Southampton vs Newcastle, live! Score, how to watch, stream link, lineups

High-flying Newcastle United looks to stretch its Premier League unbeaten run to nine matches when it visits Southampton at St. Mary’s on Sunday (watch live, 9am ET online via Peacock Premium).
Saints are looking to win for the first time in three outings and will hope Joelinton’s suspension for yellow card accumulation and injuries to Fabian Schar and Alexander Isak keep the Magpies from playing their best.
Newcastle is looking to stay in the top four with a win, while its Sunday hosts aim for a win to boost them clear of the bottom three. Saints enter the weekend one point clear of 18th-place Leicester City.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Southampton vs Newcastle.
Saints need James Ward-Prowse to rediscover his best self and England would like that too ahead of the World Cup. Armel Bella-Kotchap is walking wounded as he looks to stay available for Germany duty at next month’s tournament in Qatar.
The Magpies have been led by a number of players but Atlanta United alum and Paraguay star Miguel Almiron is in the form of his Premier League life. “Miggy” has seven goals this season to sit below precious few players in the English top flight.
West Ham vs Crystal Palace: Both the Hammers and the Eagles will have their eyes fixed on the top half of the Premier League table when they meet at London Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Crystal Palace (16 points) are one of six sides separated by three points from Liverpool in 9th, down to Bournemouth in 14th. One loss, you might climb four places; one loss, you might drop four. Such is the mid-table life these days. Also among those six sides is West Ham (14 points) in 13th.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Crystal Palace.
West Ham breezed through the group stage of the Europa Conference League without dropping a single point, while also navigating a loaded Premier League fixture list on short rest a half-dozen times. Though they have won just one of their last four PL games, the Hammers were only beaten by Liverpool and then Manchester United, both by the narrowest of 1-0 margins. Even when the results aren’t perfect, the performances are encouraging and improving all the time, but they won’t make the leap to the next level until someone steps up as a consistent goalscorer (no one has scored more than 2 PL goals through 13 games).
Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are producing both results and performances these days, with Patrick Vieira’s side going 3W-1D-1L in their last five PL fixtures. Wilfried Zaha (5 goals) remains the main man at Selhurst Park, but this season he’s getting a bit more help than usual, with Odsonne Edouard scoring three in the last six games and Eberechi Eze chipping in with two of his own in recent weeks.
The Gunners are the real deal: This is the kind of game you win if you’re going to be in the title race. On a stormy, wet afternoon in west London, the Gunners showed up. Big time. In previous seasons they would have lost or drawn this game but they stuck to their task, kept the ball well and played with the philosophy and style that Arteta demands. Their belief never wavered and they’re playing with so much confidence right now. They still may not match Manchester City over the course of a 38-game season but the desire, passion and belief of this Arsenal side tells us they will be very close when all is said and done. The stat below sums up their improvement against the big boys this season and remember: they are the youngest team in the Premier League.
3 – @Arsenal have won three consecutive Premier League games against fellow 'Big 6' opposition for the first time since February-April 2012. Statement. pic.twitter.com/nfQoswxGgI
Clunky Chelsea need patience: This was a pretty terrible Chelsea display. It was clunky from the start and they never looked comfortable in a 4-3-3 formation. Graham Potter has been hampered by injuries but he has tried pretty much every combination of players and formation at this point. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a terrible time up top against his former team and Chelsea just couldn’t get the ball forward quickly enough to the final third. It is going to take time for Potter to fully implement his playing style. Do Chelsea’s fans, and Todd Boehly, have the patience needed?
Jesus does everything but score: He often has the facial expression of someone who just lost their winning lottery ticket and that tells you how desperate Gabriel Jesus is to succeed. He missed a big chance in the first half but never stopped running and he knits Arsenal’s entire attack together. His runs, flicks and hold-up play gets them up the pitch and even though his drought continues, his importance to this Arsenal team is clear for all to see.
Tactical focus
Arsenal’s 4-2-3-1 was dominant and so too were Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ben White. The two full backs tucked inside and Zinchenko’s return was a huge boost as he pushed in from left back and became the extra man in midfield. That allowed Arsenal to get on the ball further forward quickly and then Ben White on the other flank was often the spare man. It worked so well and Chelsea just couldn’t stop Arsenal getting up the pitch after a few slick passes.
William Saliba: Dominant defensive display and looks so confidence and composed.
Gabriel Jesus: Ran himself into the ground and even though he didn’t bag his one big chance, was so unselfish.
Thomas Partey: He and Xhaka dominated midfield and the Ghanaian midfielder always looks in control.
What’s next?
Chelsea head to Manchester City on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the League Cup, then travel to Newcastle in the PL on Saturday, Nov. 12. Arsenal host Brighton on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the League Cup and Wolves in the league on Nov. 12.
