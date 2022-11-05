Wolves vs Brighton, live! Score, how to watch, stream link, lineups

Wolves vs Brighton: One side is desperate for a win to move out of the relegation zone, while the other could jump into the European places with a win at Molineux Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 11 am ET on Peacock Premium).
STREAM LIVE WOLVES vs BRIGHTON
Wolves (10 points) enter matchweek 15 in 19th place, just a point off the bottom of the Premier League and two points adrift of safety. Brighton, on the other hand, continue to push for the top-seven (and -six, potentially on Saturday) as Roberto De Zerbi picks up where Graham Potter left off on the south coast.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Brighton.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
How to watch Wolves vs Brighton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11 am ET, Saturday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & star players
In fact, last weekend’s 4-1 destruction of Chelsea (and new manager Potter) was De Zerbi’s first victory as Brighton boss, but it was hardly the side’s first impressive performance. The Italian has changed very little about the way the Seagulls play, cleverly realizing that either 1) the squad is built to play a certain way, so let them play that way; 2) it’s best to wait until the World Cup break to make any major tactical tweaks; or, 3) a bit of both.
Wolves have a new (temporary, maybe) manager as well, following Bruno Lage’s dismissal last month. He, too, has largely followed in the footsteps of his predecessor, only that’s not such a good thing when the last manager left for (poor) performance-related reasons, as opposed to stepping up to one of the biggest jobs in world football. Wolves had six points from eight games when Lage was fired; they have taken four points from their first five games under Steve Davis.
Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Diego Costa (suspension), Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle), Matheus Nunes (shoulder), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee), Tote Gomes (undisclosed)
#WOLBHA pic.twitter.com/BXg4PGrKLM
— Wolves (@Wolves) November 5, 2022
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Jakub Moder (knee)
TEAM NEWS! 🚨 Our starting XI is unchanged to face @Wolves this afternoon. 📝
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIeLz3 // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/WNjT311obP
— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) November 5, 2022