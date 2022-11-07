Ralph Hasenhuttl out at Southampton

Ralph Hasenhuttl has been fired by Southampton as the Austrian coach spent almost four years in charge at St Mary’s.

After losing 4-1 at home to Newcastle on Sunday, Southampton are in the relegation zone as they have just three wins from 14 games this season and their alarming slump started at the end of the 2021-22 campaign. Among ever present teams in the Premier League in the calendar year of 2022 Southampton have taken the fewest points (31) of any team.

Hasenhuttl, 55, took Saints to an FA Cup semifinal and quarterfinal, plus 11th, 15th and 15th place finishes in his three full seasons in charge. He was hired in December 2018 and led them to safety that season and they’ve never really been in danger of being relegated despite being forced to sell players by previous owner Gao Jisheng (Sport Republic took charge in January 2022) and suffering two shocking 9-0 defeats in back-to-back seasons.

Assistant manager Ruben Selles will take charge for their League Cup game at home against third-tier Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday, while Southampton’s statement says they will “be announcing a permanent replacement in due course.”

Now felt like the right time for Ralph Hasenhuttl departure

New owners Sport Republic (fronted by Rasmus Ankersen, who masterminded Brentford’s rise) spent big money on talented youngsters this summer, plus overhauled Hasenhuttl’s coaching staff, but their failure to sign a clinical striker played a big role in Saints’ slow start to this season.

And ultimately Hasenhuttl’s demise.

But it’s a lot more complicated than that. Hasenhuttl had a very distinct style of play with his high-pressing and he got away from that this season as it all seemed muddled, stale and it was just time for a change as key injuries hit Saints hard and they missed big chances in attack and made big defensive mistakes. Five of their eight defeats so far have been by one goal and Saints haven’t been terrible. But they haven’t been great for a long time now either.

Sometimes it is the right time for a change and this decision seems best for all parties. And as we’ve seen at Wolves and Aston Villa in recent weeks, now is the time to make a change as the World Cup break will give the new manager a long time on the training ground to bed in new ideas.

Only Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Frank have been in their roles longer than Hasenhuttl when it comes to Premier League managers and he should be commended for his dedication to this job as he overhauled Saints’ entire academy system and built the club around his 4-2-2-2 philosophy.

The former RB Leipzig coach was liked by Southampton’s fans but a combination of his message no longer getting across, the club not backing him fully in the transfer market and the threat of being sucked into a relegation scrap has seen his time on the south coast come to an end.

Who’s next?

The favorite with the bookies is Luton Town boss Nathan Jones who has worked miracles on a shoestring budget at the second-tier side. He was previously hired by Stoke City just after they were relegated from the Premier League but that didn’t work out and he returned to Luton and has carried on his success there with the Hatters reaching the Championship playoffs last season and they’re in the mix to do the same this campaign.

Other names mentioned include Sean Dyche, Rafael Benitez and former River Plate boss Marcelo Gallardo but it appears that Jones is the clear frontrunner.

Whoever comes in needs to be backed in the January window with a new strikeforce needed. Saints never replaced losing Danny Ings and Armando Broja (on loan from Chelsea) plugged that gap momentarily last season.

Despite all of the gloom around Saints right now, they have some very talented young players with Gavin Bazunu, Romeo Lavia, Armel Bella-Kotchap and Tino Livramento among the best youngsters in the Premier League.

If they can regain confidence, find a style of play that suits them best and add a few more goals to their game, Southampton should stay clear of relegation trouble.

That said, this is a huge moment for new owners Sport Republic and just 10 months into their ownership of the club, it is one they have to get absolutely spot on.

The UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League draw for the playoff round has been made and my word there are some huge clashes.

Manchester United will play Barcelona as the Spanish giants dropped down from the Champions League and the Red Devils finished second in their Europa League group. Juventus, Ajax, RB Salzburg and Sporting Lisbon were all handed very tough assignments in the Europa League playoff to reach the last 16 stage.

Arsenal is through to the Europa League last 16 after winning their Europa League group, so Mikel Arteta’s side will watch on eagerly.

West Ham United is directly into the hat for the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout rounds, where it could draw any of 16 teams who will first have to contest playoff rounds. Some dangerous teams have dropped down from the Europa League to the Conference League with Lazio now among the favorites.

The final of the Europa League will be played in Budapest, while the Conference League final will be in Prague.

Below are details on the Europa League and Conference League, including how to watch info, the playoff draw, dates and schedule.

