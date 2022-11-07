Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

We’re one week away from the 2022 World Cup break, making the final round of Premier League fixtures all the more important and intriguing.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

Just past the quarter mark of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

Who are the early-season candidates for relegation?

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest sit bottom of the table, with Wolves and Southampton currently occupying the other two relegation places.

Aston Villa, Leeds and Leicester all picked up big wins this weekend, while West Ham, Everton and Bournemouth all find themselves within a few points of the bottom-three.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table ahead of the next round of fixtures…

Premier League table – Matchweek 15