How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 7am ET, Sunday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Chelsea lost at Brighton last time out and drew against Manchester United in their last home game as Potter’s side are going through a few issues, especially defensively. He continues to rotate his lineup, especially in attack, and despite just one defeat in 11 games it feels like Chelsea are still yet to fully come to life under the talented English coach. As for Arsenal, they are flying with 10 wins from their opening 12 games of the season and Arteta’s youngsters responded superbly after dropping points at Southampton. They battered Nottingham Forest from start to finish last weekend and they will need to replicate that slick attacking display to make the most of the chances they get at Chelsea. The Gunners will be looking for yet another fast start as that has been key to their early-season success and they will be dangerous on the break.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Raheem Sterling scored in the Champions League in midweek and Mason Mount put in a Man of the Match display, while Denis Zakaria scored on his debut and looked very decent in midfield after spending the last few months waiting for his chance. Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard have been superb all season long, while Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey are dominating midfield each week. Everyone is in great form for the Gunners.
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup
Ben Chilwell suffered a very serious hamstring injury right at the end of their win against Dinamo Zagreb and that is another big blow for the Blues’ defense. He joins Reece James and Wesley Fofana on the sidelines, plus N’Golo Kante is also out with a long-term thigh issue. Kepa Arrizabalaga is also out so Edouard Mendy starts in goal, while Mateo Kovacic is only fit enough for the bench. Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella and Ruben Loftus-Cheek come back into the starting lineup.
Emile Smith Rowe is out, while Matt Turner is working his way back to fitness from a groin issue. Mohamed Elneny is back, while Oleksandr Zinchenko returns at left back which is a big boost. At the moment this is a very settled Arsenal lineup and Arteta has Gabriel Jesus up top with Saka (who has shaken off a knock), Martinelli and Odegaard floating around underneath him.
Aston Villa vs Manchester United: The Red Devils will try to keep pace in the top-four race, as Unai Emery makes his Premier League return at Villa Park on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium).
Manchester United (23 points) sit 5th heading into matchweek 15, one point behind Newcastle and two points above 6th-place Chelsea. 16th is where Aston Villa (12 points) sit as Emery takes over on a permanent basis following Steven Gerrard’s recent departure.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Manchester United.
Aaron Danks’ two-game tenure as interim manager saw Aston Villa achieve the best of results as well as the worst of results. The 4-0 victory over Brentford, which preceded Emery’s appointment, snapped a five-game winless skid before the 4-0 defeat to Newcastle brought them crashing back down to earth ahead of Emery’s start date. Now, the real work is already underway with a week of training in the books and a difficult, but winnable, debut to come on Sunday.
Injuries will make it anything but a cakewalk for Manchester United, who could be without as many as three of their top four attackers, with Bruno Fernandes suspended and Antony and Jadon Sancho both in a race against time to be fit. Marcus Rashford scored the only goal in the win over West Ham last weekend, but Fernandes played a star role before picking up his 5th yellow card of the season in second-half stoppage time. As a result, Cristiano Ronaldo could be handed another start (perhaps his final one for the club), though it would be his third in a week at the age of 37, leaving Ten Hag with only imperfect answers.
Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Ludwig Augustinsson (hamstring)
Foxes finding form: There’s no guarantee that Leicester City will stay out of the bottom three but Brendan Rodgers has the team better organized and much harder to break down over 90 minutes. New center back Wout Faes has received a lot of love for that, and that’s understandable, but the side is strong up the middle with Boubakary Soumare, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Youri Tielemans joining James Maddison is controlling the central spaces. Throw in a more comfortable Danny Ward between the sticks and Leicester will be feeling hopeful and probably won’t want the World Cup break.
Everton, too, is improved but injury again rears head at Calvert-Lewin: The Toffees have scored multiple goals in just two of 15 matches this season. Frank Lampard’s side has also been shutout six times and their only three goals from their last five outings came in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace. The 61st-minute exit of center forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin isn’t going to help things. Not that the English forward has been going great guns since, well scoring three goals in three games to start last season, but Everton’s 11 goals in Premier League play is better than only Wolves and Saints.
Tactical Technical focus
This was a game that would go as far as the midfields, and it comes as no surprise that the moment of wonder came from that position, when Tielemans showed technical class in lashing a loose ball off the cross bar and over the line.
Stars of the show
Kieran Dewsbury-Hall
James Maddison
Vitaliy Mykolenko
Youri Tielemans
Alex Iwobi
What’s next?
Everton has back-to-back Bournemouth away, Tuesday in the League Cup and Saturday In the Premier League.
Leicester hosts Newport County on Tuesday in the League Cup third round before visiting West Ham at 10am ET Saturday.
How to watch Everton vs Leicester live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 1:30pm ET, Saturday TV Channel: NBC Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
The Toffees are coming off a scoreless draw with Fulham that saw Jordan Pickford shine between the sticks. Everton’s goalkeeper remains a key part of its season hopes.
Leicester’s allowed the third-most goals in the league this season as its defense has found life tough in the post-Kasper Schmeichel and -Wesley Fofana world. Newcomer Wout Faes has looked like a part of the solution in recent weeks.
Everton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Ben Godfrey (calf), Andros Townsend (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle)