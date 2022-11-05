World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates

By Nov 5, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT
The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November to December.

From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.

Then we have the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final to look forward to.

Below is the schedule in full, details on how to watch the games and everything else you need..

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

 You can live stream the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Peacock in Spanish, or on FOX and FS1 in English.

  • When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channel in English:Fox
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo
  • World Cup in Spanish: Peacock

 

Group A schedule (all kick off times ET)

November, 20: Qatar vs Ecuador – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 12pm
November, 21: Senegal vs Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
November, 25: Qatar vs Senegal – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
November, 25: Netherlands vs Ecuador – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
November, 29: Netherlands vs Qatar – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 10am
November, 29: Ecuador vs Senegal –  Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Group B schedule

November, 21: England vs Iran – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 21: USA vs Wales- Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November, 25: England vs USA – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
November, 25: Wales vs Iran – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
November, 29: Wales vs England – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November, 29: Iran vs USA – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group C schedule

November, 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 5am
November, 22: Mexico vs Poland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 26: Argentina vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 30: Poland vs Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm
November, 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Group D schedule

November, 22: France vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 2pm
November, 22: Denmark vs Tunisia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 26: France vs Denmark – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 26: Tunisia vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
November, 30: Tunisia vs France –  Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
November, 30: Australia vs Denmark – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Group E schedule

November, 23: Spain vs Costa Rica- Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 11am
November, 23: Germany vs Japan – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 27: Spain vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
November, 27: Japan vs Costa Rica – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
December, 1: Japan vs Spain – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
December, 1: Costa Rica vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group F schedule

November, 23: Belgium vs Canada – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November, 23: Morocco vs Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
November, 27: Belgium vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
November, 27: Croatia vs Canada – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
December, 1: Croatia vs Belgium – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
December, 1: Canada vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 10am

Group G schedule

November, 24: Brazil vs Serbia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 24: Switzerland vs Cameroon – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
November, 28: Brazil vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 28: Cameroon vs Serbia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
December, 2: Cameroon vs Brazil – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
December, 2: Serbia vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Group H schedule

November, 24: Portugal vs Ghana – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 24: Uruguay vs South Korea – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 28: Portugal vs Uruguay – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 28: South Korea vs Ghana – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
December, 2: South Korea vs Portugal – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
December, 2: Ghana vs Uruguay – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Round of 16 schedule

Match 49 – December, 3: Winner Group A vs Runners up Group B – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 50 – December, 3:  Winners Group C vs Runners up Group D – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Match 52 -December, 4: Winners Group D vs Runners up Group C – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 51 – December, 4: Winners Group B vs Runners up Group A – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Match 53 -December, 5: Winners Group E vs Runners up Group F – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Match 54 – December, 5: Winners Group G vs Runners up Group H – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Match 55 – December, 6: Winners Group F vs Runners up Group E – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 56 – December, 6: Winners Group H vs Runners up Group G – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Quarterfinal schedule

Match 58 – December, 9: Winners Match 53 vs Winners Match 54 – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 57 – December, 9: Winners Match 49 vs Winners Match 50 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

Match 60 – December, 10: Winners Match 55 vs Winners Match 56 – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 59 – December, 10: Winners Match 51 vs Winners Match 52 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Semifinal schedule

Match 61 – December, 13: Winners Match 57 vs Winners Match 58 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Match 62 – December, 14: Winners Match 59 vs Winners Match 60 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Third-place play-off

Match 63 – December, 17: Losers Match 61 vs Losers Match 62 – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Final

Match 64 – December, 18: Winners Match 61 vs Winners Match 62 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

Youri Tielemans’ latest wonderstrike leads Leicester past Everton

By Nov 5, 2022, 3:20 PM EDT
Youri Tielemans’ latest golazo led Leicester City out of the bottom three while reminding Everton its season isn’t far away from worry itself.

Harvey Barnes added an 86th-minute marker as the Foxes beat Everton 2-0 on Saturday at Goodison Park, climbing into 14th place with 14 points.

That’s the same point haul as 15th-place Everton, who has one worse mark in the goal differential column.

Southampton occupies 18th place with 12 points at the moment, while 17th-place Aston Villa also has 12.

What we learned from Everton vs Leicester

Foxes finding form: There’s no guarantee that Leicester City will stay out of the bottom three but Brendan Rodgers has the team better organized and much harder to break down over 90 minutes. New center back Wout Faes has received a lot of love for that, and that’s understandable, but the side is strong up the middle with Boubakary Soumare, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Youri Tielemans joining James Maddison is controlling the central spaces. Throw in a more comfortable Danny Ward between the sticks and Leicester will be feeling hopeful and probably won’t want the World Cup break.

Everton, too, is improved but injury again rears head at Calvert-Lewin: The Toffees have scored multiple goals in just two of 15 matches this season. Frank Lampard’s side has also been shutout six times and their only three goals from their last five outings came in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace. The 61st-minute exit of center forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin isn’t going to help things. Not that the English forward has been going great guns since, well scoring three goals in three games to start last season, but Everton’s 11 goals in Premier League play is better than only Wolves and Saints.

Tactical Technical focus

This was a game that would go as far as the midfields, and it comes as no surprise that the moment of wonder came from that position, when Tielemans showed technical class in lashing a loose ball off the cross bar and over the line.