UEFA Europa League, Conference League, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Knockout rounds begin in February 2023
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

UEFA Europa League playoff round, knockout round draws

Barcelona vs Manchester United
Juventus vs Nantes
Sporting Lisbon vs Midtjylland
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Rennes
Ajax vs Union Berlin
Bayer Leverkusen vs Monaco
Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven
RB Salzburg vs Roma

Europa League teams already qualified for Round of 16 draw

Arsenal
Fenerbahce
Ferencvaros
Feyenoord
Freiburg
Real Betis
Real Sociedad
Union Saint-Gilloise

UEFA Europa Conference League playoff round, knockout round draws

Qarabag vs Gent
Trabzonspor vs Basel
Lazio vs CFR Cluj
Bodo/Glimt vs Lech Poznan
Braga vs Fiorentina
AEK Larnaca vs Dnipro-1
Sheriff Tiraspol vs Partizan Belgrade
Ludogorets Razgard vs Anderlecht

Europa Conference League teams already qualified for Round of 16 draw

AZ Alkmaar
Djugardens
Istanbul Basaksehir
Nice
Sivasspor
Slovan Bratislava
Villarreal
West Ham United

According to a report by The Athletic, from NBC Sports’ very own Premier League Insider David Ornstein, Liverpool have been put up for sale by their American owners the Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

Per the report, a ‘full sales presentation has been produced for interested parties’ and it goes on to state that ‘FSG is inviting offers’ to buy Liverpool.

FSG have since released a statement on the report, seeming to confirm there could be the potential for new investment and also suggest that now is the time they may sell the Premier League giants.

John W. Henry and FSG bought Liverpool in 2010 for a fee reported to be close to $343 million.

Under FSG’s stewardship Liverpool have won the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League, the Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, two League Cups and an FA Cup as well as overseeing a huge overhaul in recruitment and arguably making one of the best decisions in Premier League history by hiring Jurgen Klopp as manager back in 2015.

Fenway Sports Group statement on potential sale of Liverpool

“There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumors of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.

“FSG has frequently recieved expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

“FSG remains full committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

What is going on?

The statement above seems to suggest one thing: we really like owning Liverpool but we’d also really like someone else to pump in the cash needed to compete with Manchester City, PSG, Real Madrid et al.

Liverpool’s owners have been renowned for their incredible recruitment policy over the last decade as the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Andy Robertson all arrived for relatively small fees and are now superstars.

But competing with Man City to win the Premier League and the heavyweights of European soccer takes huge investment and FSG are likely seeking that from someone else.

Given how well they’ve run the club over the last 12 years, it would be a shame to see them totally pull out and let someone else take charge.

Perhaps this is less about a total sale and more about selling a large chunk of the club to help with extra investment in the playing staff? Given how close they came to winning the quadruple last season, there is very little Liverpool have done wrong but with an ageing squad in some areas, big investment will be needed.

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League last 16 draw has been made and some incredible ties have been set up.

Real Madrid and Liverpool will do battle in the last 16 as a repeat of the 2021-22 final has been set up, while a repeat of the 2019-20 final sees PSG and Bayern Munich clash.

Tottenham and Manchester City will be happy with their draws to AC Milan and RB Leipzig respectively, while Chelsea face Borussia Dortmund which is a tough ask.

Below is everything you need following the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.

UEFA Champions League schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Last 16 games to be played in February-March 2023
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Champions League last 16 draw

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City
Club Brugge vs Benfica
Liverpool vs Real Madrid
AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli
Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea
Inter Milan vs FC Porto
Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich

Champions League last 16 predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

Manchester City beat RB Leipzig
Club Brugge beat Benfica
Real Madrid beat Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur beat AC Milan
Napoli beat Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Dortmund beat Chelsea
Inter Milan beat FC Porto
Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain

Champions League group stage results

Matchday 1

Tuesday, 6 September
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea — Highlights, Tuchel’s furious response
Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen — WATCH: Reyna’s two assists
Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan — Dest makes Milan debut off bench
Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid — Carter-Vickers’ Bhoys eventually falter
Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar — Ukrainians off to rollicking start
Sevilla 0-4 Man City– Highlights, Guardiola’s glowing reaction
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Juventus — McKennie scores in loss
Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa — Cohen makes 3 saves in loss

Wednesday, 7 September
Ajax 4-0 Rangers — Dutch giants hammer Gers as Alvarez gets ball rolling
Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP — Portuguese giants led by Edwards’ opener
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool — Highlights as Klopp’s boys run ragged
Atletico 2-1 Porto — Griezmann scores 101st minute winner amid late drama
Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen — Sylla seals big win for Belgian champs
Barcelona 5-1 Plzen — Lewandowski hat trick leads rout
Inter 0-2 Bayern — Sane unplayable as Bayern ease to win
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille — Richarlison the late hero on his UCL debut

Matchday 2

Tuesday, 13 September
Plzen 0-2 Inter — Goal, assist for Dzeko in win over 10-man hosts
Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham – Conte rues details plus video highlights
Liverpool 2-1 Ajax –Klopp relief at rebound win; Video highlights
Porto 0-4 Club Brugge — Four different scorers highlight blowout
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Atletico Madrid — Frimpong sets up two late goals
Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona — Wasteful finishing haunts Lewandowski return
Marseille 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt — Late first-half Lindstrom goal the difference

Wednesday, 14 September
AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic
Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Rangers 0-3 Napoli
Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig
Man City 2-1 Dortmund – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Copenhagen 0-0 Sevilla
Juventus 1-2 Benfica
Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 3

Tuesday, 4 October
Bayern Munich 5-0 Viktoria Plzen
Marseille 4-1 Sporting CP
Liverpool 2-0 Rangers
Ajax 1-6 Napoli
Porto 2-0 Leverkusen
Club Brugge 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday, 5 October
Salzburg 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Leipzig 3-1 Celtic
Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar
Man City 5-0 Copenhagen
Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund
Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 4

