in the last 16. That opening game between El Tri and Robert Lewandowski’s Poland seems vital in deciding who will advance to the last 16.

Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group C.

Group C schedule (all times ET)

November, 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 5am
November, 22: Mexico vs Poland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 26: Argentina vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 30: Poland vs Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm
November, 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

When: November 22-30 2022
Group stage game kick off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm
Location: Qatar
TV channel in English: Fox
TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Argentina

Current FIFA world ranking: 3
World Cup titles: 2 (1978, 1986)
World Cup appearances: 17
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (2nd place)
Coach: Lionel Scaloni
Key players: Lionel Messi, Angel de Maria, Lautaro Martinez

Mexico

Current FIFA world ranking: 13
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 16
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONCACAF (2nd place)
Coach: Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino
Key players: Guillermo Ochoa, Hector Herrera, Raul Jimenez

Poland

Current FIFA world ranking: 26
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs, Path B
Coach: Czeslaw Michniewicz
Key players: Robert Lewandowski, Wojciech Szczesny, Piotr Zielinski

Saudi Arabia

Current FIFA world ranking: 51
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC (Won Group B)
Coach: Herve Renard
Key players: Salem Al-Dawsari, Fahad Al-Muwallad, Mohammed Al-Owais

Premier League odds, picks: Week 15 of the 2022-23 season

By Nov 4, 2022, 10:35 AM EDT
0 Comments

Another top weekend of Premier League action is schedule for Saturday and Sunday and there’s a pair of big-time top-four tests on the docket.

Liverpool and Tottenham will meet in a big to solidify their hopes to keep moving up the table, while Chelsea and Arsenal stage a London derby litmus test.

There’s a bottom-half clash as well, as Leeds and Bournemouth look to pull clearer of the relegation zone.

Is this the week Manchester City leaps into first place and stays there? The first part can happen with a win over Fulham on Saturday, but the second part hinges on the aforementioned Arsenal visit to Chelsea.

PST’s Premier League picks standings after Week 14

Considering that winning requires getting the correct result (win, loss, or draw), getting a ‘W’ in picks isn’t all that easy.

STANDINGS

Wk14

JPW 6-4
Andy 5-5
Nick 7-3

Season

Joe Prince-Wright, 64-62
Nick Mendola, 62-63
Andy Edwards, 54-71

Premier League picks: Week 15 of the 2022-23 season

Full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet – PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

You can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

Leeds vs Bournemouth

Odds: Leeds (-136) v Bournemouth (+350)  | Draw (+280)
Kickoff: 11am ET Saturday
TV Channel/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

JPW: Leeds 2-2 Bournemouth
Andy: Leed 3-1 Bournemouth
Nick: Leeds 2-0 Bournemouth

Man City vs Fulham

Odds: Man City (-800) v Fulham (+1600)  | Draw (+800)
Kickoff: 11am ET Saturday
TV Channel/Stream: USA Network – Stream live on NBCSports.com

JPW: Man City 3-1 Fulham
Andy: Man City 4-1 Fulham
Nick: Man City 2-0 Fulham

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

Odds: Nottingham Forest (+175) v Brentford (+155)  | Draw (+230)
Kickoff: 11am ET Saturday
TV Channel/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

JPW: Forest 1-1 Brentford
Andy: Forest 2-2 Brentford
Nick: Forest 1-1 Brentford

Wolves vs Brighton

Odds: Wolves (+240) v Brighton (+115)  | Draw (+230)
Kickoff: 11am ET Saturday
TV Channel/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

JPW: Wolves 1-2 Brighton
Andy: Wolves 0-2 Brighton
Nick: Wolves 0-1 Brighton

Everton vs Leicester City

Odds: Everton (+135) v Leicester City (+200)  | Draw (+230)
Kickoff: 1:30pm ET Saturday
TV Channel/Stream: NBC – Stream live on NBCSports.com

JPW: Everton 1-1 Leicester
Andy: Everton 3-1 Leicester
Nick: Everton 0-0 Leicester

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Odds: Chelsea (+160) v Arsenal  (+170)  | Draw (+230)
Kickoff: 7am ET Sunday
TV Channel/Stream: USA Network – Stream live on NBCSports.com

JPW: Chelsea 1-3 Arsenal
Andy: Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal
Nick: Chelsea 1-2 Arsenal

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Odds: Villa (+240) v Man United (+110)  | Draw (+250)
Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday
TV Channel/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

JPW: Villa 0-1 Man Utd
Andy: Aston Villa 1-2
Nick: Villa 1-1 Man Utd

Southampton vs Newcastle

Odds: Southampton (+290) v Newcastle (-110)  | Draw (+260)
Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday
TV Channel/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

JPW: Saints 1-2 Newcastle
Andy: Saints 2-3 Newcastle
Nick: Saints 0-2 Newcastle

West Ham vs Crystal Palace

Odds: West Ham (-110) v Palace (+325)  | Draw (+240)
Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday
TV Channel/Stream: USA Network – Stream live on NBCSports.com

JPW: West Ham 3-1 Palace
Andy: West Ham 2-2 Palace
Nick: West Ham 1-1 Palace

Tottenham vs Liverpool

Odds: Tottenham (+225) v Liverpool (+110)  | Draw (+260)
Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday
TV Channel/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

JPW: Spurs 2-1 Liverpool
Andy: Spurs 2-2 Liverpool
Nick: Spurs 1-2 Liverpool

Tottenham vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 4, 2022, 8:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

Tottenham host Liverpool on Sunday in a huge game for two teams hoping to finish in the top four, at the very least, this season.

Sparks usually fly when these two collide.

