Wolves vs Brighton, live! Score, how to watch, stream link, lineups

Nottingham Forest host Brentford at the City Ground on Saturday as both teams aim to get back to winning ways.

Forest were hammered 5-0 at Arsenal last time out as after their shock home win against Liverpool they were brought back down to earth with an almighty thud. Steve Cooper will want to see a response from his side and the home fans will whip up a boisterous atmosphere down by the banks of the River Trent.

As for Brentford, the Bees haven’t won any of their last three and their last two away games have been heavy defeats, as they conceded five at Newcastle and four at Aston Villa. Thomas Frank will be hoping for a much better away day this time.

Here’s everything you need for Nottingham Forest vs Brentford.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Forest are hanging in there and that big win against Liverpool has kept them in touching distance of getting off the bottom of the table and out of the relegation zone. Steve Cooper’s side have won two of their 13 games this season and sit three points from safety. Both of those wins have come at home and they need to feed off the energy of their fans and return to being more solid after that battering at Arsenal. For Brentford, they have had a strange season and it has been a real mixed bag. They could have won against Wolves last time out but they have to improve on the road as they are yet to pick up a win on their travels in the Premier League this season. The Bees are always fun to watch but they will be without main main Ivan Toney for this game as he has picked up five yellow cards and is suspended.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi will be a real threat up top, while Ryan Yates has been excellent in midfield and Dean Henderson continues to get plenty of reps in goal and is doing his best to play the hero. For Brentford, main man Ivan Toney has eight Premier League goals to his name (only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have more) but he won’t be playing, so Bryan Mbuemo and Yoane Wissa will be tasked with the Bees’ attacking threat. Ben Mee and Rico Henry are having very solid campaigns.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

Omar Richards, Jack Colback, Harry Toffolo and Moussa Niakhate all remain out and Steve Cooper will have a few changes in mind as Neco Williams and Brennan Johnson could start.

3️⃣ changes for The Reds

🇳🇬 Dennis comes into the XI

🏹 Brennan joins the attack Our side to face @BrentfordFC at The City Ground. 👊 pic.twitter.com/0tb91OIO71 — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) November 5, 2022

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

Toney being out is a huge blow for Brentford and Mbuemo, Wissa and Mikkel Damsgaard could start in attack. Pontus Jansson and Aaron Hickey remain out with injuries, which is another blow, while Mathias Jensen and Christian Norgaard are both doubts.

