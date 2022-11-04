World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners

The World Cup 2022 odds are already intriguing.
Who’s going to lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday, Dec. 18, and what are the current betting odds for them to do so?
[ MORE: 2022 World Cup schedule, how to watch, start time, dates ]
Odds for not only who will be crowned world champions this winter in Qatar, but also for each one of the eight groups, were posted.
Check out the 2022 World Cup winners betting odds below, provided by our partner, PointsBet.
World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live
When: November 21, 2022 to December 18, 2022
Group stage game kick off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm
Location: Qatar
TV channel in English: Fox
TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
World Cup odds – group stage winners
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links. Here are the odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.
Group A
Netherlands -223
Senegal +400
Ecuador +550
Qatar +1600
Group B
England -304
Wales +550
USA +600
Iran +1800
Group C
Argentina -223
Poland +450
Mexico +450
Saudi Arabia +2500
Group D
France -250
Denmark +275
Tunisia +1400
Australia +2000
Group E
Spain -112
Germany +110
Japan +1200
Costa Rica +5000
Group F
Belgium -200
Croatia +250
Morocco +1000
Canada +1200
Group G
Brazil -250
Switzerland +500
Serbia +600
Cameroon +1200
Group H
Portugal -154
Uruguay +200
Ghana +1100
South Korea +1100
World Cup 2022 odds – winners
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links. Here are the odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.
Brazil +450
France +550
Argentina +650
England +700
Spain +800
Germany +1000
Belgium +1200
Netherlands +1200
Portugal +1200
Denmark +2800
Croatia +5000
Uruguay +5000
Switzerland +8000
Senegal +8000
Mexico +10000
Serbia +10000
Wales +125000
USA +15000
Poland +15000
Ecuador +20000
Qatar +25000
Cameroon +25000
Canada +25000
Ghana +30000
Japan +30000
Morocco +30000
South Korea +30000
Iran +35000
Australia +50000
Tunisia +50000
Costa Rica +100000
Saudi Arabia +1000000