Tuesday, 11 October
Copenhagen 0-0 Man City: 10-man City misses penalty, has goal reversed by VAR
Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus: Israeli hosts spring upset on poor Juve
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Salzburg: Draw keeps Group E extremely tight
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea: Blues sweep of MIlan puts them atop Group E
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Real Madrid: Warsaw-based Ukrainians give up late equalizer to champs
Celtic 0-2 Leipzig: Wasteful hosts done in by late Timo Werner goal, assist
Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla: USMNT’s Giovanni Reyna returns off bench in draw
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Benfica: Mbappe scores penalty after controversial exit reports

Wednesday, 12 October
Napoli 4-2 Ajax
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Club Brugge
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool
Bayer Leverkusen 0-3 Porto
Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan
Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Bayern Munich
Tottenham 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Sporting CP 0-2 Marseille

Matchday 5

Tuesday, 25 October
Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea — Recap & highlights
Dortmund 0-0 Man City — Recap & highlights
Sevilla 3-0 Copenhagen
Dinamo Zagreb 0-4 AC Milan
Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar
Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 4-3 Juventus

Wednesday, 26 October
Tottenham 1-1 Sporting CP — Recap & highlights
Ajax 0-3 Liverpool — Recap & highlights
Club Brugge 0-4 Porto
Inter Milan 4-0 Plzen
Napoli 3-0 Rangers
Atletico Madrid 2-2 Leverkusen
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern
Frankfurt 2-1 Marseille

Matchday 6

Tuesday, 1 November
Porto 2-1 Atletico Madrid
Leverkusen 0-0 Club Brugge
Liverpool 2-0 Napoli — Recap & highlights
Rangers 1-3 Ajax
Bayern 2-0 Inter
Plzen 2-4 Barcelona
Sporting CP 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham — Recap & highlights | Son injured

Wednesday, 2 November
Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic
Shakhtar 0-4 Leipzig
Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
AC Milan 4-0 Salzburg
Man City 3-1 Sevilla
Copenhagen 1-1 Dortmund
Juventus 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Maccabi Haifa 1-6 Benfica

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 7 November
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023

UEFA Champions League group stage standings

*qualified for knockout stage

Group A
*Napoli — 15 points (+14 GD)
*Liverpool — 15 (+11)
Ajax — 6 (-5)
Rangers — 0 (-20)

Group B
*Porto — 12 (+5)
*Club Brugge — 11 (+3)
Bayer Leverkusen — 5 (-4)
Atletico Madrid — 5 (-4)

Group C
*Bayern Munich — 18 (+16)
*Inter Milan — 10 (+3)
Barcelona — 7 (0)
Viktoria Plzen — 0 (-19)

Group D
*Tottenham Hotspur — 11 (+2)
*Eintracht Frankfurt — 10 (-1)
Sporting CP — 7 (-1)
Marseille — 6 (0)

Group E
*Chelsea — 13 (+6)
*AC Milan — 10 (+5)
Red Bull Salzburg — 6 (-4)
Dinamo Zagreb — 4 (-7)

Group F
*Real Madrid — 13 (+9)
*RB Leipzig — 12 (+4)
Shakhtar Donetsk — 6 (-2)
Celtic — 2 (-11)

Group G
*Manchester City — 14 (+12)
*Borussia Dortmund — 9 (+5)
Sevilla — 5 (-6)
Copenhagen — 3 (-11)

Group H
*Benfica — 14 (+9)
*Paris Saint-Germain — 14 (+9)
Juventus — 3 (-4)
Maccabi Haifa — 3 (-14)

Champions League draw: Who will Premier League teams meet in Round of 16?

By Nov 7, 2022, 6:23 AM EST
0 Comments

The UEFA Champions League draw for the last 16 has been made and there are mixed fortunes for the four Premier League teams.

Tottenham and Manchester City will be fairly happy with their draw, while Liverpool and Chelsea have tough opponents.

[ MORE: UEFA Champions League hub — Scores, standings ]

A repeat of the 2021-22 final between Real and Liverpool is the headline act, while PSG against Bayern Munich is another beauty of a tie.

Below is all of the information you need for the last 16 Champions League draw.

When is the Champions League round of 16 draw?

When: 6am ET (Noon CET) Monday, Nov. 7
Stream: UEFA.com

Club Brugge out next… And they will face Benfica. That is an intriguing draw and one both teams will believe they can win. A relative ‘minnow’ will be in the quarterfinals.

First ball is out, and it is RB Leipzig! They will face Manchester City. My word, that is a very good draw for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Lovely montage of the 16 teams remaining in the competition. My word, the knockout rounds are going to be epic.

We are off and running in Nyon, Switzerland. Let’s see what this draw gives us…

Who did Man City draw in the Champions League Round of 16?

RB Leipzig

Who did Liverpool draw in the Champions League Round of 16?

Real Madrid

Who did Chelsea draw in the Champions League Round of 16?

Borussia Dortmund

Who did Tottenham Hotspur draw in the Champions League Round of 16?

AC Milan