Stars of the show

Kieran Dewsbury-Hall

James Maddison

Vitaliy Mykolenko

Youri Tielemans

Alex Iwobi

What’s next?

Everton has back-to-back Bournemouth away, Tuesday in the League Cup and Saturday In the Premier League.

Leicester hosts Newport County on Tuesday in the League Cup third round before visiting West Ham at 10am ET Saturday.

How to watch Everton vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 1:30pm ET, Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

The Toffees are coming off a scoreless draw with Fulham that saw Jordan Pickford shine between the sticks. Everton’s goalkeeper remains a key part of its season hopes.

Leicester’s allowed the third-most goals in the league this season as its defense has found life tough in the post-Kasper Schmeichel and -Wesley Fofana world. Newcomer Wout Faes has looked like a part of the solution in recent weeks.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ben Godfrey (calf), Andros Townsend (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle)

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ricardo Pereira (lower leg), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Jonny Evans (calf).

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

By Nov 5, 2022, 3:10 PM EDT
Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s nine assists this Premier League season nearly double his closest competitors — teammate Bernardo Silva and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — to give him 95 for his career. That’s tied for fifth all-time with Dennis Bergkamp, 71 behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne page at fotmob.com

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.77 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Take a look at De Bruyne’s shining stats, and read on to see who’s chasing him in a list of the Premier League assist leaders for the 2022-23 season.

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 9
  2. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 5
  3. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 5
  4. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 5
  5. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  6. Andreas Pereira, Fulham — 4
  7. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 4
  8. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City — 4
  9. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 3
  10. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 3
  11. Erling Haaland, Man City — 3
  12. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 3
  13. Jack Harrison, Leeds United — 3
  14. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 3
  15. Christian Eriksen, Manchester United — 3
  16. Kenny Tete, Fulham — 3
  17. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 3
  18. Phil Foden, Man City — 3
  19. Jack Harrison, Leeds — 3
  20. Rodri, Man City — 3
  21. Neeskens Kebano, Fulham — 3
  22. Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth — 3
  23. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 3
  24. Kostas Tsimikas, Liverpool — 3
  25. Mathias Jensen, Brentford — 3
  26. Marcus Tavernier, Bournemouth — 3

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

By Nov 5, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT
For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it.

There is something somewhat dull about not wondering the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, but just the number of his final tally.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 18 goals from 12 games has him seven goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Haaland scored the decisive penalty from his sub’s role in 10-man Man City’s 2-1 win over Fulham at the weekend, as the big Norwegian’s now on pace for a record 55.5 goals.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland will not be beat up by the World Cup, though he’d surely trade the chance for Norway to be in the tournament).

And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all.

Premier League Golden Boot
Erling Haaland page at fotmob.com

Take a look at these digits (right).

Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning.

Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

  1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 17
  2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 10
  3. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 9
  4. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 8
  5. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 7
  6. Leandro Trossard — Brighton — 7
  7. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 7
  8. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 6
  9. Phil Foden, Man City — 6
  10. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 6
  11. James Maddison, Leicester City — 6
  12. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  13. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 5
  14. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 5
  15. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 5

Tottenham vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 5, 2022, 2:08 PM EDT
Tottenham host Liverpool on Sunday in a huge game for two teams hoping to finish in the top four, at the very least, this season.

Sparks usually fly when these two collide.

Antonio Conte’s Spurs secured a dramatic late win at Marseille in midweek to finish top of their UEFA Champions League group and make it into the last 16. Their form has been patchy in recent weeks but they still sit in third place heading into this weekend, 10 points ahead of Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Napoli in midweek but still finished second in their Champions League group as they are also in the last 16. However, in the Premier League they’ve suffered shocking back-to-back defeats to Nottingham Forest and Leeds United which ended their mini revival.

Here’s everything you need for Tottenham vs Liverpool.

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: Peacock 
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Spurs have been struggling along and defeats to Manchester United and Newcastle set them back in recent weeks. However, they’ve shown a real fighting spirit and comeback wins against Bournemouth and Marseille have put them in a decent spot with two league games to go until the World Cup break. Conte’s men have been dropping really deep in games and that will probably be their plan once again, especially with Richarlison and Heung-min Son out injured and Dejan Kulusevski close to a return. For Liverpool, defensive issues continue to haunt them and there has been a malaise around them all season long. The regular energy levels just aren’t there and Klopp is trying to rotate his team as much as possible but injuries have also piled up for the Reds.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Harry Kane is having a sensational season for Spurs and he will be their main man as the other three forwards in Spurs’ rotation are out injured. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur are also ticking over nicely and have scored the winning goals over the past two games. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has scored in each of his last three games, while Darwin Nunez has scored five in his last seven outings as they’re doing their best to give Liverpool something to hold on to.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

Spurs confirmed that Heung-min Son will have surgery on a fractured eye socket and the South Korean superstar faces an anxious wait to see if he will be available to play in the World Cup. Kulusevski could return and Richarlison is out, while Cristian Romero is also recovering from a knock and won’t be available. All of that means Lucas Moura and Bryan Gil could support Harry Kane in attack.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo and James Milner are all out, while Joel Matip remains a doubt. Klopp is likely to start Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott after that quartet were on the bench for the midweek win against Napoli.

