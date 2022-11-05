Nottingham Forest vs Brentford recap: A stoppage-time own goal cost the Bees two points, as they were force to settle for a 2-2 draw at the City Ground on Saturday.

Morgan Gibbs-White put Nottingham Forest ahead after 20 minutes, but Bryan Mbeumo equalized from the penalty spot during first-half stoppage time and Yoane Wissa, who earlier won the penalty, made it 2-1 in the 75th. Brentford were so nearly over the line with the victory and three points, but the Bees failed to clear the ball inside their own penalty area, then inside their own six-yard box, and eventually the ball found its way over the goal line (by an inch or two) with under 60 seconds of stoppage time left to play.

The point is still useful for each side, as Brentford (16 points) remain 10th in the Premier League table. Forest (10 points), meanwhile, move level with 19th-place Wolves and just two back of safety in 17th (Southampton, currently).

Key storylines

Forest are hanging in there and that big win against Liverpool has kept them in touching distance of getting off the bottom of the table and out of the relegation zone. Steve Cooper’s side have won two of their 13 games this season and sit three points from safety. Both of those wins have come at home and they need to feed off the energy of their fans and return to being more solid after that battering at Arsenal. For Brentford, they have had a strange season and it has been a real mixed bag. They could have won against Wolves last time out but they have to improve on the road as they are yet to pick up a win on their travels in the Premier League this season. The Bees are always fun to watch but they will be without main main Ivan Toney for this game as he has picked up five yellow cards and is suspended.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi will be a real threat up top, while Ryan Yates has been excellent in midfield and Dean Henderson continues to get plenty of reps in goal and is doing his best to play the hero. For Brentford, main man Ivan Toney has eight Premier League goals to his name (only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have more) but he won’t be playing, so Bryan Mbuemo and Yoane Wissa will be tasked with the Bees’ attacking threat. Ben Mee and Rico Henry are having very solid campaigns.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

Omar Richards, Jack Colback, Harry Toffolo and Moussa Niakhate all remain out and Steve Cooper will have a few changes in mind as Neco Williams and Brennan Johnson could start.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

Toney being out is a huge blow for Brentford and Mbuemo, Wissa and Mikkel Damsgaard could start in attack. Pontus Jansson and Aaron Hickey remain out with injuries, which is another blow, while Mathias Jensen and Christian Norgaard are both doubts.

