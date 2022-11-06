10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 15

By Nov 6, 2022, 2:39 PM EST
0 Comments

Manchester City can win with 10 men — and without Erling Haaland to start — and Arsenal can make one goal hold up thanks to a complete performance.

These are our lessons at the top of the Premier League table, where the three-peat seeking Citizens got the job done despite playing down a man for an hour versus Fulham, and where Arsenal stayed first with a controlling, slim win over Chelsea.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Meanwhile, former Arsenal boss Unai Emery started his Aston Villa journey with a terrific win over Manchester United, Tottenham slogged out of the gates and couldn’t come back versus Liverpool, and Newcastle keeps piling up the goals against bottom-half sides.

VIDEO: PL highlights ]

Here’s a look at 10 things that stood out, as our writers Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Andy Edwards (AE), and Nicholas Mendola (NM) share their observations from across the most recent PL games.

More Premier League

Tottenham vs Liverpool
Salah double enough for Liverpool against slow-to-start Spurs
Aston Villa vs Manchester United
Aston Villa outclass Manchester United to give Emery dream debut
Southampton vs Newcastle
Clinical Newcastle top finish-challenged Southampton with another multi-goal...

10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 15

1. The Gunners are the real deal (Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal): This is the kind of game you win if you’re going to be in the title race. On a stormy, wet afternoon in west London, the Gunners showed up. Big time. In previous seasons they would have lost or drawn this game but they stuck to their task, kept the ball well, and played with the philosophy and style that Mikel Arteta demands of his Arsenal. Their belief never wavered and they’re playing with so much confidence right now. They still may not match Manchester City over the course of a 38-game season but the desire, passion and belief of this Arsenal side tells us they will be very close when all is said and done. The stat below sums up their improvement against the big boys this season and remember: they are the youngest team in the Premier League.

2. Liverpool feasts on open appetizer buffet (Spurs 1-2 Liverpool): Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah will have said, “Thank you” to Tottenham’s invitation to attack a set-back formation. Salah is playing so well these days and will only grow to enjoy Darwin Nunez’s continued understanding of the Premier League. Conte messed up and Liverpool wasn’t about to complain about it — although, it should be said, sometimes Jurgen Klopp does not enjoy teams who “don’t play football.” (NM).

3. Leeds’ defensive woes a mix of tactics and personnel (Leeds 4-3 Bournemouth): Both of the following points are true: 1) the Leeds defenders have made far too many needless, unforced mistakes this season, and did so again on Saturday; 2) Jesse Marsch’s tactics have left Leeds far too exposed when they transition from attacking to reform their defensive shape. There’s plenty of blame to go around for Saturday’s woeful defensive display, with both sides letting the other down. … This is the Premier League. It doesn’t matter if you’re playing the worst or cheapest assembled side in the league, you simply cannot survive with such an imbalance. Leeds are much too talented to find themselves in another relegation battle this season, and they won’t if they sort out the defensive issues to any degree. (AE)

4. Julian Alvarez is an incredible back-up striker (Man City 2-1 Fulham): To have a player of Alvarez’s quality on call when Erling Haaland isn’t fully fit is incredible for Pep Guardiola’s Man City. The Argentine striker showed his class with a lovely run in-behind and he hammered home to give City an early lead. It was tough for him the rest of the game as City were soon reduced to 10 men but Alvarez is top-class and he will be to Haaland what Gabriel Jesus was to Sergio Aguero. Whenever he’s been called upon this season he’s looked ready and already has six goals in a City shirt. (JPW)

5. Emery’s Villa should dream big (Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd): Let’s not scapegoat Steven Gerrard, who did great things in Glasgow and may well be a good manager, but is there any question that Unai Emery is a more accomplished manager to demand the respect of this team? Villa was already looking much improved just by regular use of Leander Dendoncker and Leon Bailey, but now they look complete. Emiliano Buendia’s also been unleashed and Lucas Digne’s return is no small addition (which Gerrard will note). With Emiliano Martinez between the sticks and a good but not deep core of defenders, Villa can dream of Europe sooner rather than later if the side stays healthy. (NM)

6. Newcastle’s vibes light as air (Southampton 1-4 Newcastle): It hardly mattered that Southampton was on the front foot even as Newcastle led 1-0 and couldn’t find chances for a second, as the atmosphere around Miguel Almiron and his teammates is the air of “We’ll be fine” even when under the gun as they were through much of Sunday’s visit to St. Mary’s. The Magpies are producing quality chances, defending well enough, and still awaiting the full returns of Allan Saint-Maximin and Alexander Isak. As we’ve said in this space before, Eddie Howe’s work in getting the best out of players who were in town before the big takeover is almost as important as the new additions. The vibes are nearly immaculate and a team that would’ve freaked out with an absence to a pivotal piece like Joelinton is just brushing it off this time around. (NM)

