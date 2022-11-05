USMNT squad projection for 2022 World Cup

There is already a lot of chat around the USMNT squad reveal on Nov. 9 and Gregg Berhalter has some really difficult decisions to make.

It is clear there are a few problem areas for the Stars and Stripes as they prepare to head to Qatar.

Who will start at center back? Who will start up front? Will all of their stars be fully fit to face Wales, England and Iran in Group B?

Given recent results and performances, there is a lot of pressure on Berhalter and the USMNT need to get off to a flying start.

Below is a look at the options and our USMNT squad projection.

What are the big dilemmas for Gregg Berhalter?

The same areas which have been an issue for the last few years: center back and up front. Walker Zimmerman will start at center back but the spot alongside him is a huge question mark following the injury to Miles Robinson. Aaron Long has struggled, while Chris Richards and Cameron Carter-Vickers both had injuries last month so couldn’t get valuable reps alongside Zimmerman. Could veteran Tim Ream be drafted in given his fine form for Fulham? It’s a possibility.

Up front there is a huge debate around Jordan Pefok. Most fans believe he should be called up but Berhalter didn’t call him up for the last camp and Josh Sargent and Ricardo Pepi were handed opportunities instead. Jesus Ferreira seems to have the No. 9 jersey for now but the USMNT has really lacked a clinical finisher since the heyday of Clint Dempsey, Jozy Altidore and Landon Donovan. It’s a big problem and perhaps one of the many talented attacking midfielders they have could play in a false nine?

Which players are on the bubble?

It is one of Sean Johnson and Ethan Horvath for the final goalkeeper spot on the roster and it seems like Johnson has just nudged ahead of Horvath at this point.

Tim Ream is having a great season for Fulham but doesn’t seem to fit what Berhalter wants from a center back, while Erik Palmer-Brown and Chris Richards are right on the edge of this squad.

Luca de la Torre is injured and if he isn’t good to go, expect one of Johnny Cardoso, Malik Tillman or Cristian Roldan to be called up.

Up top it seems like Berhalter isn’t a big fan of Jordan Pefok and Josh Sargent and Ricardo Pepi may sneak into the squad ahead of him. Jordan Morris and Paul Arriola seem like they may just sneak in too.

Projected USMNT squad for 2022 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Zack Steffen, Sean Johnson

Defenders: Reggie Cannon, DeAndre Yedlin, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Erik Palmer-Brown, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Kellyn Acosta, Luca de la Torre

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Tim Weah, Josh Sargent, Paul Arriola, Jordan Morris, Ricardo Pepi, Jesus Ferreira

