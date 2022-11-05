Southampton vs Newcastle: How to watch, stream link, team news

High-flying Newcastle United looks to stretch its Premier League unbeaten run to nine matches when it visits Southampton at St. Mary’s on Sunday (watch live, 9am ET online via Peacock Premium).
Saints are looking to win for the first time in three outings and will hope Joelinton’s suspension for yellow card accumulation and injuries to Fabian Schar and Alexander Isak keep the Magpies from playing their best.
STREAM LIVE SOUTHAMPTON vs NEWCASTLE
Newcastle is looking to stay in the top four with a win, while its Sunday hosts aim for a win to boost them clear of the bottom three. Saints enter the weekend one point clear of 18th-place Leicester City.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Southampton vs Newcastle.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
How to watch Southampton vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday
Online: Stream online via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & star players
Saints need James Ward-Prowse to rediscover his best self and England would like that too ahead of the World Cup. Armel Bella-Kotchap is walking wounded as he looks to stay available for Germany duty at next month’s tournament in Qatar.
The Magpies have been led by a number of players but Atlanta United alum and Paraguay star Miguel Almiron is in the form of his Premier League life. “Miggy” has seven goals this season to sit below precious few players in the English top flight.
Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Armel Bella-Kotchap (shoulder). OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Kyle Walker-Peters (thigh)
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Schar (thigh). OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Matt Ritchie (calf), Paul Dummett (calf), Karl Darlow (foot), Joelinton (suspension), Alexander Isak (thigh)