Leeds vs Bournemouth recap: From 1-0 up, to 3-1 down, to 4-3 up at full-time, Leeds took all three points the hardest way possible at Elland Road on Saturday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Rodrigo opened the scoring after Leeds were awarded a penalty kick after 50 seconds, but the advantage last only until the 7th minute when Marcus Tavernier was left unmarked at the back post for an easy equalizer. Philip Billing hit a laser into the top corner to give Bournemouth a 2-1 lead in the 19th and Dominic Solanke doubled the Cherries’ lead just after halftime.

But Sam Greenwood curled a stunner home right on the hour mark and Liam Cooper turned home the game’s second equalizer in the 68th minute, setting the stage for last week’s hero, Crysencio Summerville, to seize the moment once again, just as he did to beat Liverpool at Anfield. The 21-year-old Dutchman also won the penalty in the 1st minute, playing a pivotal part in two of the four goals on the day.

The victory sends Leeds (15 points) up to 12th in the Premier League table, up three spots from 15th, where they began matchweek 15. 9th-place Liverpool are, for the time being, just one point above Leeds. Bournemouth (13 points), meanwhile, have lost four straight PL games and have blown a pair of two-goal, second-half leads in back-to-back games, coming away with zero points from the six they hand in their hands. The Cherries will welcome the World Cup break with open arms, as an

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news Youri Tielemans’ latest wonderstrike leads Leicester past Everton Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season? Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

What we learned from Leeds vs Bournemouth

Poor defending + naive tactics = Leeds’ defense

Both of the following points are true: 1) the Leeds defenders have made far too many needless, unforced mistakes this season, and did so again on Saturday; 2) Jesse Marsch’s tactics have left Leeds far too exposed when they transition from attacking to reform their defensive shape. There’s plenty of blame to go around for Saturday’s woeful defensive display, with both sides letting the other down.

The Cherries took the space in behind the full backs, who had pushed well forward to join the attack, playing one simple ball out from defense and they were in on goal. That was the first half, when the players weren’t put in the right positions to succeed. Bournemouth went 3-1 up just three minutes into the second half, when Leeds had four defenders back to defend two attackers on a no-danger counter-attack, and no one stepped forward to make a play on either.

This is the Premier League. It doesn’t matter if you’re playing the worst or cheapest assembled side in the league, you simply cannot survive with such an imbalance. Leeds are much too talented to find themselves in another relegation battle this season, and they won’t if they sort out the defensive issues to any degree.

Follow @AndyEdMLS

How to watch Leeds vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Leeds really needed that win at Liverpool and Jesse Marsch’s side have been unlucky so far this season and just haven’t been putting chances away. The American coach will hope that huge victory will boost morale and get his players clicking into place in the final third. And with expectation levels so high, anything other than a resounding win against Bournemouth will be seen as a step back. With Leeds heading to Tottenham in their final game before the World Cup break, a win against the Cherries is much-needed to give them a little bit of a cushion above the drop zone. As for Bournemouth, they sit just one point above Leeds heading into this game as defensive issues have started to crop up. O’Neil has done a fine job to steady the ship but it will be intriguing to see if he continues as Bournemouth boss after the World Cup break.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier was sensational against Liverpool, while Crysencio Summerville has been very dangerous and Brenden Aaronson continues to cause problems galore. Bournemouth’s Kieffer Moore powered home two goals against Spurs and if the Cherries can get crosses into the box early and often, he will cause mayhem.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw remain out, while Luis Sinisterra, Archie Gray and Leo Fuhr Hjelde are doubts. Marsch may start Patrick Bamford and Wilfried Gnoto who both had an impact off the bench against Liverpool but Rodrigo, Summerville, Harrison and Aaronson looked a balanced threat.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

David Brooks, Lloyd Kelly and now goalkeeper Neto are out. Losing the latter is a real blow and Mark Travers will come into the lineup. It will be intriguing to see if the likes of Ryan Christie, Junior Stanislas and Jaidon Anthony start as Bournemouth will aim to hit Leeds on the break.

📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝 🔺 Fredericks starts

🔺 Unchanged elsewhere Our line up for #LEEBOU 📋 pic.twitter.com/2Fv2vKfJkq — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) November 5, 2022

Latest USMNT news World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,... USMNT squad projection for 2022 World Cup World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings

Follow @JPW_NBCSports