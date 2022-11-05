Manchester City vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, how to watch

By Nov 5, 2022, 11:30 AM EDT
4 Comments

Manchester City host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday as Pep Guardiola’s men aim to go back to the top of the Premier League table.

At least until Arsenal play again.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER CITY v FULHAM

City took care of business last week as they beat Leicester City and even with Erling Haaland out they remain an incredible team who are pretty unstoppable. After a midweek Champions League win against Sevilla kept them ticking over, Guardiola will want to win these final two Premier League games before the World Cup break to keep the pressure on Arsenal.

Fulham have played with no fear whatsoever on their return to the Premier League and Marco Silva’s side have their own prolific striker in Aleksandar Mitrovic. The Cottagers sit in seventh place in the table, just five points off the top four. Who would have predicted that!?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Here’s everything you need for Manchester City vs Fulham.

How to watch Manchester City vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network 
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Manchester City are clicking through the gears ominously and even with some injuries cropping up the squad they have assembled is so deep. Two points off Premier League leaders Arsenal is nothing for Guardiola’s men to worry about and they will feel very confident heading into the second half of the campaign. So will Fulham, as Silva has done a remarkable job and they are almost halfway to the magic 40 point mark. That is an incredible achievement for the newly-promoted side and there is a newfound resilience about this team, while their attacking talents are also firing on all cylinders.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Kevin de Bruyne continues to dazzle, as his spectacular free kick at Leicester last week proved, while Rodri is dominating games in midfield and Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo have been imperious defensively. Fulham’s Mitrovic is causing all kinds of problems, while Joao Palhinha and Andres Pereira have been excellent additions in midfield and so have experienced duo Wilian and Bernd Leno.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

The big question mark was around Erling Haaland who has missed City’s last two games with a small ankle issue as he has now recovered from illness, but he’s only fit enough to start on the bench. Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips remain out but both are working hard to return before the World Cup break. Manuel Akanji has recovered from a knock to start, while Julian Alvarez continues up top with Haaland not fit enough to start.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup

Bobby DeCordova Reid is suspended after picking up five yellow cards, while Layvin Kurzawa and Manor Solomon remain out. Kenny Tete comes in for DeCordova Reid at right back. Fulham suffered a big injury blow in midweek as winger Neeskens Kebano ruptured his Achilles in training and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Harry Wilson comes in for him, while the big news is Aleksandar Mitrovic is out so Carlos Vinicius starts.

USMNT squad projection for 2022 World Cup

By Nov 5, 2022, 11:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

There is already a lot of chat around the USMNT squad reveal on Nov. 9 and Gregg Berhalter has some really difficult decisions to make.

It is clear there are a few problem areas for the Stars and Stripes as they prepare to head to Qatar.

[ MORE: World Cup 2022 hub

Who will start at center back? Who will start up front? Will all of their stars be fully fit to face Wales, England and Iran in Group B?

Given recent results and performances, there is a lot of pressure on Berhalter and the USMNT need to get off to a flying start.

[ MORE: Everything you need to know for the World Cup in Qatar ]

Below is a look at the options and our USMNT squad projection.

What are the big dilemmas for Gregg Berhalter?

The same areas which have been an issue for the last few years: center back and up front. Walker Zimmerman will start at center back but the spot alongside him is a huge question mark following the injury to Miles Robinson. Aaron Long has struggled, while Chris Richards and Cameron Carter-Vickers both had injuries last month so couldn’t get valuable reps alongside Zimmerman. Could veteran Tim Ream be drafted in given his fine form for Fulham? It’s a possibility.

Up front there is a huge debate around Jordan Pefok. Most fans believe he should be called up but Berhalter didn’t call him up for the last camp and Josh Sargent and Ricardo Pepi were handed opportunities instead. Jesus Ferreira seems to have the No. 9 jersey for now but the USMNT has really lacked a clinical finisher since the heyday of Clint Dempsey, Jozy Altidore and Landon Donovan. It’s a big problem and perhaps one of the many talented attacking midfielders they have could play in a false nine?

Which players are on the bubble?

It is one of Sean Johnson and Ethan Horvath for the final goalkeeper spot on the roster and it seems like Johnson has just nudged ahead of Horvath at this point.

Tim Ream is having a great season for Fulham but doesn’t seem to fit what Berhalter wants from a center back, while Erik Palmer-Brown and Chris Richards are right on the edge of this squad.

Luca de la Torre is injured and if he isn’t good to go, expect one of Johnny Cardoso, Malik Tillman or Cristian Roldan to be called up.

Up top it seems like Berhalter isn’t a big fan of Jordan Pefok and Josh Sargent and Ricardo Pepi may sneak into the squad ahead of him. Jordan Morris and Paul Arriola seem like they may just sneak in too.

Projected USMNT squad for 2022 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Zack Steffen, Sean Johnson

Defenders: Reggie Cannon, DeAndre Yedlin, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Erik Palmer-Brown, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Kellyn Acosta, Luca de la Torre

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Tim Weah, Josh Sargent, Paul Arriola, Jordan Morris, Ricardo Pepi, Jesus Ferreira

Leeds vs Bournemouth, live! How to watch, stream link, team news

By Nov 5, 2022, 10:30 AM EDT
3 Comments

Leeds United host Bournemouth at Elland Road on Saturday as Jesse Marsch’s side look to build off their incredible win at Liverpool last time out.

STREAM LIVE LEEDS v BOURNEMOUTH

Their dramatic late win at Liverpool was their first in nine Premier League games and eased the pressure on American coach Jesse Marsch. For now. Leeds will be hoping that victory gives them the confidence to finish off chances and pick up the points their performances deserve, as they still sit just one point above the relegation zone.

