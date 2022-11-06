Tottenham vs Liverpool live! Score, how to watch, stream link, lineups

Antonio Conte’s Spurs secured a dramatic late win at Marseille in midweek to finish top of their UEFA Champions League group and make it into the last 16. Their form has been patchy in recent weeks but they still sit in third place heading into this weekend, 10 points ahead of Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Napoli in midweek but still finished second in their Champions League group as they are also in the last 16. However, in the Premier League they’ve suffered shocking back-to-back defeats to Nottingham Forest and Leeds United which ended their mini revival.
How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines
Spurs have been struggling along and defeats to Manchester United and Newcastle set them back in recent weeks. However, they’ve shown a real fighting spirit and comeback wins against Bournemouth and Marseille have put them in a decent spot with two league games to go until the World Cup break. Conte’s men have been dropping really deep in games and that will probably be their plan once again, especially with Richarlison and Heung-min Son out injured and Dejan Kulusevski close to a return. For Liverpool, defensive issues continue to haunt them and there has been a malaise around them all season long. The regular energy levels just aren’t there and Klopp is trying to rotate his team as much as possible but injuries have also piled up for the Reds.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Harry Kane is having a sensational season for Spurs and he will be their main man as the other three forwards in Spurs’ rotation are out injured. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur are also ticking over nicely and have scored the winning goals over the past two games. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has scored in each of his last three games, while Darwin Nunez has scored five in his last seven outings as they’re doing their best to give Liverpool something to hold on to.
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options
Spurs confirmed that Heung-min Son will have surgery on a fractured eye socket and the South Korean superstar faces an anxious wait to see if he will be available to play in the World Cup. Kulusevski could return off the bench and Richarlison is out, while Cristian Romero is also recovering from a knock and won’t be available. All of that means Lucas Moura and Bryan Gil could (eventually)support Harry Kane in attack.
Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo and James Milner are all out, as is Joel Matip. Klopp starts Andy Robertson, Darwin Nunez, and Harvey Elliott, who were on the bench for the midweek win against Napoli.
Unai Emery could hardly have asked for a more memorable Aston Villa debut, as the Villans made history in a 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday at Villa Park.
The Villans beat Manchester United for the first time in 27 years, and it was on from the early moments. Leon Bailey scored in the eighth minute and it was 2-0 after 11 minutes when Lucas Digne made his returning presence felt with a sensational free kick.
What we learned from Aston Villa vs Manchester United
Villa should dream big: Let’s not scapegoat Steven Gerrard, who did great things in Glasgow, but is there any question that Unai Emery is a more accomplished manager to demand the respect of this team. Villa was already looking much improved just by regular use of Leander Dendoncker and Leon Bailey, but now they look complete. Emiliano Buendia’s also been unleashed and Digne’s return is no small addition. With Emiliano Martinez between the sticks and a good but not deep core of defenders, Villa can dream of Europe sooner rather than later if the side stays healthy.
United’s blip more than Ronaldo-sized (perhaps Bruno-sized, though): It will be easy to slight Cristiano Ronaldo for another poor performance as his loud personality and clear discontent make it ‘all about him’ even when it isn’t, but Erik ten Hag won’t be able to point to many players as positive factors in this loss. Lisandro Martinez was good and Diogo Dalot not the problem but all-in-all this was a super forgettable performance that should remind United of the project in front of it. Christian Eriksen is a good piece but Casemiro wasn’t at his best and Donny van de Beek did not shake off the rust s he tried to fill the giant shoes of Bruno Fernandes. Three other injuries and illnesses (Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, Antony) were felt as this game really presented Villa an opportunity that it seized with both hands.
Leon Bailey goal video: Villans shock United early
Lucas Digne free kick goal video
Tactical focus
Erik ten Hag was clearly hoping that Donny van de Beek could conjure magic after getting his most minutes of the season in the win over Real Sociedad on Thursday but it didn’t happen (certainly not enough to offset Bruno Fernandes’ suspension). Villa’s Douglas Luiz and Leander Dendoncker won the battle against DVDB and the game was yelling for Fred or Scott McTominay and got neither.
Stars of the Show
Leon Bailey
Douglas Luiz
Tyrone Mings
What’s next?
These same two teams meet at Old Trafford in the League Cup third round on Thursday. Man United then visits Fulham on Sunday while Villa is off to Brighton in not one, but two intriguing Premier League clashes.
Aaron Danks’ two-game tenure as interim manager saw Aston Villa achieve the best of results as well as the worst of results. The 4-0 victory over Brentford, which preceded Emery’s appointment, snapped a five-game winless skid before the 4-0 defeat to Newcastle brought them crashing back down to earth ahead of Emery’s start date. Now, the real work is already underway with a week of training in the books and a difficult, but winnable, debut to come on Sunday.
