According to a report by The Athletic, from NBC Sports’ very own Premier League Insider David Ornstein, Liverpool have been put up for sale by their American owners the Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

Per the report, a ‘full sales presentation has been produced for interested parties’ and it goes on to state that ‘FSG is inviting offers’ to buy Liverpool.

FSG have since released a statement on the report, confirming there could be the potential for new investment.

John W. Henry and FSG bought Liverpool in 2010 for a fee reported to be close to $343 million.

Under FSG’s stewardship Liverpool have won the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League, the Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, two League Cups and an FA Cup as well as overseeing a huge overhaul in recruitment and arguably making one of the best decisions in Premier League history by hiring Jurgen Klopp as manager back in 2015.

Fenway Sports Group statement on potential sale of Liverpool

“There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumors of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.

“FSG has frequently recieved expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

“FSG remains full committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

What is going on?

The statement above seems to suggest one thing: we really like owning Liverpool but we’d also really like someone else to pump in the cash needed to compete with Manchester City, PSG, Real Madrid et al.

Liverpool’s owners have been renowned for their incredible recruitment policy over the last decade as the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Andy Robertson all arrived for relatively small fees and are now superstars.

But competing with Man City to win the Premier League and the heavyweights of European soccer takes huge investment and FSG are likely seeking that from someone else.

Given how well they’ve run the club over the last 12 years, it would be a shame to see them totally pull out and let someone else take charge.

Perhaps this is less about a total sale and more about selling a large chunk of the club to help with extra investment in the playing staff? Given how close they came to winning the quadruple last season, there is very little Liverpool have done wrong but with an ageing squad in some areas, big investment will be needed.