As for Bournemouth, caretaker boss Gary O’Neil went six games unbeaten to kick off his time in charge but the Cherries have now lost three on the spin and he’s been incensed with some of the officiating decisions made against his team. Bournemouth were 2-0 up at home against Tottenham last time out but lost 3-2 after Rodrigo Bentancur’s last-gasp winner.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Here’s everything you need for Leeds vs Bournemouth.

How to watch Leeds vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock 
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Leeds really needed that win at Liverpool and Jesse Marsch’s side have been unlucky so far this season and just haven’t been putting chances away. The American coach will hope that huge victory will boost morale and get his players clicking into place in the final third. And with expectation levels so high, anything other than a resounding win against Bournemouth will be seen as a step back. With Leeds heading to Tottenham in their final game before the World Cup break, a win against the Cherries is much-needed to give them a little bit of a cushion above the drop zone. As for Bournemouth, they sit just one point above Leeds heading into this game as defensive issues have started to crop up. O’Neil has done a fine job to steady the ship but it will be intriguing to see if he continues as Bournemouth boss after the World Cup break.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier was sensational against Liverpool, while Crysencio Summerville has been very dangerous and Brenden Aaronson continues to cause problems galore. Bournemouth’s Kieffer Moore powered home two goals against Spurs and if the Cherries can get crosses into the box early and often, he will cause mayhem.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw remain out, while Luis Sinisterra, Archie Gray and Leo Fuhr Hjelde are doubts. Marsch may start Patrick Bamford and Wilfried Gnoto who both had an impact off the bench against Liverpool but Rodrigo, Summerville, Harrison and Aaronson looked a balanced threat.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

David Brooks, Lloyd Kelly and now goalkeeper Neto are out. Losing the latter is a real blow and Mark Travers will come into the lineup. It will be intriguing to see if the likes of Ryan Christie, Junior Stanislas and Jaidon Anthony start as Bournemouth will aim to hit Leeds on the break.

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford, live! How to watch, stream link, team news

By Nov 5, 2022, 10:10 AM EDT
4 Comments

Nottingham Forest host Brentford at the City Ground on Saturday as both teams aim to get back to winning ways.

STREAM LIVE NOTTINGHAM FOREST v BRENTFORD

Forest were hammered 5-0 at Arsenal last time out as after their shock home win against Liverpool they were brought back down to earth with an almighty thud. Steve Cooper will want to see a response from his side and the home fans will whip up a boisterous atmosphere down by the banks of the River Trent.

As for Brentford, the Bees haven’t won any of their last three and their last two away games have been heavy defeats, as they conceded five at Newcastle and four at Aston Villa. Thomas Frank will be hoping for a much better away day this time.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Here’s everything you need for Nottingham Forest vs Brentford.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock 
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Forest are hanging in there and that big win against Liverpool has kept them in touching distance of getting off the bottom of the table and out of the relegation zone. Steve Cooper’s side have won two of their 13 games this season and sit three points from safety. Both of those wins have come at home and they need to feed off the energy of their fans and return to being more solid after that battering at Arsenal. For Brentford, they have had a strange season and it has been a real mixed bag. They could have won against Wolves last time out but they have to improve on the road as they are yet to pick up a win on their travels in the Premier League this season. The Bees are always fun to watch but they will be without main main Ivan Toney for this game as he has picked up five yellow cards and is suspended.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi will be a real threat up top, while Ryan Yates has been excellent in midfield and Dean Henderson continues to get plenty of reps in goal and is doing his best to play the hero. For Brentford, main man Ivan Toney has eight Premier League goals to his name (only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have more) but he won’t be playing, so Bryan Mbuemo and Yoane Wissa will be tasked with the Bees’ attacking threat. Ben Mee and Rico Henry are having very solid campaigns.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

Omar Richards, Jack Colback, Harry Toffolo and Moussa Niakhate all remain out and Steve Cooper will have a few changes in mind as Neco Williams and Brennan Johnson could start.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

Toney being out is a huge blow for Brentford and Mbuemo, Wissa and Mikkel Damsgaard could start in attack. Pontus Jansson and Aaron Hickey remain out with injuries, which is another blow, while Mathias Jensen and Christian Norgaard are both doubts.

Wolves vs Brighton, live! Score, how to watch, stream link, lineups

By Nov 5, 2022, 10:05 AM EDT
3 Comments

Wolves vs Brighton: One side is desperate for a win to move out of the relegation zone, while the other could jump into the European places with a win at Molineux Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 11 am ET on Peacock Premium). 

STREAM LIVE WOLVES vs BRIGHTON

Wolves (10 points) enter matchweek 15 in 19th place, just a point off the bottom of the Premier League and two points adrift of safety. Brighton, on the other hand, continue to push for the top-seven (and -six, potentially on Saturday) as Roberto De Zerbi picks up where Graham Potter left off on the south coast.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Brighton

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Wolves vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11 am ET, Saturday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

In fact, last weekend’s 4-1 destruction of Chelsea (and new manager Potter) was De Zerbi’s first victory as Brighton boss, but it was hardly the side’s first impressive performance. The Italian has changed very little about the way the Seagulls play, cleverly realizing that either 1) the squad is built to play a certain way, so let them play that way; 2) it’s best to wait until the World Cup break to make any major tactical tweaks; or, 3) a bit of both.

Wolves have a new (temporary, maybe) manager as well, following Bruno Lage’s dismissal last month. He, too, has largely followed in the footsteps of his predecessor, only that’s not such a good thing when the last manager left for (poor) performance-related reasons, as opposed to stepping up to one of the biggest jobs in world football. Wolves had six points from eight games when Lage was fired; they have taken four points from their first five games under Steve Davis.

 

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Diego Costa (suspension), Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle), Matheus Nunes (shoulder), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee), Tote Gomes (undisclosed)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee)


Follow @AndyEdMLS