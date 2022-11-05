Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Youri Tielemans’ latest golazo led Leicester City out of the bottom three while reminding Everton its season isn’t far away from worry itself.

Harvey Barnes added an 86th-minute marker as the Foxes beat Everton 2-0 on Saturday at Goodison Park, climbing into 14th place with 14 points.

That’s the same point haul as 15th-place Everton, who has one worse mark in the goal differential column.

Southampton occupies 18th place with 12 points at the moment, while 17th-place Aston Villa also has 12.

What we learned from Everton vs Leicester

Foxes finding form: There’s no guarantee that Leicester City will stay out of the bottom three but Brendan Rodgers has the team better organized and much harder to break down over 90 minutes. New center back Wout Faes has received a lot of love for that, and that’s understandable, but the side is strong up the middle with Boubakary Soumare, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Youri Tielemans joining James Maddison is controlling the central spaces. Throw in a more comfortable Danny Ward between the sticks and Leicester will be feeling hopeful and probably won’t want the World Cup break.

Everton, too, is improved but injury again rears head at Calvert-Lewin: The Toffees have scored multiple goals in just two of 15 matches this season. Frank Lampard’s side has also been shutout six times and their only three goals from their last five outings came in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace. The 61st-minute exit of center forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin isn’t going to help things. Not that the English forward has been going great guns since, well scoring three goals in three games to start last season, but Everton’s 11 goals in Premier League play is better than only Wolves and Saints.

Tactical Technical focus

This was a game that would go as far as the midfields, and it comes as no surprise that the moment of wonder came from that position, when Tielemans showed technical class in lashing a loose ball off the cross bar and over the line.

Stars of the show

Kieran Dewsbury-Hall

James Maddison

Vitaliy Mykolenko

Youri Tielemans

Alex Iwobi

What’s next?

Everton has back-to-back Bournemouth away, Tuesday in the League Cup and Saturday In the Premier League.

Leicester hosts Newport County on Tuesday in the League Cup third round before visiting West Ham at 10am ET Saturday.

Key storylines & star players

The Toffees are coming off a scoreless draw with Fulham that saw Jordan Pickford shine between the sticks. Everton’s goalkeeper remains a key part of its season hopes.

Leicester’s allowed the third-most goals in the league this season as its defense has found life tough in the post-Kasper Schmeichel and -Wesley Fofana world. Newcomer Wout Faes has looked like a part of the solution in recent weeks.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ben Godfrey (calf), Andros Townsend (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle)

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ricardo Pereira (lower leg), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Jonny Evans (calf).