Injuries will make it anything but a cakewalk for Manchester United, who could be without as many as three of their top four attackers, with Bruno Fernandes suspended and Antony and Jadon Sancho both in a race against time to be fit. Marcus Rashford scored the only goal in the win over West Ham last weekend, but Fernandes played a star role before picking up his 5th yellow card of the season in second-half stoppage time. As a result, Cristiano Ronaldo could be handed another start (perhaps his final one for the club), though it would be his third in a week at the age of 37, leaving Ten Hag with only imperfect answers.
Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Ludwig Augustinsson (hamstring)
Said Benrahma had put West Ham ahead but Wilfried Zaha equalized in the first half and Palace always looked more dangerous going forward.
Both teams had chances to go ahead and West Ham were awarded a penalty kick which was then overturned by VAR after referee Paul Tierney went to the pitch-side monitor.
Olise’s deflected shot in stoppage time sent Patrick Vieira and Palace’s players and fans wild, as they have 19 points for the season and have won three of their last four and have back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
West Ham have 14 points and have lost the of the last four.
Vieira’s boys get what they deserve: They have played really well throughout this season and they sit in ninth place on 19 points but they could be even higher. Vieira’s side haven’t been as clinical as they should be but they got the win they deserved at West Ham, their first victory on the road this season. There is a lovely balance to this team and this young side is really fun to watch. What a job Vieira has done and the penalty decision being overturned by VAR was correct and the deflection on the winning goal gave Palace the win they deserved.
West Ham struggling to replicate energy: Similar issues keep cropping up for the Hammers and Moyes will be scratching his head. On paper they have a much stronger squad than last season but they keep making big mistakes and the way they were caught playing out of the back to concede the first goal summed that up. They are just two points above the relegation zone but they should be okay this season. Their European exploits have no doubt impacted their energy levels in the Premier League and West Ham’s success over the last few seasons is built on counter-attacking and snapping into tackles.
Tactical focus
Both teams set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation but it was Palace who always looked more creative and fluid, especially in the final third. The way Zaha stretched West Ham’s defense allowed Olise, Eze and Ayew to support him and push forward and the Hammers never had that at the other end of the pitch. Bowen and Scamacca in particular were isolated and West Ham never had control of this game.
Wilfried Zaha: Got his goal in the first half and was at the heart of everything good Palace were doing. Despite reports about his future, he’s having a superb campaign.
Michael Olise: Got the winner and has a great understanding with Olise and Eze. That trio hold the key to Palace pushing for a top 10 finish.
What’s next?
West Ham host Blackburn Rovers in the League Cup on Wednesday, Nov. 9 and then host Leicester City in the league on Saturday, Nov. 12. Palace head to Newcastle on Wednesday in the League Cup, then travel to Nottingham Forest next Saturday in the PL.
West Ham breezed through the group stage of the Europa Conference League without dropping a single point, while also navigating a loaded Premier League fixture list on short rest a half-dozen times. Though they have won just one of their last four PL games, the Hammers were only beaten by Liverpool and then Manchester United, both by the narrowest of 1-0 margins. Even when the results aren’t perfect, the performances are encouraging and improving all the time, but they won’t make the leap to the next level until someone steps up as a consistent goalscorer (no one has scored more than 2 PL goals through 13 games).
Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are producing both results and performances these days, with Patrick Vieira’s side going 3W-1D-1L in their last five PL fixtures. Wilfried Zaha (5 goals) remains the main man at Selhurst Park, but this season he’s getting a bit more help than usual, with Odsonne Edouard scoring three in the last six games and Eberechi Eze chipping in with two of his own in recent weeks.
The Gunners are the real deal: This is the kind of game you win if you’re going to be in the title race. On a stormy, wet afternoon in west London, the Gunners showed up. Big time. In previous seasons they would have lost or drawn this game but they stuck to their task, kept the ball well and played with the philosophy and style that Arteta demands. Their belief never wavered and they’re playing with so much confidence right now. They still may not match Manchester City over the course of a 38-game season but the desire, passion and belief of this Arsenal side tells us they will be very close when all is said and done. The stat below sums up their improvement against the big boys this season and remember: they are the youngest team in the Premier League.
3 – @Arsenal have won three consecutive Premier League games against fellow 'Big 6' opposition for the first time since February-April 2012. Statement. pic.twitter.com/nfQoswxGgI
Clunky Chelsea need patience: This was a pretty terrible Chelsea display. It was clunky from the start and they never looked comfortable in a 4-3-3 formation. Graham Potter has been hampered by injuries but he has tried pretty much every combination of players and formation at this point. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a terrible time up top against his former team and Chelsea just couldn’t get the ball forward quickly enough to the final third. It is going to take time for Potter to fully implement his playing style. Do Chelsea’s fans, and Todd Boehly, have the patience needed?
Jesus does everything but score: He often has the facial expression of someone who just lost their winning lottery ticket and that tells you how desperate Gabriel Jesus is to succeed. He missed a big chance in the first half but never stopped running and he knits Arsenal’s entire attack together. His runs, flicks and hold-up play gets them up the pitch and even though his drought continues, his importance to this Arsenal team is clear for all to see.