STREAM LIVE TOTTENHAM v LIVERPOOL

Antonio Conte’s Spurs secured a dramatic late win at Marseille in midweek to finish top of their UEFA Champions League group and make it into the last 16. Their form has been patchy in recent weeks but they still sit in third place heading into this weekend, 10 points ahead of Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Napoli in midweek but still finished second in their Champions League group as they are also in the last 16. However, in the Premier League they’ve suffered shocking back-to-back defeats to Nottingham Forest and Leeds United which ended their mini revival.

Here’s everything you need for Tottenham vs Liverpool.

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: Peacock 
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Spurs have been struggling along and defeats to Manchester United and Newcastle set them back in recent weeks. However, they’ve shown a real fighting spirit and comeback wins against Bournemouth and Marseille have put them in a decent spot with two league games to go until the World Cup break. Conte’s men have been dropping really deep in games and that will probably be their plan once again, especially with Richarlison and Heung-min Son out injured and Dejan Kulusevski close to a return. For Liverpool, defensive issues continue to haunt them and there has been a malaise around them all season long. The regular energy levels just aren’t there and Klopp is trying to rotate his team as much as possible but injuries have also piled up for the Reds.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Harry Kane is having a sensational season for Spurs and he will be their main man as the other three forwards in Spurs’ rotation are out injured. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur are also ticking over nicely and have scored the winning goals over the past two games. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has scored in each of his last three games, while Darwin Nunez has scored five in his last seven outings as they’re doing their best to give Liverpool something to hold on to.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

Spurs confirmed that Heung-min Son will have surgery on a fractured eye socket and the South Korean superstar faces an anxious wait to see if he will be available to play in the World Cup. Kulusevski could return and Richarlison is out, while Cristian Romero is also recovering from a knock and won’t be available. All of that means Lucas Moura and Bryan Gil could support Harry Kane in attack.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo and James Milner are all out, while Joel Matip remains a doubt. Klopp is likely to start Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott after that quartet were on the bench for the midweek win against Napoli.

World Cup 2022 Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea schedule, fixtures, rankings

By Nov 4, 2022, 8:05 AM EDT
0 Comments

Expect fireworks when a star-studded World Cup 2022 Group H puts Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Heung-min Son, and Thomas Partey in the same group this November.

All World Cup groups have megastars but Portugal and Uruguay will be considered contenders if not favorites to reach the semifinals in Qatar.

Premier League fans will know players from every single team.

Portugal (Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo, Partey), Uruguay (Darwin Nunez, Rodrigo Betancur), Tottenham Hotspur (Son), and Ghana (Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Jeff Schlupp) are among the PL players set to contribute to the cause.

Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group H.

Group H schedule

November 24: Portugal vs Ghana – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November 24: Uruguay vs South Korea – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November 28: Portugal vs Uruguay – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November 28: South Korea vs Ghana – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
December 2: South Korea vs Portugal – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
December 2: Ghana vs Uruguay – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

When: November 24 – December 2 2022
Group stage game kick off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm
Location: Qatar
TV channel in English: Fox
TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Portugal

Current FIFA world ranking: 9
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs
Coach: Fernando Santos
Key players: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo

Ghana

Current FIFA world ranking: 61
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 4
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF via playoffs
Coach: Otto Addo
Key players: Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Jeff Schlupp

Uruguay

Current FIFA world ranking: 14
World Cup titles: 2 (1930, 1950)
World Cup appearances: 14
How they qualified: Qualified from CONMEBOL
Coach: Diego Alonso
Key players: Luis Suarez, Federico Valverde, Darwin Nunez, Rodrigo Betancur

South Korea

Current FIFA world ranking: 28
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 10
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC
Coach: Paulo Bento
Key players: Heung-min Son, Young-gwon Kim, In-beom Hwang, Woo-yeong Jeong

World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners

By Nov 4, 2022, 8:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

The World Cup 2022 odds are already intriguing.

Who’s going to lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday, Dec. 18, and what are the current betting odds for them to do so?

Odds for not only who will be crowned world champions this winter in Qatar, but also for each one of the eight groups, were posted.

Check out the 2022 World Cup winners betting odds below, provided by our partner, PointsBet.

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

When: November 21, 2022 to December 18, 2022
Group stage game kick off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm
Location: Qatar
TV channel in English: Fox
TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

World Cup odds – group stage winners

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links. Here are the odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

Group A

Netherlands -223
Senegal +400
Ecuador +550
Qatar +1600

Group B

England -304
Wales +550
USA +600
Iran +1800

Group C

Argentina -223
Poland +450
Mexico +450
Saudi Arabia +2500

Group D

France -250
Denmark +275
Tunisia +1400
Australia +2000

Group E

Spain -112
Germany +110
Japan +1200
Costa Rica +5000

Group F

Belgium -200
Croatia +250
Morocco +1000
Canada +1200

Group G

Brazil -250
Switzerland +500
Serbia +600
Cameroon +1200

Group H

Portugal -154
Uruguay +200
Ghana +1100
South Korea +1100

World Cup 2022 odds – winners

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links. Here are the odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

Brazil +450
France +550
Argentina +650
England +700
Spain +800
Germany +1000
Belgium +1200
Netherlands +1200
Portugal +1200
Denmark +2800
Croatia +5000
Uruguay +5000
Switzerland +8000
Senegal +8000
Mexico +10000
Serbia +10000
Wales +125000
USA +15000
Poland +15000
Ecuador +20000
Qatar +25000
Cameroon +25000
Canada +25000
Ghana +30000
Japan +30000
Morocco +30000
South Korea +30000
Iran +35000
Australia +50000
Tunisia +50000
Costa Rica +100000
Saudi Arabia +1000000

