19 Premier League clubs are in the third round of the 2022-23 League Cup as the tournament is back underway for the first time since August.
Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham United all join the competition as they received a bye in the second round due to being in European competition.
Unquestionably, Manchester City vs Chelsea is the highlight of the third round of fixtures with a pair of big-six sides facing off at the Etihad Stadium.
Other all-Premier League ties include Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham, Arsenal vs Brighton, Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Wolves vs Leeds, Newcastle vs Crystal Palace and Bournemouth vs Everton.
Below is the League Cup schedule in full, how to follow the action live, plus where and how to watch the midweek action.
League Cup third round draw & fixtures
(All kick offs 2:45pm ET unless otherwise stated)
Tuesday, November 8
Bournemouth vs Everton
Brentford vs Gillingham
Bristol City vs Lincoln City
Burnley vs Crawley Town
Leicester City vs Newport County
MK Dons vs Morecambe
Stevenage vs Charlton Athletic
Wednesday, November 9
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham
Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday
West Ham United vs Blackburn Rovers
Wolves vs Leeds United
3pm ET: Liverpool vs Derby County
3pm ET: Manchester City vs Chelsea
Thursday, November 10
3pm ET: Manchester United vs Aston Villa
League Cup score predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright
Tuesday, November 8
Bournemouth 1-2 Everton
Brentford 3-0 Gillingham
Bristol City 2-1 Lincoln City
Burnley 4-1 Crawley Town
Leicester City 3-0 Newport County
MK Dons 2-1 Morecambe
Stevenage 1-2 Charlton Athletic
Wednesday, November 9
Arsenal 3-2 Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United 3-1 Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest 1-2 Tottenham
Southampton 3-1 Sheffield Wednesday
West Ham United 1-2 Blackburn Rovers
Wolves 1-2 Leeds United
Liverpool 4-1 Derby County
Manchester City 3-1 Chelsea
Thursday, November 10
Manchester United 3-1 Aston Villa
League Cup live scores, schedule, dates, how to watch
Dates: Third round (Week of Nov. 7)
Time: TBA
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN+
League Cup second round results
Tuesday, August 23
Walsall 0-1 Charlton Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 Rochdale
Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Burnley
Barrow 2-2 (1-3 PKs) Lincoln City
Bolton 1-4 Aston Villa
Bradford City 1-2 Blackburn Rovers
Cambridge United 0-3 Southampton
Colchester United 0-2 Brentford
Crawley Town 2-0 Fulham
Derby County 1-0 West Brom
Fleetwood Town 0-1 Everton
Gillingham 0-0 (6-5 PKs) Exeter City
Grimsby Town 0-3 Nottingham Forest
Newport County 3-2 Portsmouth
Norwich City 2-2 (3-5 PKs) Bournemouth
Oxford United 0-2 Crystal Palace
Rotherham United 0-1 Morecambe
Stevenage 1-0 Peterborough United
Stockport County 0-0 (1-3 PKs) Leicester City
Watford 0-2 MK Dons
Wolves 2-1 Preston
Wednesday, August 24
Forest Green Rovers 0-3 Brighton & Hove Albion
Wycombe Wanderers 1-3 Bristol City
Leeds United 3-1 Barnsley
Tranmere Rovers 1-2 Newcastle United