Tactical focus
Arsenal’s 4-2-3-1 was dominant and so too were Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ben White. The two full backs tucked inside and Zinchenko’s return was a huge boost as he pushed in from left back and became the extra man in midfield. That allowed Arsenal to get on the ball further forward quickly and then Ben White on the other flank was often the spare man. It worked so well and Chelsea just couldn’t stop Arsenal getting up the pitch after a few slick passes.
“Obviously we wanted to get back to the top but the competition is so difficult. The job, the challenge for us was to come here against a top team in the league and the way we did it – we deserved to win the game,” Arteta told BT Sport.
“For such a young team, the maturity, the composure they showed, the resilience and courage to play how we wanted to play was phenomenal to do it against these kind of players. Winning in this stadium is an extra thing, another step for this team to keep believing they can do it under pressure and against big opponents. The boys are willing and physically capable of doing it, the understanding of times and spaces is getting better every day, they feel comfortable playing these type of games.”
Speaking to the BBC: “What Manchester City are doing is what they’ve been doing for six years, they’re the best team in world, with the best coach in the world. We have taken another step against a really difficult opposition and to convince ourselves we can do it.”
Graham Potter concedes Chelsea ‘lacked quality’
“We played against a team in a really good moment, a confident team and you can see the points they have so credit to them. The boys gave everything, it was huffing and puffing but missed that last bit. The goal was disappointing, but overall they deserved it,” Potter told BT Sport.
“Arsenal are in a good moment and have been working together for a long time with a good understanding of what they want to do. We lacked a bit of quality. The effort was there, we were just beaten by the better team. It was not a great goal from our perspective.
Stars of the show
William Saliba: Dominant defensive display and looks so confidence and composed.
Gabriel Jesus: Ran himself into the ground and even though he didn’t bag his one big chance, was so unselfish.
Thomas Partey: He and Xhaka dominated midfield and the Ghanaian midfielder always looks in control.
What’s next?
Chelsea head to Manchester City on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the League Cup, then travel to Newcastle in the PL on Saturday, Nov. 12. Arsenal host Brighton on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the League Cup and Wolves in the league on Nov. 12.
How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 7am ET, Sunday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Chelsea lost at Brighton last time out and drew against Manchester United in their last home game as Potter’s side are going through a few issues, especially defensively. He continues to rotate his lineup, especially in attack, and despite just one defeat in 11 games it feels like Chelsea are still yet to fully come to life under the talented English coach. As for Arsenal, they are flying with 10 wins from their opening 12 games of the season and Arteta’s youngsters responded superbly after dropping points at Southampton. They battered Nottingham Forest from start to finish last weekend and they will need to replicate that slick attacking display to make the most of the chances they get at Chelsea. The Gunners will be looking for yet another fast start as that has been key to their early-season success and they will be dangerous on the break.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Raheem Sterling scored in the Champions League in midweek and Mason Mount put in a Man of the Match display, while Denis Zakaria scored on his debut and looked very decent in midfield after spending the last few months waiting for his chance. Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard have been superb all season long, while Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey are dominating midfield each week. Everyone is in great form for the Gunners.
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup
Ben Chilwell suffered a very serious hamstring injury right at the end of their win against Dinamo Zagreb and that is another big blow for the Blues’ defense. He joins Reece James and Wesley Fofana on the sidelines, plus N’Golo Kante is also out with a long-term thigh issue. Kepa Arrizabalaga is also out so Edouard Mendy starts in goal, while Mateo Kovacic is only fit enough for the bench. Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella and Ruben Loftus-Cheek come back into the starting lineup.
Emile Smith Rowe is out, while Matt Turner is working his way back to fitness from a groin issue. Mohamed Elneny is back, while Oleksandr Zinchenko returns at left back which is a big boost. At the moment this is a very settled Arsenal lineup and Arteta has Gabriel Jesus up top with Saka (who has shaken off a knock), Martinelli and Odegaard floating around underneath him.
High-flying Newcastle United looks to stretch its Premier League unbeaten run to nine matches when it visits Southampton at St. Mary’s on Sunday (watch live, 9am ET online via Peacock Premium).
Saints are looking to win for the first time in three outings and will hope Joelinton’s suspension for yellow card accumulation and injuries to Fabian Schar and Alexander Isak keep the Magpies from playing their best.
Newcastle is looking to stay in the top four with a win, while its Sunday hosts aim for a win to boost them clear of the bottom three. Saints enter the weekend one point clear of 18th-place Leicester City.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Southampton vs Newcastle.
Saints need James Ward-Prowse to rediscover his best self and England would like that too ahead of the World Cup. Armel Bella-Kotchap is walking wounded as he looks to stay available for Germany duty at next month’s tournament in Qatar.
The Magpies have been led by a number of players but Atlanta United alum and Paraguay star Miguel Almiron is in the form of his Premier League life. “Miggy” has seven goals this season to sit below precious few players in the English top flight.