7. Kaoru Mitoma announces himself to Brighton, Premier League (Wolves 2-3 Brighton): The Japanese winger has shown Brighton plenty of flashes in his first season with the club but the 25-year-old Union Saint-Gilloise import had only an assist to his name through eight appearances. Mitoma drew a red card and scored on Saturday, showing the attacking flair that’s bagged him five goals in nine caps for Japan. (NM)

8. Foxes finally finding form (Everton 0-2 Leicester): There’s no guarantee that Leicester City will stay out of the bottom three but Brendan Rodgers has the team better organized and much more difficult to break down over 90 minutes. New center back Wout Faes has received a lot of love for that, and that’s understandable, but the side is strong up the middle with Boubakary Soumare, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Youri Tielemans joining James Maddison is controlling the central spaces. Throw in a more comfortable Danny Ward between the sticks and Leicester will be feeling hopeful and probably won’t want the World Cup break. (NM)

9. West Ham struggling to replicate energy (West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace): Similar issues keep cropping up for the Hammers and David Moyes will be scratching his head. On paper they have a much stronger squad than last season but they keep making big mistakes and the way they were caught playing out of the back to concede the first goal summed that up. They are just two points above the relegation zone but they should be okay this season. Their European exploits have no doubt impacted their energy levels in the Premier League and West Ham’s success over the last few seasons is built on counter-attacking and snapping into tackles. (JPW)

10. Useful points for Trees and Bees (Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brentford): Morgan Gibbs-White put Nottingham Forest ahead after 20 minutes, but Bryan Mbeumo equalized from the penalty spot during first-half stoppage time and Yoane Wissa, who earlier won the penalty, made it 2-1 in the 75th. Brentford were so nearly over the line with the victory and three points, but the Bees failed to clear the ball inside their own penalty area, then inside their own six-yard box, and eventually the ball found its way over the goal line (by an inch or two) with under 60 seconds of stoppage time left to play. The point is still useful for each side, as Brentford remains 10th on the Premier League table and Forest moves level with 19th-place Wolves, just two back of safety in 17th. (AE)

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

By Nov 6, 2022, 1:47 PM EST
0 Comments

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s nine assists this Premier League season nearly double his closest competitors — teammate Bernardo Silva and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — to give him 95 for his career. That’s tied for fifth all-time with Dennis Bergkamp, 71 behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

[ MORE: Premier League Golden Boot race ]

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne page at fotmob.com

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.77 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Take a look at De Bruyne’s shining stats, and read on to see who’s chasing him in a list of the Premier League assist leaders for the 2022-23 season.

Latest Premier League

Premier League recap
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 15
Premier League top scorers
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Tottenham vs Liverpool
Salah double enough for Liverpool against slow-to-start Spurs

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 9
  2. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 6
  3. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 5
  4. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 5
  5. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  6. Andreas Pereira, Fulham — 4
  7. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 4
  8. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City — 4
  9. James Maddison, Leicester City — 4
  10. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 3
  11. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 3
  12. Erling Haaland, Man City — 3
  13. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 3
  14. Jack Harrison, Leeds United — 3
  15. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 3
  16. Christian Eriksen, Manchester United — 3
  17. Kenny Tete, Fulham — 3
  18. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 3
  19. Phil Foden, Man City — 3
  20. Jack Harrison, Leeds — 3
  21. Rodri, Man City — 3
  22. Neeskens Kebano, Fulham — 3
  23. Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth — 3
  24. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 3
  25. Kostas Tsimikas, Liverpool — 3
  26. Mathias Jensen, Brentford — 3
  27. Marcus Tavernier, Bournemouth — 3
  28. Kieran Trippier, Newcastle — 3
  29. Eberechi Eze, Crystal Palace — 3
  30. Allan Saint-Maximin, Newcastle — 3
  31. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 3

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

By Nov 6, 2022, 1:40 PM EST
0 Comments

For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it.

There is something somewhat dull about not wondering the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, but just the number of his final tally.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 18 goals from 12 games has him six goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Haaland scored the decisive penalty from his sub’s role in 10-man Man City’s 2-1 win over Fulham at the weekend, as the big Norwegian’s now on pace for a record 55.5 goals.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland will not be beat up by the World Cup, though he’d surely trade the chance for Norway to be in the tournament).

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] 

And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all.

Premier League Golden Boot
Erling Haaland page at fotmob.com

Take a look at these digits (right).

Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning.

Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Latest Premier League

Premier League recap
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 15
Premier League assist leaders
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Tottenham vs Liverpool
Salah double enough for Liverpool against slow-to-start Spurs

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

  1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 18
  2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 11
  3. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 9
  4. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 8
  5. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 8
  6. Leandro Trossard — Brighton — 7
  7. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 7
  8. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 6
  9. Phil Foden, Man City — 6
  10. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 6
  11. James Maddison, Leicester City — 6
  12. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 6
  13. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 6
  14. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  15. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 5
  16. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 5
  17. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 5

Salah double enough for Liverpool against slow-to-start Spurs

By Nov 6, 2022, 1:31 PM EST
3 Comments

Mohamed Salah scored twice in the first half and Liverpool held on to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in North London on Sunday.

