Brighton finally breaks through to win 5-goal thriller vs 10-man Wolves

There were loads of entertainment in Wolves vs Brighton, which saw Pascal Gross deny the 10-man hosts a point in a 3-2 thriller at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Goncalo Guedes and Ruben Neves rallied Wolves from a 1-0 deficit before Kaoru Mitoma joined Adam Lallana’s 10th-minute goal in giving the game a halftime stalemate.

But Nelson Semedo was sent off for a last man back foul and Wolves played the final 45 minutes down a man on the day it announced the hiring of Julen Lopetegui as new manager.

They wouldn’t keep their point, though, as Pascal Gross struck an 83rd-minute goal to boost Brighton into sixth in 21 points. Wolves remain 19th with 10 points.

What we learned from Wolves vs Brighton

Kaoru Mitoma announces himself: The Japanese winger has shown Brighton plenty of flashes in his first season with the club but the 25-year-old Union Saint-Gilloise import had only an assist to his name through eight appearances. Mitoma drew a red card and scored on Saturday, showing the attacking flair that’s bagged him five goals in nine caps for Japan.

Wolves show Lopetegui spirit, talent: There’s no doubt that Wolves have underperformed this season as attacking pieces like Daniel Podence and Matheus Nunes haven’t hit the heights while Goncalo Guedes has taken his time to find footing. But Nathan Collins, Max Kilman, and Rayan Ait-Nouri are promising players while Ruben Neves is a stud. Wolves could’ve easily taken a point or three despite the man disadvantage caused by Semedo’s red card. Good signs for Julen Lopetegui as he rebuilds this team during the World Cup break.

Tactical focus

Neither manager will love the concessions, but this match saw two very good midfields trade blows physical and metaphorical. The result could’ve gone either way, something Roberto De Zerbi won’t love as he knows his team was up a man and should’ve collected all three points.

Stars of the Show

Kaoru Mitoma

Ruben Neves

Goncalo Guedes

Alexis Mac Allister

What’s next?

Wolves are home to Leeds on Wednesday in the League Cup third round before hosting Arsenal on Saturday.

Brighton’s off to Arsenal in the League Cup on Wednesday as well. The Seagulls will then host Aston Villa at 9am ET on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Key storylines & star players

In fact, last weekend’s 4-1 destruction of Chelsea (and new manager Potter) was De Zerbi’s first victory as Brighton boss, but it was hardly the side’s first impressive performance. The Italian has changed very little about the way the Seagulls play, cleverly realizing that either 1) the squad is built to play a certain way, so let them play that way; 2) it’s best to wait until the World Cup break to make any major tactical tweaks; or, 3) a bit of both.

Wolves have a new (temporary, maybe) manager as well, following Bruno Lage’s dismissal last month. He, too, has largely followed in the footsteps of his predecessor, only that’s not such a good thing when the last manager left for (poor) performance-related reasons, as opposed to stepping up to one of the biggest jobs in world football. Wolves had six points from eight games when Lage was fired; they have taken four points from their first five games under Steve Davis.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Diego Costa (suspension), Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle), Matheus Nunes (shoulder), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee), Tote Gomes (undisclosed)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee)