Harry Kane scored in the second half for Spurs, who drop a spot on the table this weekend and sit fourth with 26 points. That’s one back of Newcastle and eight behind leaders Arsenal.

WATCH TOTTENHAM v LIVERPOOL FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM

Liverpool moves into eighth with 19 points and the Reds have a match-in-hand on Spurs and Newcastle.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Premier League news

Premier League recap
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 15
Premier League assist leaders
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Premier League top scorers
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

What we learned from Tottenham vs Liverpool

Liverpool feasts on open buffet: We’ll deal with this more in tactical focus, but Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah will have said, “Thank you” to Tottenham’s invitation to attack a set-back formation. Salah is playing so well these days and will only grow to enjoy Darwin Nunez’s continued understanding of the Premier League. Conte messed up and Liverpool wasn’t about to complain about it (although, it should be said, sometimes Jurgen Klopp does not enjoy teams who “don’t play football”).

Health will be wealth for Tottenham: The talk in Spurs circles has often drifted to what it will do in the transfer market to get ‘help’ for Harry Kane, but Spurs are currently missing Heung-min Son and Richarlison. They just got Dejan Kulusevski back and he immediately assisted Kane’s goal to make it 2-1, so while Spurs would love to have more attacking options they’d probably be a heck of a lot better just to have their current crop of scorers healthy. Kulusevski’s four assists are only surpassed by five other PL players this season.

Rub of the green for Reds: Trent Alexander-Arnold dodged a penalty when he shoved over Ryan Sessegnon in the first half. It wasn’t crazy contact yet a mirror image to the Joao Cancelo foul that sent Fulham to the spot and Man City to a man-disadvantage for 60 minutes on Sunday. It would be interesting to see what a chance at the spot for Spurs at that point would’ve meant for the rest of this game.

Tactical focus

Tottenham again invited an opponent — and in this case remember we’re talking about Liverpool — to do what it pleased against a sort of 5-3-2 and it’s no surprise to see that Spurs were down 2-0 before they decided to assert themselves on the game. It’s also no surprise that Antonio Conte’s men fared better when they tried to play the game with Liverpool, but it was too late. Conte’s a brilliant boss but he’s been failing his side over the past month or so.

Stars of the show

Mohamed Salah

Harry Kane

Alisson Becker

Darwin Nunez

Dejan Kulusevski

What’s next?

Tottenham’s off to Nottingham Forest for a League Cup third round match on Wednesday before hosting Leeds on Saturday.

Liverpool has Derby County at home in the League Cup before a visit from Southampton in the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah goal video(s)

Harry Kane goal video: Spurs pull one back

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: Peacock 
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Spurs have been struggling along and defeats to Manchester United and Newcastle set them back in recent weeks. However, they’ve shown a real fighting spirit and comeback wins against Bournemouth and Marseille have put them in a decent spot with two league games to go until the World Cup break. Conte’s men have been dropping really deep in games and that will probably be their plan once again, especially with Richarlison and Heung-min Son out injured and Dejan Kulusevski close to a return. For Liverpool, defensive issues continue to haunt them and there has been a malaise around them all season long. The regular energy levels just aren’t there and Klopp is trying to rotate his team as much as possible but injuries have also piled up for the Reds.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Harry Kane is having a sensational season for Spurs and he will be their main man as the other three forwards in Spurs’ rotation are out injured. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur are also ticking over nicely and have scored the winning goals over the past two games. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has scored in each of his last three games, while Darwin Nunez has scored five in his last seven outings as they’re doing their best to give Liverpool something to hold on to.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

Spurs confirmed that Heung-min Son will have surgery on a fractured eye socket and the South Korean superstar faces an anxious wait to see if he will be available to play in the World Cup. Kulusevski could return off the bench and Richarlison is out, while Cristian Romero is also recovering from a knock and won’t be available. All of that means Lucas Moura and Bryan Gil could (eventually)support Harry Kane in attack.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo and James Milner are all out, as is Joel Matip. Klopp starts Andy Robertson, Darwin Nunez, and Harvey Elliott, who were on the bench for the midweek win against Napoli.

Latest USMNT news

World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...
USMNT squad
USMNT squad projection for 2022 World Cup
World Cup kits
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Nov 6, 2022, 1:30 PM EST
0 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

We’re one week away from the 2022 World Cup break, making the final round of Premier League fixtures all the more important and intriguing.

Latest Premier League news

Premier League recap
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 15
Premier League assist leaders
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Premier League top scorers
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

Just past the quarter mark of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Who are the early-season candidates for relegation?

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest sit bottom of the table, with Wolves and Southampton currently occupying the other two relegation places.

Aston Villa, Leeds and Leicester all picked up big wins this weekend, while West Ham, Everton and Bournemouth all find themselves within a few points of the bottom-three.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table ahead of the next round of fixtures…

Premier League table – Matchweek 15

Follow @AndyEdMLS